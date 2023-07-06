COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.016.831

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") informs its shareholders and the market in general, in continuation of the Notice to the Market of May 11, 2023, that the deadline for registration of employees in the Incentive Retirement Program ended on June 30, 2023 with the adhesion of 1,862 employees.

The Company will follow a schedule of dismissal of subscribers expected to occur between July 2023 and June 2024, ensuring that the process occurs in a gradual and planned manner, thus avoiding the risk of discontinuity in SABESP's activities. Termination costs are being calculated and will be recognized in the second quarter of 2023.

São Paulo, July 05, 2023.

Catia Pereira

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer