Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.016.831
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on December 21, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed at São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) its contribution to the Public Consultation nº 14/2022 related to the Extraordinary Tariff Revision.
The document is available on the following link or on the ARSESP website:
Sabesp's Contribution to Public Consultation nº 14/2022 - Extraordinary Tariff Revision
São Paulo, 06 January 2023.
Osvaldo Garcia
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
