Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição    PCAR3   BRPCARACNOR3

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

(PCAR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Notice to the Market - Management and Auditor Change

03/19/2021 | 06:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY WITH AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

CNPJ/ME No. 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("GPA"), pursuant to article 157 of the

Brazilian Law No. 6,404/1976 and CVM Instruction 358/2002, both as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market the folllowing.

Considering the completion of the spin-off of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ("Assaí"), Jorge Faiçal, currently the Officer responsible for the Multi Retail Business, assumes the position of CEO of GPA, with assets in Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina, replacing Cristophe Hidalgo, who held this position on an interim basis and will remain on the Board of Directors and committees of GPA.

In addition, Guillaume Gras assumed the position of Vice President Finance Officer and Isabela Cadenassi returned to the position of Investor Relations Officer, after her period on maternity leave. Belmiro Gomes, who held the position of GPA's Statutory Director, resigns from GPA's Board of Directors and will remain as Chief Executive Officer of Assaí.

GPA thanks for the relevant services provided by Christophe and Belmiro during their terms.

For Ronaldo Iabrudi, Co-Vice Chairman of GPA's Board of Directors, "Christophe Hidalgo added a lot to the Company in the position of Chief Financial Officer and in the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer was decisive in the Company's spin-off process. I am confident that he will continue to contribute as a member of GPA's Board of Directors and Committees. Jorge Faiçal, in turn, with more than 25 years of retail experience, will lead the growth process of GPA in Brazil and Latin America. "

Lastly, pursuant to article 28 of CVM Instruction 308/99, the Company informs that, also due to the spin-off and aiming better governance practices with the segregation of the audit services of the two companies, the Board of Directors approved the hiring of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes ("DTT") in replacement of Ernst & Young

Auditores Independentes ("EY") to provide external audit services to GPA as of the first quarter of 2021.

The Company informs that it obtained prior consent from EY in relation to the replacement.

São Paulo, March 19, 2021.

Isabela Cadenassi

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 22:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
06:15pCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Minutes of the Board of Directors 'Meetin..
PU
03/08COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Notice to the Market - Participation of G..
PU
03/04COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Corporate Presentation
PU
03/01Spinoff of Brazil retailer GPA's wholesale unit boosts combined company's mar..
RE
02/24COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : 4Q20 and 2020 Earnings Release
PU
02/24COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Annual results
CO
02/23COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Financial Statements 4Q 2020
PU
02/23COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Earnings Release 4Q 2020
PU
02/19COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Press Release - Listing of Sendas on B3's..
PU
02/19COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO : Material Fact - Listing of Sendas on B3's..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52 814 M 9 642 M 9 642 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 4 017 M 733 M 733 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,50%
Capitalization 7 590 M 1 390 M 1 386 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
Duration : Period :
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 37,22 BRL
Last Close Price 25,00 BRL
Spread / Highest target 297%
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christophe José Hidalgo Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jean-Charles Henri Naouri Chairman
Eleazar de Carvalho Filho Independent Director
Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves Independent Director
Renan Bergmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO-66.69%1 193
SYSCO CORPORATION8.75%42 487
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-1.04%38 462
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-1.04%28 637
THE KROGER CO.11.08%27 154
AEON CO., LTD.-2.87%24 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ