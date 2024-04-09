Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting April 25, 2024 Candidates' résumés for the following positions: 1) Member of the Board of Directors Karla Bertocco Trindade (Independent Member and Chairman) Mrs. Bertocco holds a bachelor's degrees in Public Administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas and in Law from the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo, a postgraduate degree in Administrative Law from the Law School of Fundação Getúlio Vargas, and participated in the Diversity Program in Boards of Directors of the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance. She is currently a partner at Jive Investiments (former Mauá Capital) and an independent member of the Board of Directors of Orizon Valorização de Resíduos (ORVR3). Mrs. Bertocco worked as an advisor to Sabesp's CEO's Office (2003 to 2006), State Sanitation Coordinator (2007), Institutional Relations Officer at the São Paulo State Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency - ARSESP (2008 to 2010), General Officer of the Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Transportation Services of the São Paulo State - ARTESP (2011 to 2015), Undersecretary of Partnerships and Innovation (2015 to 2018), CEO at Sabesp (2018), Executive Government and Infrastructure Officer at BNDES (2019). She was also a member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Riograndense de Saneamento (2020 to 2022), where she also held the position of Coordinator of the Innovation and Sustainability Committee, and was a member of the Boards of Directors of Equatorial Energia (2022 to 2023), Sabesp (2018), Companhia Paulista de Parcerias do Estado de São Paulo (2015 to 2018), and DERSA - Desenvolvimento Rodoviário S.A. (2011 to 2015). Nerylson Lima da Silva (Member) Mr. Silva has been a member of Sabesp's Board of Directors since 2023. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from União Educacional de Brasília, with a specialization degree in Controllership and Finance from the Catholic University of Brasília, and a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Brasília. He currently serves as the Treasury Undersecretary at the State Treasury Department of São Paulo. Mr. Silva was Undersecretary of Planning, Budget, and Administration of the Ministry of Infrastructure (2019 to 2023), Undersecretary of Planning, Budget, and Administration of the Ministry of Finance (2016 to 2018), Deputy Undersecretary of Planning, Budget, and Administration of the Ministry of Finance (2014 to 2016), Budget and Financial Execution Manager (2008 to 2011), and Project Manager (2007 to 2008) of the National Treasury Secretariat. Additionally, he was Chair of the Fiscal Council of INFRAERO Airports and was a member of the Fiscal Councils of EPL Logísticas and Viracopos Airport. He was also a member of the Board of Directors of BB Seguridade (2016 to 2019) and Chair of the Board of Directors of SERPRO (2014 to 2019). Antonio Júlio Castiglioni Neto (Member) Mr. Castiglioni Neto has been a member of the Company's Board of Directors since August 2023. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Law from the Federal University of Espírito Santo. He is currently the President of Companhia do Metropolitano de São Paulo - Metrô. He was President of Companhia Docas do Espírito Santo (CODESA) from March 2019 to April 2022, leading the first privatization of a port authority in Brazil. He was the CEO of the Regulatory 1

Agency of Espírito Santo between 2015 and 2019. He has been a State Attorney since 2005, with a remarkable track record of creating business models based on concessions, authorizations, and public-private partnerships. Anderson Marcio de Oliveira (Member) Mr. Oliveira holds a bachelor's degree in Law from the Catholic University of Pernambuco, a master's degree in Public Law from the Federal University of Pernambuco, a master's degree in Regulatory Law from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, and a Master of Laws (LLM) in State Law and Regulation from Fundação Getúlio Vargas. He also holds a degree from Harvard Kennedy School in "Creating Collaborative Solutions: Governance Innovation" and in "Infrastructure in a Market Economy: Public-Private Partnership in a Changing World". Mr. Oliveira is currently a Program Director at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, where he coordinates actions in the electricity, oil gas, and mining sectors, among which the capitalization of Eletrobras (2019 to 2023). He was Director of the Investment Partnership Program of the Brazilian Presidency, monitoring and structuring projects in the electricity sector in the generation, transmission, and distribution segments (2016 to 2019). Mr. Oliveira also acted as an attorney for the Brazilian Development Bank (2010 to 2016). He is currently a member of the Fiscal Councils of Nuclebrás and Santos Port Authority. André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes (Member) Mr. Mendes holds a bachelor's degree in Electrical and Production Engineering from the Pontifícia Universidade Católica of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from PUC-Rio, an MBA in Public-Private Partnerships and Concessions from Fundação Escola de Sociologia e Política de São Paulo and has certifications CGA, from ANBIMA, and CP³P-F, from APMG International. Mr. Mendes has been Chief Executive Officer of Sabesp since January 2023. He was Chief Financial Officer of Akad Seguros (2022), New Business Executive Officer at Iguá Saneamento (2019-2021), an independent consultant for the Climate Bonds Initiative (2020-2021), and worked at BNDES (2003-2019) where he held several positions. Mr. Mendes has extensive experience in the capital markets area, with emphasis on infrastructure finance, public-private partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and new business structuring. Eduardo Person Pardini (Independent Member) Mr. Pardini holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the School of Economic Sciences of São Paulo, with a postgraduate degree in Administration with an emphasis in Finance from Fundação Álvares Penteado and several degrees in extension courses in Brazil and abroad, such as Business Strategy from Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania, Corporate Management from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, Ethics and Corporate Governance from Milliken University, and Innovation from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is currently a main partner at CrossOver Consulting & Auditing. He is also an Executive Officer of the Internal Control Institute Chapter Brazil, a member of the Audit Committee of Companhia de Saneamento de Santa Catarina, and a professor in the area of risk-based auditing in the MBA program at Trevisan Business School. Mr. Pardini has over 43 years of experience as an external and internal auditor, senior executive of multinational and Brazilian companies, professor, and speaker on auditing, internal controls, risk management, and governance for government entities and private sector entities. Karolina Fonseca Lima (Independent Member) Mrs. Lima has been an independent member of the Board of Directors and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company since May 2023. Mrs. Lima holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the Federal University of Maranhão and in Law from Ceuma University. She was the head of the of Concremat Engenharia e Tecnologia in São Luiz do Maranhão between 2

2019 and 2023. She worked at Companhia Docas do Maranhão between 2002 and 2019, as chief auditor, as a member of the Technical Audit Committee, the Eligibility Committee, and the Correctional Technical Committee of the Ministry of Infrastructure. She has been a member of the Statutory Audit Committee of Companhia de Processamento de Dados do Estado de São Paulo since May 2023. She is an Associate of the Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance (IBGC). Ana Silvia Corso Matte (Independent Member) Mrs. Corso Matte holds a bachelor's degree in Law from UFRGS with a postgraduate degree in Human Resources from PUC-IAG. She has solid experience in executive positions, serving as member of Board of Directors and member of thematic committees. She has been a member of the Board of Directors of Norte Energia S.A (Belo Monte) since January 2023 and a member of the People Committee of IBGC since August 2021. She has been in the People Committee of Eletrobrás S.A since August 2022. She was member of the Board of Directors and member of the People Committee of Eletrobrás from April 2021 to August 2022. Eduardo França de la Peña (Independent Member) Mr. La Peña holds a bachelor's degree in Administration from PUC-RJ and an MBA from the University of Michigan. He is a founding shareholder of Alis Investimentos. He served as Managing Director at Credit Suisse Brazil - Head ECM. From April 2017 to May 2018, he served as Executive Director at BTG Pactual - ECM. He joined Flow CTVM as one of the partners responsible for building the equity area after the merger of Flow with Brasil Plural. He was appointed by FIP Brasil Energias Renováveis as a member of the Board of Directors of the following renewable energy companies: Bons Bentos da Serra SA, Eólicas do Sul S.A. and RBO Energia S.A. Aurélio Fiorindo Filho (Employee Representative Member) He has been an employee of Sabesp since 1992, working as an Engineer and Manager in various areas of the company, mainly related to the execution of works, maintenance, and operation of water supply and sewage systems, commercial services and customer service, billing, and collection. He served at ATTEND Ambiental from 2020 to 2023 as a member of the Board Directors. He was Superintendent of the Metropolitan West (MO) and Center (MC) Business Units at Sabesp from 2015 to 2023. He was a Department Manager - UGR - São Mateus from 2011 to 2015, Division Manager - Maintenance Hub - São Mateus from 2006 to 2011, and Sector Manager of the Maintenance Hubs (Mooca, Sé, and Vila Mariana) from 2000 to 2006. He holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Camilo Castelo Branco and in Business Administration from Universidade Paulista (UNIP). He holds a specialization degree in Basic Sanitation Engineering from the School of Public Health of USP; an MBA in Administration for Engineers from Mauá Institute of Technology; Project Management from Vanzolini Foundation; an MBA in Business Management from FIA USP. Gustavo Rocha Gattass (Independent Member, proposed by the minority shareholders) Mr. Gattass holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of PRIO S.A. (since 2020), Canacol Energy Ltd. (since 2023) and Serena Energia S.A. (since 2017). Mr. Gattass was a member of the Board of Directors of Copasa S.A. between 2017 and 2023, a member of the Board of Directors and the Strategic Committee of BR Distribuidora between 2015 and 2016, an alternate member of the Board of Directors and a member of the Strategic Committee of Petrobras S.A. between 2015 and 2016. He also worked at BTG Pactual as partner responsible for the Company Analysis area and as an analyst for the Oil and Gas sector between 2009 and 2015 and as an analyst for the Electricity sector and Sanitation between 2009 and 2010; at UBS Pactual as an analyst for the Oil and Gas sector between 2006 and 2009; at UBS as an analyst for the Oil and Gas sector 3

between 2005 and 2006, as an analyst for the Electricity, Sanitation and Highways sector between 2000 and 2006 and as an analyst for the Electricity sector between 1998 and 2000; and at Banco Icatu as an analyst for the Oil, Gas and Electricity sector in 1998. 2) Member of the Fiscal Council André Isper Rodrigues Barnabé (Member) Mr. Barnabé holds a bachelor's degree in Law from the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo (PUC-SP), a specialization degree in Economic Law from Fundação Getúlio Vargas of São Paulo (FGV-SP), and is enrolled in a master's program in State Law at the University of São Paulo (USP). He worked at Queiroz, Maluf Sociedade de Advogados as an associate attorney from 2015 to 2017, at the São Paulo State Transport Regulatory Agency (ARTESP) as superintendent of the Institutional Affairs Office from 2017 to 2019, at the Santos Port Authority (SPA) as an advisor to the Business Development and Regulation Office in 2019, at Empresa de Planejamento e Logística S.A. (EPL) as an advisor to the Planning Office from 2019 to 2022, and at the Inter- American Development Bank (IDB) as a consultant for Products and External Services from 2022 to 2023. Since January 2023, Mr. Barnabé has been the Executive Secretary of Partnerships in Investments in the São Paulo State Government. Diego Allan Vieira Domingues (Alternate) Mr. Domingues holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineer from Faculdade de Engenharia Industrial (FEI), is enrolled in a professional master's program in Economics at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), and in a postgraduate program in Public Law and Public Management at Instituição Damásio de Jesus. He worked in Project Engineering at Mangels from 2005 to 2010, at the Financial Planning and Control Center of the São Paulo State Treasury Department as an analyst and director from 2010 to 2017, at the Fundação para o Desenvolvimento da Educação (FDE) as an advisor to the CEO's office and Supervisor of Planning and Projects from 2017 to 2018, at the São Paulo State Treasury and Planning Department as coordinator of State Financial Administration in 2018, and as director of the São Paulo State Finance Department in 2021. Mr. Domingues was a member of the Fiscal Councils of Empresa Paulista de Planejamento Metropolitano S.A. (EMPLASA) from April 2018 to December 2020, Companhia Paulista de Obras e Serviços (CPOS) from April 2019 to March 2020, and Companhia Paulista de Securitização (CPSEC) from May 2020 to March 2022. Carlos Augusto Gomes Neto (Member) Mr. Gomes Neto works at the São Paulo State Department of Treasury and Planning as coordinator of Financial Administration, serving as director of the Department of Tax Policy Studies, and director of Collection, Billing, and Debt Recovery. He is a specialist fiscal assistant to the Executive Board of Tax Administration. He holds a bachelor's degree in Information Systems from UNIGUAÇU, a postgraduate degree in Information Technology from FIA, and a Master's degree in Economics from FGV. Gustavo Carvalho Tapia Lira (Alternate) Since 2013, he has been a Technical Advisor of the Office of the São Paulo State Secretariat of Planning and Management. From 2009 to 2013 he was a Public Executive at the Economic Advisory Office of that same Secretariat. He also worked as a technician at Fundação Procon-SP from 2005 to 2008. He is currently a member of the Fiscal Council at CETESB and at Fundação para o Desenvolvimento da Educação. He was a Fiscal Council member of Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos (2020 from 2022), Desenvolve SP (2019 and 2020), Companhia Paulista de Parcerias (2018 to 2020), CETESB (2018 to 2019), São Paulo Previdência (2016 to 2018), and Companhia Paulista de Eventos e Turismo (2015 to 2016). 4

He holds a bachelor's degree in Administration and a master's degree in Political Economy, both from the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo. Since 2021, he has been Undersecretary of Budget at the Department of Budget and Management, and subsequently at the Department of Treasury and Planning. From 2013 to 2021, he was a technical advisor to the Office of the São Paulo State Secretariat of Planning and Management, Treasury and Planning and Projects, Budget and Management, heading the Economic Advisory area from 2015 to 2017, serving as Undersecretary of Planning and Budget in 2018, and being part of the Office of the Planning and Budget Coordination from 2019 to 2021. From 2009 to 2013, he held the position of Public Executive in the Economic Advisory of the Department of Economy and Planning. He also worked as a technician at the Fundação Procon-SP from 2005 to 2008. He currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of EMTU. He has also served as a member of the Board of Directors of CETESB in 2018 and as a Fiscal Council member of the following entities: CETESB (2022-2023), FDE (2021-2023), CPTM (2020-2022), Desenvolve SP (2019-2020), Companhia Paulista de Parcerias (2018-2020), São Paulo Previdência (2016-2018), and CPETUR (2015-2016). Natália Resende Andrade Ávila (Member) Mrs. Ávila holds a degree in Engineering from the University of Brasília (UnB), in Law from the Higher Education Institution in Brasília (UniCEUB), and in Accounting from FIPECAFI. She is a specialist in Constitutional Law from Universidade Gama Filho, in Tax Law from Universidade Estácio de Sá, holds a master's degree in Environmental Technology and Water Resources from UnB, is enrolled in a Master of Laws (LLM) program from the University of London, and in a Ph.D. program in Environmental Technology and Water Resources from UnB. She has been a Federal Prosecutor since 2015 and currently serves as Legal Consultant at the Ministry of Infrastructure. She was a Fiscal Council member at the Port of Santos (2019 to 2021) and served as Legal Advisor (2017 to 2019) and Chief of Staff (2018 to 2019) at the Special Secretariat of the Investment Partnership Program of the Brazilian Presidency. She also worked as a Substitute Legal Consultant - General Coordinator of Agreements (2016 to 2017) and Advisor in the Legal Consultancy to the Ministry of National Integration (2015 to 2016). She is also a sitting member of the Airport Infrastructure Regulation Committee of FGV Direito Rio and Coordinator of the National Chamber of Infrastructure and Regulation. Pedro Monnerat Heidenfelder (Alternate) Mr. Heidenfelder holds a bachelor's degree in Law from Universidade Federal Fluminense and certificates in process in administrative justice and principles of administrative procedure and implications in administrative justice, with award-winning projects in Public Law and Applied Sciences from Universidade Federal Fluminense. He has been a São Paulo State Prosecutor since 2019. Eduardo Alex Barbin Barbosa (Member) Mr. Barbosa has been a member of the Company's Fiscal Council since August 2023. He holds a bachelor's degree in Law from Universidade Anchieta, postgraduate degrees in Public Law from the São Paulo School of Judicature and in Economics and Health Management from the Public Health School of the University of São Paulo, and an MBA in Government Management Policies from the Escola Paulista de Direito. Mr. Barbosa is currently the Chief of Staff of the Social Development Department of the São Paulo State. He was advisor to the CEO's Office at the Foundation for Education Development between July 2020 and January 2023, Chief of Staff at the State Department of Health of the São Paulo State between January 2019 and July 2020, Legislative Legal Advisor at the São Paulo City Council between August 2018 and January 2019, Deputy Secretary of the Human Rights Department of the Municipality of São Paulo between June 2017 and August 2018, Technical Advisor at the Accounting Court of the São Paulo State between February 2015 and June 2017, Chief of Staff at the São Paulo State Department of 5

Justice and Citizenship from February 2014 to February 2015, Cabinet Advisor at the São Paulo State Land Institute from February 2009 to February 2014, and also worked as a freelance lawyer from January 2005 to January 2009. Itamar Paulo de Souza Júnior (Alternate) Mr. Souza Júnior has been a member of the Company's Fiscal Council since August 2023. He holds a bachelor's degree in Advertising and Marketing and a postgraduate degree in Business Management. He is currently a Coordinator at the Department of Social Development. He served as a Special Legislative Coordinator at the São Paulo City Council between May 2021 and January 2023, Legislative Advisor at the São Paulo City Council between December 2019 and April 2021, Coordinator at the São Paulo State Department of Social Development between May 2018 and December 2018, and worked in commercial activities in the private sector. Gisomar Francisco de Bittencourt Marinho (Member, proposed by the minority shareholders) Mr. Marinho holds a bachelor's degree in Economics and a postgraduate degree in Economic Engineering and Industrial Administration from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), a master's degree in Business Administration from COPPEAD/UFRJ and an MBA in Electric Energy Business Management by FGV/CEMAR. He is currently a consultant-projectdirector at Galeazzi Associados (since Aug/2023) and a member of the Board of Directors of Elestrobras S.A. (since Apr/2023). Mr. Marinho was the financial and investor relations administrative officer of Light S.A. between Feb/2021 and Oct/2022, financial and investor relations officer of Log-inLogísti-ca Intermodal S.A. between Aug/2018 and Aug/ 2020, financial and investor relations officer at Unidas S.A. between Jun/2011 and Mar/2018. At Cemar - Companhia Energética do Maranhão S.A. he served as financial administrative officer between Mar/2008 and May/2011, as financial administrative manager between Nov/2005 and Feb/2008 and as controller between Mar/2004 and Oct/2005. He was also general controller at Hotéis Othon S.A. between Aug/2003 and Feb/2004, financial administrative officer at Mastersaf - Tecnologia em Serviços de Legislação S.A. between Dec/2000 and Mar/2003, investor relations and financial planning manager at Lojas Americanas S.A. between Mar/1995 and Nov/2000 and administrative financial supervisor at Baker Hughes Equipamentos Ltda - Baker Oil Tools Division between Sep/1988 and Feb/1993. Ricardo Bertucci (Alternate, proposed by the minority shareholders) Mr. Bertucci holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the Federal University of Paraná and a postgraduate degree in Controllership from FAE Business School. He is currently a partner at Audicontrol Auditoria e Controle (since 2011) and a partner at Audicontrol Contadores Associados (since 2016). He has experience in the accounting area for over 25 years, having worked in the auditing and control area since 2000. He serves as a member of the Fiscal Council of Alliança Saúde e Participações S.A. and Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobras and as an alternate member of the Fiscal Council of Equatorial Energia S.A, Celpa - Centrais Elétricas do Pará S.A., Cemar - Companhia Energética do Maranhão, Tijoá - Tijoá Participações e Investimentos S.A., CSE Energia - Centro de Soluções Estratégicas S.A., Sanepar - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná and TPI - Triunfo Participações e Investimentos S.A. 3) Member of the Eligibility Committee Jardel Rolando Almeida Garcia Mr. Almeida Garcia holds a bachelor's degree in Law from Universidade Candido Mendes, registered with the Supreme Court of the State of Colorado. He holds an MBA in Telecommunications Regulation. He has been the Legal Superintendent of Sabesp since August 2023. He worked at Ball Corporation from November 2013 until April 2023 as Legal and Compliance Director for South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Uruguay, 6