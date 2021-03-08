Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição : Notice to the Market - Participation of GPA's Chief Executive Officer and GPA's Vice President of Finance in an online event

COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY WITH AUTHORIZED CAPITAL

CNPJ/ME No. 47.508.411/0001-56

NIRE 35.300.089.901

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ("GPA"), pursuant Circular Letter No. 7/2020- CVM/SEP and according to CVM's Rules No. 358/02 and No.480/09, hereby announces to its shareholders and general market that the Company will participate in an online event open to public ("Live"), promoted by Infomoney, as follows:

Event: Infomoney - Por Dentro dos Resultados

Participants: Jorge Faiçal (Chief Executive Officer of GPA) and Guillaume Gras (Vice President of Finance of GPA)

Date: March 09th, 2021

Time: 3pm (Brazil) | 1pm (NY) | 6pm (London) Acces link: https://youtu.be/_D5T4jx0u-4

The Live will be in Portuguese and it will be available for replay after the event, on the same link.

São Paulo, March 08, 2021.

Christophe José Hidalgo Interim Chief Executive Officer, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição