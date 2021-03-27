Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Distance Voting Ballot - Extraordinary General Meeting

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING (EGM) - COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO to be held on 28/04/2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

Should you choose to exercise your remote voting right, under articles 21-A and other of CVM Instruction nº 481/2009, the shareholder shall complete the Distance Voting Form ("Form"), that will only be regarded as valid and the votes presented here will be considered in the quorum of the General Meeting, if the following instructions are observed:

(i) all the fields must be duly completed; (ii) all the pages must be initialed by the shareholder (or by his/her/its legal representative, as the case may be); and (iii) the last page shall be signed by the shareholder (or by his/her/its legal representative, as the case may be),

without the need of notarization of the signature. For this General Meeting, the Company will accept the Form signed by electronic means, preferably signed with the use of the ICP-Brazil certification.

In case the shareholder wishes to exercise the remote voting right, it is essential that the fields above are filled in with (i) the shareholder's name or corporate name, as the case may be; (ii) Brazilian taxpayer number (CNPJ or CPF, as the case may be); and (iii) an email address for any contact.

Kindly note that the Management Proposal mentioned in this Form is available to shareholders at the Companys headquarters, as well as at the Companys Investor Relations website (www.gpari.com.br) and at CVM's website (www.cvm. gov.br) and B3's(www.b3.com.br).

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Shareholder that chooses to exercise its remote voting rights by means of this Form may complete, according to the abovementioned guidance, and send it: (i) directly to the Company; (ii) to the Company´s Bookkeeper; or (iii) to his/her/its Custodian (if it renders such services), following the instructions below:

I. Sending of the Form directly to the Company: The shareholder shall send, by e-mail, upon confirmation receipt, to the Company's Corporate Legal Department (societario@gpabr.com), the Form (completed, initialized and signed, with no need to notarize) jointly with a copy of the following documents: (a) updated extract containing the respective shareholding issued by the custodian body no later than three (3) days in advance of the General Meeting; (b) if to individuals: identity card with photo of the shareholder; (c) if to companies: (i) bylaws or consolidated articles of association and corporate documents that prove that the company is duly represented; and (ii) identity card with photo of the legal representative; (d) if to investment funds: (i) consolidated regulations of the fund; (ii) bylaws or articles of association of its manager, as the case may be, observing the voting policy of the fund and corporate documents that prove that the manager is duly represented; and (iii) identity card with photo of the manager's legal representative.

If any of the shareholders indicated in the items (b) to (d) above may be represented by an attorney-in-fact, in addition to the respective documents indicated above, shall forward (i) power of attorney with specific powers for its representation in the General Meeting; (ii) identity documents of the attorney-in-fact, as well as, in the case of a legal entity or fund, copies of the identity document and minutes of election of the legal representative(s) who have signed the power of attorney proving the powers of representation.

For this General Meeting, the Company will accept powers of attorney granted by Shareholders by electronic means, preferably signed with the use of the ICP-Brazil certification.

Exceptionally for this Meeting, and in order to ensure the participation of shareholders, the Company will not require certified copies or notarization of documents issued and executed in Brazilian territory or the notarization, legalization/apostille and registration in the Registry of Titles and Documents in Brazil from those executed abroad.

It is not required sworn translation of documents originally drawn up in Portuguese, French, English or Spanish, or documents with translations into those languages, being the sworn translation required in other cases. The following identity documents will be accepted, provided that they have photo and are valid: RG, RNE, CNH, passport or professional identity card officially accepted.

II. Sending of the Form to the custodian or the Company´s Bookkeeper: Shareholders that hold shares issued by the Company deposited in a central depository may transmit the voting instructions to fill the Form through their respective custodian, in case they provide this type of service. Shareholders that do not have their shares deposited in a central depository may transmit voting instructions to the Company´s Bookkeeper, Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., financial institution hired by the Company for the provision of book-entry services for its securities, through the channels it makes available. The delivery of the Form will be subject to the rules, guidelines and deadlines set by each custodian or Itaú, as the case may be. For such, shareholders shall contact them and verify procedures, documents and information set by them for the shareholders transmit the voting instructions by Form.

In all cases, for the Form to have effect, the date of April 21, 2021 (seven (7) days before the date of the General Meeting will be the last day for its RECEIPT in one of the means listed above and not the last day for it to be sent. If the Form is received after April 21, 2021, the votes will not be counted.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

If the shareholder chooses to send the Form directly to the Company, he/she/it shall send it up to the Corporate Legal Department, by e-mail tosocietario@gpabr.com, upon confirmation receipt, respecting the deadlines and documents listed above.

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

The institution in charge of the provision of book-entry services for the securities of the Company is Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. and the instructions to deliver the Form to it can be found atwww.itau.com.br/securitiesservicesItaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

Address: Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar, Zip Code 04538-132, Cidade de São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, Brasil.

E-mail: atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Phone: 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800 7209285 (other locations) Contact: Services to shareholders

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

Simple Resolution

1. Proposal for the approval of a share capital increase in the amount of R$ 200.000.000,00 (two hundred million reais) through the capitalization of part of the Expansion Reserve account, without the issuance of new shares, passing the capital from R$ 5,649,866,585.69 (five billion, six hundred and forty-nine million, eight hundred and sixty-six thousand, five hundred and eighty-five reais and sixty-nine cents), to R$ R$ 5,849,866,585.69 (five billion, eight hundred and forty-nine million, eight hundred and sixty-six thousand, five hundred and eighty-five reais and sixty-nine cents), with no change in the number of shares, with the consequent amendment to the article 4th of the Bylaws.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. Proposal for amendment of the Company's By-laws, pursuant to the Management Proposal, to reflect the granting of contracts of indemnity, which is an important instrument of attraction and retention of executives, upon prior approval of the Company's Board of Directors.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. Proposal for consolidation of the Company's Bylaws, subject to the approval of the resolutions of the previous items.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

4. Should a second call for the General Shareholders´ Meeting be necessary, the voting instructions contained in this Form may also be considered in the event of a General Shareholders´ Meeting held upon second call?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

City:_________________________________________________________________________

Date:_________________________________________________________________________

Signature:_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

PhoneNumber:_________________________________________________________________