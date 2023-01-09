Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBSP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2023-01-06 pm EST
54.93 BRL   +0.46%
06:09aCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
01/06Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
2022Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K

01/09/2023 | 06:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.016.831

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on December 21, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed at São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) its contribution to the Public Consultation nº 14/2022 related to the Extraordinary Tariff Revision.

The document is available on the following link or on the ARSESP website:

Sabesp's Contribution to Public Consultation nº 14/2022 - Extraordinary Tariff Revision

São Paulo, 06 January 2023.

Osvaldo Garcia
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 11:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
06:09aCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
01/06Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form..
PU
2022Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
2022Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form..
PU
2022Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Pau..
CI
2022Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
2022Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
2022Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Pau..
CI
2022Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form..
PU
2022Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21 218 M 4 038 M 4 038 M
Net income 2022 2 693 M 512 M 512 M
Net Debt 2022 15 784 M 3 003 M 3 003 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 37 545 M 7 144 M 7 144 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 12 372
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 54,93 BRL
Average target price 64,92 BRL
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osvaldo Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Mario Engler Pinto Chairman
Alceu Segamarchi Technology, Enterprises & Environment Officer
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-4.22%7 144
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.2.26%12 802
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC5.71%8 608
SEVERN TRENT PLC5.32%8 460
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY2.27%3 498
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP2.09%3 394