Net Debt/EBITDA of 3.27x in the 2Q24, vs. 3.17x in the 4Q23.

CAPEX of R$ 4.2 billion in the 6M24, of which R$ 2.4 billion in distribution;

Profit of R$ 815 million in the 2Q24,+12% vs. 2Q23, and R$ 1.9 billion in the 6M24, in line with the 6M23;

Operating expenses controlled: +4% in the 2Q24 and +5% in the 6M24;

Delivery of Itabapoana (Dec/18 auction) and Paraíso (Jun/22 auction) transmission lots with the release of 100% of RAP and partial delivery of Morro do Chapéu lot (Dec/20 auction) with the release of 47% of RAP and Estreito lot (Dec/21 auction) with the release of 33% of RAP;

+8,2% growth of injected energy, including DG in the 2Q24 and 8.4% in the 6M24;

Cash EBITDA: R$ 2.4 billion in the 2Q24 (+3% vs. 2Q23) and R$ 5.2 billion in the 6M24 (+5% vs. 6M23).

Rio de Janeiro, July 23, 2024 - Neoenergia discloses on this date its results for the second quarter and first Half 2024 (2Q24 and 6M24)

The energy amounts distributed by distributor and by type of customer and market are displayed in the tables below:

The energy distributed (captive + free + DG) was 18,990 GWh in the 2Q24 (+8.1% vs. 2Q23) and 37,953 GWh in the 6M24 (+8.4% vs. 6M23). It should be noted that Neoenergia Coelba, Neoenergia Cosern and Neoenergia Elektro, which underwent tariff reviews in 2023, had their reference markets adjusted in order to compensate for migrations to distributed generation.

Neoenergia Distributors closed the 2Q24 with 16.5 million of active consumers. Compared to the 2Q23, there was an increase of 304 thousand consumers (+1.9%). The table below reflects the number of active consumers at the end of the 2Q24 by distributor.

Neoenergia Group's businesses are presented in this report in a managerial manner as follows: (i) Networks - distribution and transmission; and (ii) Generation and Customers - wind generation, hydroelectric generation, solar generation, thermal generation, and energy sales.

The captive rural class showed growth of +4.9% vs. 2Q23 and +9.0% vs. 6M23. When adding the growth of free consumers of this class, the increase was +6.9% in the quarter and +11.3% in the year-to-date, due to higher demand for irrigation.

The captive commercial class consolidated 2,229 GWh in the 2Q24, -2.5% vs. 2Q23, and 4,548 GWh in the 6M24, -2.7% vs. 6M23. Including free consumers in this class, there is an increase of +5.3% vs. 2Q23 and +5.0% vs. the 6M23, mainly due to higher temperatures.

Captive industrial class consumption reduced by -20.6% in the 2Q24 vs. 2Q23 and -18.6% in the 6M24 vs. 6M23. However, when incorporating the free consumption of this class, there is a growth of +5.8% vs. 2Q23 and +5.1% vs. the 6M23

In the 2Q24, residential consumption increased in all 5 distributors, consolidating at 6,249 GWh, +7.1% above that recorded in the 2Q23, and 12,858 GWh in the 6M24, +7.3% vs. 6M23, mainly due to higher temperatures, in addition to the growth in customer base.

Total energy injected including DG amounted to 21,389 GWh in the 2Q24, +8.2% vs. 2Q23, and 43,553 GWh in the 6M24, +8.4% vs. 6M23, influenced by higher temperatures and the growth in the customer base.

The other classes (public service, public administration, streetlight, and own use) amounted to 1,855 GWh in the 2Q24, - 4.8% vs. 2Q23 and 3,700 GWh in the 6M24, -3.5% vs. 6M23. Incorporating the free consumers of this class, there is an increase of +4.0% vs. 2Q23 and +4.3% vs. 6M23, with emphasis on the Public Administration class.

Energy losses are monitored through the percentage index that calculates the ratio between the energy injected and the energy billed, accumulated over a 12-month period. Based on this methodology, we present below the evolution of the indicator and the comparison with the tariff coverage.

NOTE: Distributed energy does not consider DG compensation energy.

Results as of June 30, 2024 Disclosed on July 23, 2024 Losses 12 months (%) DISCOS Technical Loss Non-Technical Loss Total Losses 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 Aneel 24 10.55% 10.58% 10.74% 10.81% 10.73% 4.05% 4.46% 5.31% 5.31% 5.38% 14.60% 15.04% 16.05% 16.12% 16.11% 15.49% 8.87% 9.04% 9.09% 9.19% 9.16% 7.95% 8.14% 8.37% 8.95% 8.95% 16.82% 17.18% 17.46% 18.15% 18.11% 15.30% 8.04% 7.88% 7.86% 7.85% 7.76% (0.03%) 0.53% 0.33% 0.93% 0.95% 8.02% 8.41% 8.19% 8.77% 8.71% 10.32% 6.03% 6.00% 5.99% 5.93% 5.93% 0.98% 1.53% 1.93% 1.57% 1.82% 7.01% 7.53% 7.92% 7.50% 7.75% 7.81% 8.21% 8.21% 8.15% 8.17% 8.20% 2.66% 3.01% 3.26% 2.98% 2.95% 10.88% 11.22% 11.41% 11.15% 11.15% 11.76% Check 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0% 0% 0% 0.00% 0.00% 0% 0% 0% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Total Losses 12 months (GWh) DISCOS Technical Loss Non-Technical Loss Perda Total 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24 Aneel 24 2,680 2,714 2,850 2,913 2,928 1,030 1,146 1,407 1,430 1,466 3,710 3,860 4,258 4,343 4,394 4,184 1,523 1,561 1,583 1,628 1,648 1,362 1,405 1,457 1,585 1,609 2,885 2,966 3,040 3,213 3,257 2,660 514 509 509 515 514 (2) 34 21 61 63 513 543 530 576 577 695 1,191 1,192 1,215 1,229 1,255 194 305 392 326 386 1,385 1,497 1,607 1,555 1,640 1,654 613 615 625 630 639 199 226 250 230 230 812 841 874 861 868 920

NOTES: (1) Due to the fact that the deadline for calculating the June 2024 loss indicator falls after the period of disclosure of this report, the data presented are estimates. The 2023 indicators were adjusted for the final calculation. (2) The table normalizes the impact of ANEEL Normative Resolution 1000/2021, which is null as of the 3Q23. (3) 12-month regulatory limit.

Neoenergia Coelba presented total 12-month losses of 16.11% in the 2Q24 driven by the high temperatures of the semester that made the load 7.7% greater than that of the 6M23, causing Unbilled energy to increase, thus affecting the indicator. This impact on the indicator was +0.73 p.p. Excluding this effect, the indicator would be 15.38%, below the regulatory limit of 15.49%. It is worth noting that the effect of Unbilled energy does not impact the Company's Economic Results.

At Neoenergia Pernambuco, total 12-month losses ended the 2Q24 at 18.11%, above the regulatory level of 15.30%.

Neoenergia Cosern ended the 2Q24 at 8.71%, remaining below its regulatory limit of 10.32%.

Total 12-month losses at Neoenergia Elektro ended the period at 7.75%, also below the regulatory limit of 7.81%.

Finally, Neoenergia Brasília recorded total 12-month losses of 11.15% in the 2Q24, remaining below its regulatory limit of 11.76%.

In the 6M24, the actions that follow were adopted to fight losses at the 5 distributors:

Carrying out more than 183 thousand inspections, recovering more than 265 GWh; Replacement of more than 114 thousand obsolete meters with more modern equipment; Regularization of more than 77 thousand illegal connections; Survey and supervision of Streetlight in 118 thousand points recovering more than 18 GWh; and Carrying out 98 actions with police support.

1.1.1.5. Collection and delinquency

The collection index reflects the ability of customers to pay and the Company's efficiency of collection.

