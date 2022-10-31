Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBSP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-28 pm EDT
59.54 BRL   +2.43%
06:13aCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
09/01IFC Record Investment in Brazil to Support Private Sector Development
AQ
08/16Transcript : Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K

10/31/2022 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.016.831

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, it holds a 45% stake on a Special Purpose Entity ("SPE") Infranext Soluções em Pavimentação S.A..

The SPE aims to build a plant for production and sale of cold made asphalt, with a total estimated investment of R$ 40 million over 2023, allowing Sabesp to use the material in its asphalt replacement services.

São Paulo, October 28, 2022.

Osvaldo Garcia

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
06:13aCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
09/01IFC Record Investment in Brazil to Support Private Sector Development
AQ
08/16Transcript : Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP, ..
CI
08/16COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAU..
CO
08/12Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : Earnings Results - Form 6-K
PU
08/12Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Reports Earnings Results..
CI
08/12Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Reports Earnings Results..
CI
08/11COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAU..
CO
07/22Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP announced that it has re..
CI
07/05Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BOARD OF DIRECTORS INTERNAL CHARTER - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19 688 M 3 690 M 3 690 M
Net income 2022 2 647 M 496 M 496 M
Net Debt 2022 15 816 M 2 965 M 2 965 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 1,56%
Capitalization 40 696 M 7 628 M 7 628 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 12 381
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 59,54 BRL
Average target price 61,79 BRL
Spread / Average Target 3,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osvaldo Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Mario Engler Pinto Chairman
Alceu Segamarchi Technology, Enterprises & Environment Officer
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP48.18%7 628
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-17.71%11 588
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-13.48%7 445
SEVERN TRENT PLC-14.56%7 345
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-15.20%3 341
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-13.34%3 313