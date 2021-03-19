Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Notice to the Market - Management and Auditor Change

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY WITH AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

CNPJ/ME No. 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("GPA"), pursuant to article 157 of the

Brazilian Law No. 6,404/1976 and CVM Instruction 358/2002, both as amended, hereby informs its shareholders and the market the folllowing.

Considering the completion of the spin-off of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. ("Assaí"), Jorge Faiçal, currently the Officer responsible for the Multi Retail Business, assumes the position of CEO of GPA, with assets in Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina, replacing Cristophe Hidalgo, who held this position on an interim basis and will remain on the Board of Directors and committees of GPA.

In addition, Guillaume Gras assumed the position of Vice President Finance Officer and Isabela Cadenassi returned to the position of Investor Relations Officer, after her period on maternity leave. Belmiro Gomes, who held the position of GPA's Statutory Director, resigns from GPA's Board of Directors and will remain as Chief Executive Officer of Assaí.

GPA thanks for the relevant services provided by Christophe and Belmiro during their terms.

For Ronaldo Iabrudi, Co-Vice Chairman of GPA's Board of Directors, "Christophe Hidalgo added a lot to the Company in the position of Chief Financial Officer and in the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer was decisive in the Company's spin-off process. I am confident that he will continue to contribute as a member of GPA's Board of Directors and Committees. Jorge Faiçal, in turn, with more than 25 years of retail experience, will lead the growth process of GPA in Brazil and Latin America. "

Lastly, pursuant to article 28 of CVM Instruction 308/99, the Company informs that, also due to the spin-off and aiming better governance practices with the segregation of the audit services of the two companies, the Board of Directors approved the hiring of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes ("DTT") in replacement of Ernst & Young

Auditores Independentes ("EY") to provide external audit services to GPA as of the first quarter of 2021.

The Company informs that it obtained prior consent from EY in relation to the replacement.

São Paulo, March 19, 2021.

Isabela Cadenassi

Investor Relations Officer