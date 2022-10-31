Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.016.831

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it holds a 45% stake on a Special Purpose Entity ("SPE") Infranext Soluções em Pavimentação S.A..

The SPE aims to build a plant for production and sale of cold made asphalt, with a total estimated investment of R$ 40 million over 2023, allowing Sabesp to use the material in its asphalt replacement services.

São Paulo, October 28, 2022.

Osvaldo Garcia

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer