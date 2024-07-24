Rio de Janeiro, July 23, 2024 - Neoenergia discloses on this date its results for the second quarter and first Half 2024 (2Q24 and 6M24)
HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MN)
2Q24
2Q23
∆ %
6M24
6M23
∆ %
2Q24
Net Operating Revenue
10,983
10,534
4%
22,003
21,641
2%
Gross Margin
4,111
3,992
3%
8,768
8,752
0%
Operating Expenses
(1,053)
(1,014)
4%
(2,086)
(1,984)
5%
EBITDA
2,970
2,662
12%
6,477
6,282
3%
Financial Income (Loss)
(1,187)
(1,321)
(10%)
(2,480)
(2,593)
(4%)
Profit assigned to controlling shareholders
815
728
12%
1,942
1,943
(0%)
Financial Asset (Concession)
293
180
63%
711
829
(14%)
IFRS 15 + Corporate Operations
248
116
114%
519
478
9%
Cash EBITDA
2,429
2,366
3%
5,247
4,975
5%
OPERATING INDICATORS
Total Inject Energy (GWh) (SIN + Isolated Systems + DG)
21,389
19,764
8.2%
43,553
40,194
8.4%
Total Distributed Energy (captive + free market + DG)
18,990
17,572
8.1%
37,953
35,008
8.4%
Number of Customers (thousand)
16,497
16,193
2%
Financial Debt Indicators
Net Debt(1)/EBITDA(2)
Corporate Rating (S&P)
2Q24
2023
Variation
3.27
3.17
0.10
AAA
AAA
-
- Net Debt of cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and securities.
- EBITDA 12 months
Cash EBITDA: R$ 2.4 billion in the 2Q24 (+3% vs. 2Q23) and R$ 5.2 billion in the 6M24 (+5% vs. 6M23).
- +8,2% growth of injected energy, including DG in the 2Q24 and 8.4% in the 6M24;
- Delivery of Itabapoana (Dec/18 auction) and Paraíso (Jun/22 auction) transmission lots with the release of 100% of RAP and partial delivery of Morro do Chapéu lot (Dec/20 auction) with the release of 47% of RAP and Estreito lot (Dec/21 auction) with the release of 33% of RAP;
- Operating expenses controlled: +4% in the 2Q24 and +5% in the 6M24;
- Profit of R$ 815 million in the 2Q24,+12% vs. 2Q23, and R$ 1.9 billion in the 6M24, in line with the 6M23;
- CAPEX of R$ 4.2 billion in the 6M24, of which R$ 2.4 billion in distribution;
- Net Debt/EBITDA of 3.27x in the 2Q24, vs. 3.17x in the 4Q23.
2Q24 TELECONFERENCE
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Time: 10:00 (BRT) | 9:00 (ET)
(with simultaneous translation into English)
Access to Webcast:https://tenmeetings.com.br/ten-events/#/webinar?evento=Neoenergia2T24_280
NEOENERGIA S.A. DISCLOSES THE RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER AND THE 6 MONTHS OF 2024 (2Q24 AND 6M24) BASED ON MANAGEMENT ANALYSES THAT THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNDERSTANDS TO TRANSLATE THE COMPANY'S BUSINESS IN THE BEST MANNER AND RECONCILED WITH THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS - IFRS.
SUMMARY
1.2.
Generation and Customers
13
1.2.1.
Renewables
13
1.2.2.
Thermal Plant
15
2.
ECONOMIC-FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
16
2.1.
Consolidated
16
2.2.
Networks
18
2.3.
Generation and Customers
25
3.
EBITDA
27
4.
FINANCIAL RESULT
28
5.
INVESTMENTS
28
5.1.
Networks
29
5.2.
Generation and Customers
29
6.
INDEBTEDNESS
29
6.1.
Debt situation and Financial Leverage
29
6.2.
Debt amortization schedule
30
6.3.
Debt Profile
31
7.
RATING
32
8.
CAPITAL MARKETS
32
9.
ESG
32
10.
OTHER MATTERS
34
10.1.
Low-income consumers
34
10.2.
Adjustments in Neoenergia Coelba and Neoenergia Cosern
34
10.3.
Adjustment in Neoenergia Pernambuco
34
10.4. Renewal of the Distributors' Concession Decree
34
11. RECONCILIATION NOTE
35
ANNEX I - Managerial DREs by Business
36
ANNEX II - Balance Sheet by Business
37
ANNEX III - Consolidated Cash Flow
38
Results as of June 30, 2024
Disclosed on July 23, 2024
1. OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Neoenergia Group's businesses are presented in this report in a managerial manner as follows: (i) Networks - distribution and transmission; and (ii) Generation and Customers - wind generation, hydroelectric generation, solar generation, thermal generation, and energy sales.
1.1. Networks
1.1.1. Distributors
1.1.1.1. Number of Consumers
Neoenergia Distributors closed the 2Q24 with 16.5 million of active consumers. Compared to the 2Q23, there was an increase of 304 thousand consumers (+1.9%). The table below reflects the number of active consumers at the end of the 2Q24 by distributor.
Number of Customers
2Q24
2Q23
VARIATION
(thousand)
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Rural
Other
Total
Consolidated
14,683
5,982
3,684
1,403
2,568
1,046
38
10
6
2
19
1
1,115
443
228
113
211
120
488
184
121
48
126
10
173
71
34
29
33
6
16,497
6,689
4,073
1,595
2,957
1,183
Consolidated
14,373
5,837
3,601
1,377
2,519
1,040
37
10
5
1
20
1
1,104
438
228
111
209
119
510
197
126
50
126
10
168
69
34
28
32
6
16,193
6,550
3,994
1,567
2,905
1,177
Consolidated
310
145
83
27
49
6
1
(0)
1
0
(0)
(0)
11
6
0
2
2
0
(22)
(13)
(5)
(2)
(0)
(0)
5
2
0
1
1
0
304
139
79
28
52
6
1.1.1.2. Market Evolution
The energy distributed (captive + free + DG) was 18,990 GWh in the 2Q24 (+8.1% vs. 2Q23) and 37,953 GWh in the 6M24 (+8.4% vs. 6M23). It should be noted that Neoenergia Coelba, Neoenergia Cosern and Neoenergia Elektro, which underwent tariff reviews in 2023, had their reference markets adjusted in order to compensate for migrations to distributed generation.
The energy amounts distributed by distributor and by type of customer and market are displayed in the tables below:
NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 2Q24
4
Results as of June 30, 2024 Disclosed on July 23, 2024
Distributed Energy (GWh)
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Rural
Others
Total Distributed Energy (captive)
Industrial
Commercial
Rural
Others
Supplies
Free Market + Supply
Total Distributed Energy (captive + free market)
DG Compensation Energy
Total Distributed Energy (captive + free market + DG)
Distributed Energy (GWh)
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Rural
Others
Total Distributed Energy (captive)
Industrial
Commercial
Rural
Others
Supplies
Free Market + Supply
Total Distributed Energy (captive + free market)
DG Compensation Energy
Total Distributed Energy (captive + free market + DG)
COELBA
CELPE
COSERN
ELEKTRO
ELEKTRO
CONSOLIDATED
2Q24
2Q23
%
2Q24
2Q23
%
2Q24
2Q23
%
2Q24
2Q23
%
2Q24
2Q23
%
2Q24
2Q23
%
2,059
1,939
6.2%
1,546
1,444
7.1%
644
605
6.4%
1,362
1,242
9.7%
638
603
5.8%
6,249
5,833
7.1%
119
166
(28.3%)
83
90
(7.8%)
32
39
(17.9%)
200
248
(19.4%)
6
9
(33.3%)
439
553
(20.6%)
701
733
(4.4%)
480
505
(5.0%)
187
197
(5.1%)
509
500
1.8%
352
350
0.6%
2,229
2,285
(2.5%)
619
572
8.2%
102
111
(8.1%)
68
75
(9.3%)
217
199
9.0%
34
34
-
1,040
991
4.9%
691
678
1.9%
373
469
(20.5%)
159
156
1.9%
314
316
(0.6%)
317
330
(3.9%)
1,855
1,949
(4.8%)
4,188
4,088
2.4%
2,584
2,619
(1.3%)
1,091
1,073
1.7%
2,602
2,505
3.9%
1,347
1,326
1.6%
11,812
11,611
1.7%
1,149
1,054
9.0%
706
646
9.3%
294
274
7.3%
1,853
1,662
11.5%
136
137
(0.7%)
4,139
3,773
9.7%
360
285
26.3%
338
261
29.5%
98
75
30.7%
294
267
10.1%
182
150
21.3%
1,272
1,039
22.4%
7
3
133.3%
9
6
50.0%
0
0
-
56
41
36.6%
1
1
-
74
51
45.1%
117
103
13.6%
126
3
4100.0%
43
39
10.3%
146
105
39.0%
0
0
-
433
251
72.5%
0
0
-
56
52
7.7%
0
0
-
0
0
-
35
28
25.0%
92
80
15.0%
1,633
1,446
12.9%
1,235
967
27.7%
435
389
11.8%
2,350
2,075
13.3%
355
317
12.0%
6,009
5,194
15.7%
5,821
5,534
5.2%
3,819
3,586
6.5%
1,526
1,462
4.4%
4,952
4,580
8.1%
1,702
1,643
3.6%
17,821
16,805
6.0%
363
239
51.9%
308
195
57.9%
173
122
41.8%
212
136
55.9%
111
75
48.0%
1,169
767
52.4%
6,184
5,772
7.1%
4,128
3,781
9.2%
1,699
1,584
7.3%
5,164
4,717
9.5%
1,815
1,717
5.7%
18,990
17,572
8.1%
COELBA
CELPE
COSERN
ELEKTRO
ELEKTRO
CONSOLIDATED
6M24
6M23
%
6M24
6M23
%
6M24
6M23
%
6M24
6M23
%
6M24
6M23
%
6M24
6M23
%
4,217
3,989
5.7%
3,126
2,923
6.9%
1,306
1,228
6.4%
2,924
2,621
11.6%
1,284
1,223
5.0%
12,858
11,984
7.3%
259
344
(24.7%)
164
181
(9.4%)
63
79
(20.3%)
403
486
(17.1%)
14
20
(30.0%)
903
1,109
(18.6%)
1,431
1,510
(5.2%)
955
1,015
(5.9%)
378
404
(6.4%)
1,073
1,037
3.5%
711
708
0.4%
4,548
4,674
(2.7%)
1,121
974
15.1%
218
232
(6.0%)
169
183
(7.7%)
437
390
12.1%
61
61
-
2,006
1,840
9.0%
1,361
1,322
3.0%
757
923
(18.0%)
309
306
1.0%
630
634
(0.6%)
643
650
(1.1%)
3,700
3,836
(3.5%)
8,390
8,138
3.1%
5,220
5,274
(1.0%)
2,225
2,200
1.1%
5,467
5,168
5.8%
2,714
2,662
2.0%
24,016
23,442
2.4%
2,215
2,030
9.1%
1,360
1,322
2.9%
572
538
6.3%
3,555
3,176
11.9%
264
266
(0.8%)
7,966
7,331
8.7%
701
555
26.3%
644
508
26.8%
189
147
28.6%
605
524
15.5%
352
294
19.7%
2,491
2,027
22.9%
11
5
120.0%
19
9
111.1%
1
1
-
109
74
47.3%
3
2
50.0%
143
91
57.1%
234
208
12.5%
223
5
4360.0%
86
77
11.7%
280
212
32.1%
0
0
-
824
502
64.1%
0
0
-
116
105
10.5%
1
1
-
0
0
-
58
37
56.8%
175
143
22.4%
3,161
2,797
13.0%
2,362
1,949
21.2%
850
764
11.3%
4,549
3,985
14.2%
677
599
13.0%
11,599
10,094
14.9%
11,551
10,935
5.6%
7,582
7,223
5.0%
3,075
2,964
3.7%
10,016
9,153
9.4%
3,391
3,261
4.0%
35,615
33,536
6.2%
733
451
62.5%
609
371
64.2%
345
235
46.8%
437
274
59.5%
213
141
51.1%
2,338
1,472
58.8%
12,283
11,386
7.9%
8,191
7,594
7.9%
3,420
3,199
6.9%
10,453
9,427
10.9%
3,604
3,402
5.9%
37,953
35,008
8.4%
In the 2Q24, residential consumption increased in all 5 distributors, consolidating at 6,249 GWh, +7.1% above that recorded in the 2Q23, and 12,858 GWh in the 6M24, +7.3% vs. 6M23, mainly due to higher temperatures, in addition to the growth in customer base.
Captive industrial class consumption reduced by -20.6% in the 2Q24 vs. 2Q23 and -18.6% in the 6M24 vs. 6M23. However, when incorporating the free consumption of this class, there is a growth of +5.8% vs. 2Q23 and +5.1% vs. the 6M23
The captive commercial class consolidated 2,229 GWh in the 2Q24, -2.5% vs. 2Q23, and 4,548 GWh in the 6M24, -2.7% vs. 6M23. Including free consumers in this class, there is an increase of +5.3% vs. 2Q23 and +5.0% vs. the 6M23, mainly due to higher temperatures.
The captive rural class showed growth of +4.9% vs. 2Q23 and +9.0% vs. 6M23. When adding the growth of free consumers of this class, the increase was +6.9% in the quarter and +11.3% in the year-to-date, due to higher demand for irrigation.
NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 2Q24
5
Results as of June 30, 2024
Disclosed on July 23, 2024
The other classes (public service, public administration, streetlight, and own use) amounted to 1,855 GWh in the 2Q24, - 4.8% vs. 2Q23 and 3,700 GWh in the 6M24, -3.5% vs. 6M23. Incorporating the free consumers of this class, there is an increase of +4.0% vs. 2Q23 and +4.3% vs. 6M23, with emphasis on the Public Administration class.
1.1.1.3. Energy Balance
Total energy injected including DG amounted to 21,389 GWh in the 2Q24, +8.2% vs. 2Q23, and 43,553 GWh in the 6M24, +8.4% vs. 6M23, influenced by higher temperatures and the growth in the customer base.
ENERGY BALANCE (GWh)
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24 x 2Q23
6M24
6M23
6M24 x 6M23
Diff
%
Diff
%
CONSOLIDATED
Captive Market
11,812
11,611
201
1.7%
24,016
23,442
574
2.4%
Free Market + Supply
6,009
5,194
815
15.7%
11,599
10,094
1,505
14.9%
Distributed Energy (A)
17,821
16,805
1,016
6.0%
35,615
33,536
2,079
6.2%
Lost Energy (B)
2,606
2,452
154
Non-billed (C)
(372)
(408)
36
SIN + Isolated Systems (D) = (A) + (B) + (C)
20,054
18,850
1,206
DG Injected Energy (E)
1,335
914
421
TOTAL INJECTED ENERGY (F) = (D) + (E)
21,389
19,764
1,625
6.3%
5,391
4,933
458
9.3%
(8.8%)
(138)
(109)
(29)
26.6%
6.4%
40,869
38,359
2,510
6.5%
46.1%
2,684
1,835
849
46.3%
8.2%
43,553
40,194
3,359
8.4%
2Q24
2Q23
6M24
6M23
Captive Market
4,188
4,088
100
2.4%
8,390
8,138
252
3.1%
Free Market + Supply
1,633
1,446
188
12.9%
3,161
2,797
363
13.0%
Distributed Energy (A)
5,821
5,534
287
5.2%
11,551
10,935
616
5.6%
Lost Energy (B)
1,055
998
57
5.7%
2,165
1,972
193
9.8%
Non-billed (C)
(124)
(117)
(6)
6.0%
(2)
54
(56)
N/A
SIN + Isolated Systems (D) = (A) + (B) + (C)
6,753
6,415
338
5.3%
13,714
12,961
753
5.8%
DG Injected Energy (E)
421
291
130
44.7%
891
604
287
47.5%
TOTAL INJECTED ENERGY (F) = (D) + (E)
7,174
6,706
468
7.0%
14,605
13,565
1,040
7.7%
2Q24
2Q23
6M24
6M23
Captive Market
2,584
2,619
(35)
(1.3%)
5,220
5,274
(54)
(1.0%)
Free Market + Supply
1,235
967
269
27.7%
2,362
1,949
413
21.2%
Distributed Energy (A)
3,819
3,586
233
6.5%
7,582
7,223
359
5.0%
Lost Energy (B)
833
761
72
9.5%
1,725
1,550
175
11.3%
Non-billed (C)
(115)
(88)
(28)
30.7%
(8)
(50)
43
(84.0%)
SIN + Isolated Systems (D) = (A) + (B) + (C)
4,537
4,259
277
6.5%
9,300
8,723
577
6.6%
DG Injected Energy (E)
338
228
110
48.2%
663
441
222
50.3%
TOTAL INJECTED ENERGY (F) = (D) + (E)
4,875
4,487
388
8.6%
9,963
9,164
799
8.7%
NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 2Q24
6
Results as of June 30, 2024 Disclosed on July 23, 2024
ENERGY BALANCE (GWh)
2Q24
2Q23
2Q24 x 2Q23
Diff %
6M24
6M23
6M24 x 6M23
Diff %
2Q24
2Q23
6M24
6M23
Captive Market
1,091
1,073
18
1.7%
2,225
2,200
25
1.1%
Free Market + Supply
435
389
46
11.8%
850
764
86
11.3%
Distributed Energy (A)
1,526
1,462
64
4.4%
3,075
2,964
111
3.7%
Lost Energy (B)
136
126
10
7.9%
295
264
30
11.7%
Non-billed (C)
(37)
(28)
(9)
32.1%
(36)
(53)
17
(32.1%)
SIN + Isolated Systems (D) = (A) + (B) + (C)
1,625
1,560
65
4.2%
3,334
3,175
159
5.0%
DG Injected Energy (E)
191
143
48
33.6%
387
282
105
37.2%
TOTAL INJECTED ENERGY (F) = (D) + (E)
1,816
1,703
113
6.6%
3,721
3,457
264
7.6%
2Q24
2Q23
6M24
6M23
Captive Market
2,602
2,505
97
3.9%
5,467
5,168
299
5.8%
Free Market + Supply
2,350
2,075
275
13.3%
4,549
3,985
564
14.2%
Distributed Energy (A)
4,952
4,580
372
8.1%
10,016
9,153
863
9.4%
Lost Energy (B)
363
347
16
4.6%
788
712
77
10.7%
Non-billed (C)
(79)
(148)
70
(46.6%)
(79)
(35)
(43)
125.7%
SIN + Isolated Systems (D) = (A) + (B) + (C)
5,236
4,779
458
9.6%
10,726
9,829
897
9.1%
DG Injected Energy (E)
250
171
79
46.2%
499
343
157
45.5%
TOTAL INJECTED ENERGY (F) = (D) + (E)
5,486
4,950
536
10.8%
11,225
10,172
1,053
10.4%
2Q24
2Q23
6M24
6M23
Captive Market
1,347
1,326
21
1.6%
2,714
2,662
52
2.0%
Free Market + Supply
355
317
39
12.0%
677
599
78
13.0%
Distributed Energy (A)
1,702
1,643
59
3.6%
3,391
3,261
130
4.0%
Lost Energy (B)
218
220
(2)
(0.9%)
418
434
(17)
(3.7%)
Non-billed (C)
(17)
(26)
9
(34.6%)
(13)
(24)
11
(45.8%)
SIN + Isolated Systems (D) = (A) + (B) + (C)
1,903
1,837
66
3.6%
3,795
3,671
124
3.4%
DG Injected Energy (E)
134
81
53
65.4%
243
164
79
48.2%
TOTAL INJECTED ENERGY (F) = (D) + (E)
2,037
1,918
119
6.2%
4,038
3,835
203
5.3%
NOTE: Distributed energy does not consider DG compensation energy.
1.1.1.4. Losses
Energy losses are monitored through the percentage index that calculates the ratio between the energy injected and the energy billed, accumulated over a 12-month period. Based on this methodology, we present below the evolution of the indicator and the comparison with the tariff coverage.
NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 2Q24
7
Results as of June 30, 2024
Disclosed on July 23, 2024
Losses 12 months (%)
DISCOS
Technical Loss
Non-Technical Loss
Total Losses
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Aneel 24
10.55%
10.58%
10.74%
10.81%
10.73%
4.05%
4.46%
5.31%
5.31%
5.38%
14.60%
15.04%
16.05%
16.12%
16.11%
15.49%
8.87%
9.04%
9.09%
9.19%
9.16%
7.95%
8.14%
8.37%
8.95%
8.95%
16.82%
17.18%
17.46%
18.15%
18.11%
15.30%
8.04%
7.88%
7.86%
7.85%
7.76%
(0.03%)
0.53%
0.33%
0.93%
0.95%
8.02%
8.41%
8.19%
8.77%
8.71%
10.32%
6.03%
6.00%
5.99%
5.93%
5.93%
0.98%
1.53%
1.93%
1.57%
1.82%
7.01%
7.53%
7.92%
7.50%
7.75%
7.81%
8.21%
8.21%
8.15%
8.17%
8.20%
2.66%
3.01%
3.26%
2.98%
2.95%
10.88%
11.22%
11.41%
11.15%
11.15%
11.76%
Check
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0%
0%
0%
0.00%
0.00%
0%
0%
0%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Total Losses 12 months (GWh)
DISCOS
Technical Loss
Non-Technical Loss
Perda Total
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
Aneel 24
2,680
2,714
2,850
2,913
2,928
1,030
1,146
1,407
1,430
1,466
3,710
3,860
4,258
4,343
4,394
4,184
1,523
1,561
1,583
1,628
1,648
1,362
1,405
1,457
1,585
1,609
2,885
2,966
3,040
3,213
3,257
2,660
514
509
509
515
514
(2)
34
21
61
63
513
543
530
576
577
695
1,191
1,192
1,215
1,229
1,255
194
305
392
326
386
1,385
1,497
1,607
1,555
1,640
1,654
613
615
625
630
639
199
226
250
230
230
812
841
874
861
868
920
NOTES: (1) Due to the fact that the deadline for calculating the June 2024 loss indicator falls after the period of disclosure of this report, the data presented are estimates. The 2023 indicators were adjusted for the final calculation. (2) The table normalizes the impact of ANEEL Normative Resolution 1000/2021, which is null as of the 3Q23. (3) 12-month regulatory limit.
Neoenergia Coelba presented total 12-month losses of 16.11% in the 2Q24 driven by the high temperatures of the semester that made the load 7.7% greater than that of the 6M23, causing Unbilled energy to increase, thus affecting the indicator. This impact on the indicator was +0.73 p.p. Excluding this effect, the indicator would be 15.38%, below the regulatory limit of 15.49%. It is worth noting that the effect of Unbilled energy does not impact the Company's Economic Results.
At Neoenergia Pernambuco, total 12-month losses ended the 2Q24 at 18.11%, above the regulatory level of 15.30%.
Neoenergia Cosern ended the 2Q24 at 8.71%, remaining below its regulatory limit of 10.32%.
Total 12-month losses at Neoenergia Elektro ended the period at 7.75%, also below the regulatory limit of 7.81%.
Finally, Neoenergia Brasília recorded total 12-month losses of 11.15% in the 2Q24, remaining below its regulatory limit of 11.76%.
In the 6M24, the actions that follow were adopted to fight losses at the 5 distributors:
- Carrying out more than 183 thousand inspections, recovering more than 265 GWh;
- Replacement of more than 114 thousand obsolete meters with more modern equipment;
- Regularization of more than 77 thousand illegal connections;
- Survey and supervision of Streetlight in 118 thousand points recovering more than 18 GWh; and
- Carrying out 98 actions with police support.
1.1.1.5. Collection and delinquency
The collection index reflects the ability of customers to pay and the Company's efficiency of collection.
NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 2Q24
8
Results as of June 30, 2024
Disclosed on July 23, 2024
The chart below shows the year-to-date result of the past 12 months and its performance compared to the previous periods.
+0.90 p.p.
99.42%
97.96%
98.52%
2Q23
1Q24
2Q24
97.91%
2Q23
+0.25 p.p.
97.06%
97.31%
1Q24
2Q24
99.47%
2Q23
+0.13 p.p.
98.20%
98.33%
1Q24
2Q24
97.58%
2Q23
+0.53 p.p.
96.29%
96.82%
1Q24
2Q24
97.06%
2Q23
(0.39 p.p.)
95.92%
95.53%
1Q24
2Q24
+0.45 p.p.
97.90%
97.38%
97.83%
2Q23 1Q24 2Q24
Based on the charts above, we see an increase in the consolidated collection rate compared to the 1Q24, reaching 97.83% in the 2Q24 explained by the successful collection actions.
NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 2Q24
9
Results as of June 30, 2024
Disclosed on July 23, 2024
PECLD / GROSS REVENUE
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
2Q24
2Q23 x 2Q24
Regulatory
Limit
Gross Revenue
4,030
3,972
4,565
4,234
4,025
(0.11%)
4,035
PECLD
81
52
41
54
47
(42.46%)
50
Delinquency
2.01%
1.30%
0.91%
1.28%
1.16%
(0.85 p.p.)
1.23%
Gross Revenue
2,277
2,205
2,488
2,619
2,436
6.97%
2,437
4
PECLD
60
51
53
61
60
(0.50%)
40
Delinquency
2.64%
2.32%
2.13%
2.34%
2.46%
(0.18 p.p.)
1.65%
Gross Revenue
933
942
1,021
1,006
1,016
8.83%
1,016
PECLD
(4)
4
5
6
3
N/A
5
Delinquency
(0.43%)
0.38%
0.50%
0.58%
0.32%
0.75 p.p.
0.51%
Gross Revenue
2,540
2,753
3,171
3,207
2,968
16.85%
2,968
PECLD
26
15
36
31
26
(0.52%)
18
Delinquency
1.03%
0.55%
1.15%
0.97%
0.88%
(0.15 p.p.)
0.61%
Gross Revenue
1,156
1,216
1,443
1,353
1,342
16.14%
1,344
PECLD
10
13
13
13
8
(12.81%)
8
Delinquency
0.82%
1.07%
0.88%
0.94%
0.62%
(0.21 p.p.)
0.58%
NOTE: PECLD considers the accrued amount + restatement.
In the 2Q24, several collection actions were taken at the 5 distributors with the aim of reducing the delinquency rate and, consequently, improving collection. Among them, we should highlight:
- Carrying out of 482 thousand supply disconnections through operations in georeferenced concentrations, mapping the location of customers with the highest incidence of delinquency to optimize actions;
- Monitoring of 133 thousand customer facilities that underwent supply disconnection;
- Negative entries of 2.8 million consumers;
- Protest of more than 151 thousand titles through registry offices and forwarding of notices;
- 7 million outsourced collections through collection consultancy services;
- Systematic actions for Large Clients and negotiations with Public Authorities;
- Use of new technologies with the aim of providing the option of paying energy bills using a debit or credit card;
- Negotiations with 378 thousand consumers on the digital platform;
- Notification of 800 thousand customers via WhatsApp;
- Debt settlements for approximately 10 thousand consumers included in the Federal Government's Program Desenrola, which ended on May 20th.
NEOENERGIA S.A. | RELEASE 2Q24
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
COELBA - Companhia de Eletricidade do Estado da Bahia published this content on 23 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 02:19:05 UTC.