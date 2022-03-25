Log in
    SBS   US20441A1025

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBS)
Delayed Nyse  -  03/24 04:00:01 pm EDT
9.49 USD   +1.28%
SABESP ANNOUNCES 2021 RESULTS

03/25/2022 | 07:43am EDT
SÃO PAULO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its fourth quarter and 2020 results.

In 2021, the net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 19,491.0 million, up by 9.5% over 2020. Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 6,372.7 million.

The Company recorded a net income of R$ 2,305.9 million, compared to the R$ 973.3 million reported in 2020, an increase of R$ 1,332.6 million (+136.9%).

The complete version of the release is available at the Company's website: ri.sabesp.com.br 

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)
Juliana P. S. Jardim: (55 11) 3388-9267 (jpsjardim@sabesp.com.br)

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp-announces-2021-results-301510747.html

SOURCE Sabesp


© PRNewswire 2022
