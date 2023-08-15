COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.016.831

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), according to its strict and solid capital allocation discipline and focusing on value creation, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in response to the execution of a Share Sale Agreement of Iguá Saneamento S.A. ("Seller") in investees Águas de Andradina S.A. and Águas de Castilho S.A. ("Concessionaires" or "Assets"), notified the Seller today of its decision not to exercise, under the proposed conditions, terms and prices, the preemptive right to partially or totally purchase the shares held, directly and indirectly, by the Seller in the Concessionaires, not affecting Sabesp's position in the respective Assets, which will still own 30% of the Capital Stock in both Concessionaires.

The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Notice.

São Paulo, August 4, 2023.

Cátia Cristina Teixeira Pereira

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer