COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO

(PCAR3)
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Notice to the Market - Participation of GPA's Chief Executive Officer and GPA's Vice President of Finance in an online event

03/08/2021 | 05:43pm EST
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY WITH AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

CNPJ/ME No. 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("GPA"), pursuant Circular Letter No. 7/2020- CVM/SEP and according to CVM's Rules No. 358/02 and No.480/09, hereby announces to its shareholders and general market that the Company will participate in an online event open to public ("Live"), promoted by Infomoney, as follows:

Event: Infomoney - Por Dentro dos Resultados

Participants: Jorge Faiçal (Chief Executive Officer of GPA) and Guillaume Gras (Vice President of Finance of GPA)

Date: March 09th, 2021

Time: 3pm (Brazil) | 1pm (NY) | 6pm (London) Acces link: https://youtu.be/_D5T4jx0u-4

The Live will be in Portuguese and it will be available for replay after the event, on the same link.

São Paulo, March 08, 2021.

Christophe José Hidalgo Interim Chief Executive Officer, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Disclaimer

CBD - Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 52 966 M 9 017 M 9 017 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 2 045 M 348 M 348 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 6 067 M 1 062 M 1 033 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 110 000
Free-Float 58,7%
