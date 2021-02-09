Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP    SBS

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sabesp : - Material Fact

02/09/2021 | 12:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Sabesp" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of  Instruction 358 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), dated January 3, 2002, as amended, in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed  on January 28, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Public Services  Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) published:

a)  Public Consultation Notice nº 03/2021 and Public Hearing Notice nº 01/2021, regarding the proposed Calculation of Maximum Average Tariff (P0) of the Sabesp's 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision; and

b)  Public Consultation Notice nº 04/2021 and Public Hearing Notice nº 02/2021, regarding the Proposed New Tariff Structure of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp;

All interested parties may send their contributions from February 09 until March 3rd, 2021.

Public Hearings will be held through the Zoom digital platform, as follows:

a)  Nº 01/2021 on February 25, 2021 at 02:30 pm
b)  Nº 02/2021 on March 02, 2021 at 02:30 pm

In addition, the Company informs that ARSESP released the respective Preliminary Technical Notes and other related documents, which are available on ARSESP's website and on Sabesp's website, on the Investor Relations page.

The Company will keep the market informed on the developments concerning this matter.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp--material-fact-301224525.html

SOURCE Sabesp


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
02/08SABESP : - Material Fact
PR
02/08COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Fact
PU
02/03SABESP - MATERIAL FACT : Suspension of Cuts and Renegotiation of Commercial Cust..
PR
02/03COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Facts
PU
02/01COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Facts
PU
02/01COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : 933rd meeting
PU
01/28SABESP - MATERIAL FACT : Changes to the Schedule of the 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revi..
PR
01/28COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Fact
PU
01/15SABESP : - Material Fact
PR
01/15COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ES : Material Facts
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ