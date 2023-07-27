COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.016.831

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Second Tranche of Loan No. 12,676-0 ("Second Tranche") in the amount of R$ 470 million was contracted with the Inter-American Investment Corporation - BID Invest, as authorized by the Board of Directors pursuant to the resolution contained in the Minutes of the 985th Meeting of March 30, 2023.

The Second Tranche is guaranteed by PROPARCO - Societé de Promotion et de Participation Pour la Cóperation Économic S.A., of the AFD Group (Agence Française de Développement). The resources will be used, in combination with other existing financing, in the Fourth Stage of the Tietê River Depollution Project, the largest environmental sanitation program in the country and part of IntegraTietê.

The project brings multiple positive impacts, including: reduction of waterborne diseases, environmental benefits and contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

São Paulo, July 25, 2023.

André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes

Chief Executive Officer

Acting as the Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer