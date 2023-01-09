Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.016.831

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on December 21, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed at São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) its contribution to the Public Consultation nº 14/2022 related to the Extraordinary Tariff Revision.

The document is available on the following link or on the ARSESP website:

Sabesp's Contribution to Public Consultation nº 14/2022 - Extraordinary Tariff Revision

São Paulo, 06 January 2023.

Osvaldo Garcia

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer