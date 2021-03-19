Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição    PCAR3   BRPCARACNOR3

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

(PCAR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Minutes of the Board of Directors 'Meeting

03/19/2021 | 06:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY AND AUTHORIZED COMPANY

CNPJ/ME No. 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

EXTRACT OF THE MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS HELD ON MARCH, 2021

1. DATE, TIME AND PLACE: on February 23, 2021, at 02:00 p.m., at the head offices of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("Company"), at Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, No. 3.142, City and State of São Paulo.

2. CONDUCTION OF THE MEETING: Chairman: Mr. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser; Secretary: Mrs. Aline Pacheco Pelucio.

3. CALL TO ORDER AND ATTENDANCE: The call was waived pursuant to paragraphs first and second of article 14 of the Company's Bylaws and articles 7 and 8 of the

Internal Regulation of the Company's Board of Directors. Were present all of the members of the Board of Directors, namely, Messrs. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser, Jean-Charles Henri Naouri, Ronaldo Iabrudi dos Santos Pereira, Christophe Hidalgo, Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Hervé Daudin, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves, Rafael Russowsky and Renan Bergmann

4. AGENDA: (i) Analysis and deliberation about changes in the Company's Executive Board; and (ii) Analysis and deliberation on the replacement of the Company's independent auditor, responsible for auditing the Financial Statements.

5. RESOLUTIONS: Starting the work, Messrs. Counselors took the following resolutions, unanimously and without reservations:

5.1 Analysis and deliberation about changes in the Company's Executive Board: The Members of the Company's Board of Directors became aware that, in view of the conclusion of the spin-off of Sendas Distribuidora SA, Messrs. Christophe José Hidalgo - Interim Chief Executive Officer, Vice- President of Finance and Director of Investor Relations and Belmiro de Figueiredo - Chief Executive Officer of Wholesale Business, resigned from their positions with the Company today, March 19, 2021. Messrs. Directors thanked for their valuable contribution and dedication.

On a continuous basis, after discussions, and based on the Company's Bylaws, the Members of the Board of Directors decided to elect the following Members to the Company's Executive Board, for a 02-year term, to end at the first meeting of the Board of Directors that takes place after the Annual General Meeting that approves the accounts for the year 2022: Messrs. (i) Jorge Faiçal Filho, Brazilian, married, administrator, bearer of identity card RG nº 22.702.673-1, enrolled in CPF / ME under nº 192.223.408-76, resident and domiciled in the city of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, with a professional address at Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, No. 3,142, Jardim Paulista, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo , CEP 01402-000, for the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company; (ii) Guillaume Marie Didier Gras, French, married, bearer of RNE n ° G303564-C, enrolled with the CPF / MF under number 239.025.248 / 63, resident and domiciled in the City and State of São Paulo, with a professional address at Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, nº 3.142, Jardim Paulista, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 01402-000, for the position of Vice President of Finance of the Company; (iii) Isabela Maria Cadenassi Batista, Brazilian, married, administrator, bearer of identity card RG nº 33.793.472-1 SSP / SP, registered with CPF / MF under nº 220.503.808-79, resident and domiciled in the City and State of São Paulo, with professional address at

Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, nº 3,142, Jardim Paulista, in the City of São Paulo, State of São Paulo, CEP 01402-000, for the position of Investor Relations Officer of the Company. Therefore, the composition of the Company's Executive Board is as follows (i) Chief Executive

Officer: Jorge Faiçal Filho, qualified above; (ii) Vice President of Finance: Guillaume

Marie Didier Gras; and (iii) Investor Relations Officer: Isabela Maria Cadenassi Batista.

5.1.1. The Officers now elected took office on this date, signing the respective Term of Indemnity, filed in the respective book, and declared, under the penalties of the law, that they are not involved in any of the crimes provided for by law that prevents them from exercising commercial activity, having aware of the provisions of article 147 of Law 6,404 / 76. The clearance statements are filed at the Company's headquarters.

5.1.2. Subsequently, the proposal for the appointment of the Officers who may represent the Company before third parties was unanimously presented and resolved, with the Messrs. Members of the Board of Directors resolved, unanimously and without restrictions, as follows:

5.2 Analysis and deliberation on the replacement of the Company's independent auditor, responsible for auditing the Financial Statements: the members of the Company's Board of Directors indicated the hiring of the independent auditing company Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu

("Deloitte") to perform the audit processes of the Company's Financial Statements. On a continuous basis, they authorized the Executive Board to take all necessary measures to formalize the hiring of said auditor.

6. APPROVAL AND SIGNATURE OF THESE MINUTES: As there were no further

matters to be addressed, the meeting was adjourned so that these minutes were drawn up. Then the meeting was resumed and these minutes were read and agreed to, having been undersigned by all attending persons. São Paulo, March 19, 2021. Chairman: Mr. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser; Secretary: Mrs. Aline Pacheco Pelucio. Members of the Board of Directors who were present: Messrs. Arnaud Daniel Charles Walter Joachim Strasser, Jean-

Charles Henri Naouri, Ronaldo Iabrudi dos Santos Pereira, Christophe Hidalgo, Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Hervé Daudin, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves Rafael Russowsky and Renan Bergmann.

I hereby certify, for due purposes, that this is an extract of the minutes registered in the relevant corporate book, in accordance with Article 130, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6.404/76 as amended.

__________________________________

Aline Pacheco Pelucio

Secretary

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 22:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
06:15pCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Minutes of the Board of Directors 'Meetin..
PU
03/08COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Notice to the Market - Participation of G..
PU
03/04COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Corporate Presentation
PU
03/01Spinoff of Brazil retailer GPA's wholesale unit boosts combined company's mar..
RE
02/24COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : 4Q20 and 2020 Earnings Release
PU
02/24COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Annual results
CO
02/23COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Financial Statements 4Q 2020
PU
02/23COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Earnings Release 4Q 2020
PU
02/19COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Press Release - Listing of Sendas on B3's..
PU
02/19COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Material Fact - Listing of Sendas on B3's..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52 814 M 9 642 M 9 642 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 4 017 M 733 M 733 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,50%
Capitalization 7 590 M 1 390 M 1 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
Duration : Period :
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 37,22 BRL
Last Close Price 25,00 BRL
Spread / Highest target 297%
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christophe José Hidalgo Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves Independent Director
Renan Bergmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO-66.69%1 193
SYSCO CORPORATION8.75%42 487
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-1.04%38 462
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-1.04%28 637
THE KROGER CO.11.08%27 154
AEON CO., LTD.-2.87%24 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ