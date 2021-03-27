Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição    PCAR3   BRPCARACNOR3

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

(PCAR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Distance Voting Ballot - Annual General Meeting

03/27/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO to be held on 28/04/2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

Should you choose to exercise your remote voting right, under articles 21-A and other of CVM Instruction nº 481/2009, the shareholder shall complete the Distance Voting Form ("Form"), that will only be regarded as valid and the votes presented here will be considered in the quorum of the General Meeting, if the following instructions are observed:

(i)

all the fields must be duly completed;

(ii)

all the pages must be initialed by the shareholder (or by his/her/its legal representative, as the case may be);

and

(iii)

the last page shall be signed by the shareholder (or by his/her/its legal representative, as the case may be),

without the need of notarization of the signature. For this General Meeting, the Company will accept the Form signed by electronic means, preferably signed with the use of the ICP-Brazil certification.

In case the shareholder wishes to exercise the remote voting right, it is essential that the fields above are filled in with (i) the shareholder's name or corporate name, as the case may be; (ii) Brazilian taxpayer number (CNPJ or CPF, as the case may be); and (iii) an email address for any contact.

Kindly note that the Management Proposal mentioned in this Form is available to shareholders at the Companys headquarters, as well as at the Companys Investor Relations website (www.gpari.com.br) and at CVM's website (www.cvm. gov.br) and B3's(www.b3.com.br).

It is also important to note that the Fiscal Councils installation that will appears in the Form is not provided in the Management Proposal, the respective resolution was inserted in this Form by regulatory requirement.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Shareholder that chooses to exercise its remote voting rights by means of this Form may complete, according to the abovementioned guidance, and send it: (i) directly to the Company; (ii) to the Company´s Bookkeeper; or (iii) to his/her/its Custodian (if it renders such services), following the instructions below:

I. Sending of the Form directly to the Company: The shareholder shall send, by e-mail, upon confirmation receipt, to the Company's Corporate Legal Department (societario@gpabr.com), the Form (completed, initialized and signed, with no need to notarize) jointly with a copy of the following documents: (a) updated extract containing the respective shareholding issued by the custodian body no later than three (3) days in advance of the General Meeting; (b) if to individuals: identity card with photo of the shareholder; (c) if to companies: (i) bylaws or consolidated articles of association and corporate documents that prove that the company is duly represented; and (ii) identity card with photo of the legal representative; (d) if to investment funds: (i) consolidated regulations of the fund; (ii) bylaws or articles ofassociation of its manager, as the case may be, observing the voting policy of the fund and corporate documents that prove that the manager is duly represented; and (iii) identity card with photo of the manager's legal representative.

If any of the shareholders indicated in the items (b) to (d) above may be represented by an attorney-in-fact, in addition to the respective documents indicated above, shall forward (i) power of attorney with specific powers for its representation in the General Meeting; (ii) identity documents of the attorney-in-fact, as well as, in the case of a legal entity or fund, copies of the identity document and minutes of election of the legal representative(s) who have signed the power of attorney proving the powers of representation.

For this General Meeting, the Company will accept powers of attorney granted by Shareholders by electronic means, preferably signed with the use of the ICP-Brazil certification.

Exceptionally for this Meeting, and in order to ensure the participation of shareholders, the Company will not require certified copies or notarization of documents issued and executed in Brazilian territory or the notarization, legalization/apostille and registration in the Registry of Titles and Documents in Brazil from those executed abroad.

It is not required sworn translation of documents originally drawn up in Portuguese, French, English or Spanish, or documents with translations into those languages, being the sworn translation required in other cases. The following identity documents will be accepted, provided that they have photo and are valid: RG, RNE, CNH, passport or professional identity card officially accepted.

II. Sending of the Form to the custodian or the Company´s Bookkeeper: Shareholders that hold shares issued by the Company deposited in a central depository may transmit the voting instructions to fill the Form through their respective custodian, in case they provide this type of service. Shareholders that do not have their shares deposited in a central depository may transmit voting instructions to the Company´s Bookkeeper, Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., financial institution hired by the Company for the provision of book-entry services for its securities, through the channels it makes available. The delivery of the Form will be subject to the rules, guidelines and deadlines set by each custodian or Itaú, as the case may be. For such, shareholders shall contact them and verify procedures, documents and information set by them for the shareholders transmit the voting instructions by Form.

In all cases, for the Form to have effect, the date of April 21, 2021 (seven (7) days before the date of the General Meeting will be the last day for its RECEIPT in one of the means listed above and not the last day for it to be sent. If the Form is received after April 21, 2021, the votes will not be counted.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

If the shareholder chooses to send the Form directly to the Company, he/she/it shall send it up to the Corporate Legal Department, by e-mail tosocietario@gpabr.com, upon confirmation receipt, respecting the deadlines and documents listed above.

Although applicable law provides that Shareholders may attend the General Meeting by sending the physical counterpart of such documents to the Company's headquarter, due the pandemic COVID-19 (coronavirus), as a preventive measure and aiming to protect the health of its shareholders, employees and the community as a whole.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

The institution in charge of the provision of book-entry services for the securities of the Company is Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. and the instructions to deliver the Form to it can be found atwww.itau.com.br/securitiesservicesItaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

Address: Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, Zip Code 04538-132, Cidade de São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, Brasil.

E-mail: atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Phone: 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 7209285 (other locations) Contact: Services to shareholders.

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Simple Resolution

1. Review of the management's accounts, as well as examination, discussion and voting of the Company's management report and financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. Proposal for allocation of the net profit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as detailed in the Management Proposal, in the following terms: (i) R$ 108,937,976,32 to the Legal Reserve; (ii) R$ 8,859,130.00 for the Tax Incentive Reserve (iii) 583,653,788.09 for the distribution of dividends and interest on equity (of which R$ 515,240,605.03 is the net amount of income tax to be withheld at source in relation to interest on equity); and (iii) 1,477,308,632.06 to the Expansion Reserve account.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. Determination of annual global compensation for the members of the Company's management and Company's fiscal council (if the Shareholders request their establishment) for the fiscal year 2021, in the terms of the Management Proposal, in the amount of up to R$67.497.788,83, up to R$25.031.584,53 to the Board of Officers, up to R$42.034.204,30 to the Board of Directors and up to R$432.000,00 to the Fiscal Council.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

4. Do you wish to request the operation of the Fiscal Council for the fiscal year of 2021?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

5. Should a second call for the General Shareholders´ Meeting be necessary, the voting instructions contained in this Form may also be considered in the event of a General Shareholders´ Meeting held upon second call?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

City:_________________________________________________________________________

Date:_________________________________________________________________________

Signature:_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

PhoneNumber:_________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 27 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 12:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
08:12aCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Distance Voting Ballot - Annual General M..
PU
08:12aCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Distance Voting Ballot - Extraordinary Ge..
PU
03/24COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on ..
PU
03/22COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on ..
PU
03/19COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Notice to the Market - Management and Aud..
PU
03/19COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Minutes of the Board of Directors 'Meetin..
PU
03/08COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Notice to the Market - Participation of G..
PU
03/04COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Corporate Presentation
PU
03/01Spinoff of Brazil retailer GPA's wholesale unit boosts combined company's mar..
RE
02/24COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : 4Q20 and 2020 Earnings Release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52 814 M 9 175 M 9 175 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 4 017 M 698 M 698 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,59%
Capitalization 8 421 M 1 474 M 1 463 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
Duration : Period :
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 37,22 BRL
Last Close Price 31,41 BRL
Spread / Highest target 216%
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christophe José Hidalgo Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves Independent Director
Renan Bergmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO-58.15%1 193
SYSCO CORPORATION7.18%42 487
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.13%38 462
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.95%28 637
THE KROGER CO.14.89%27 154
AEON CO., LTD.-3.81%24 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ