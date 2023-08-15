COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.016.831
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), according to its strict and solid capital allocation discipline and focusing on value creation, informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in response to the execution of a Share Sale Agreement of Iguá Saneamento S.A. ("Seller") in investees Águas de Andradina S.A. and Águas de Castilho S.A. ("Concessionaires" or "Assets"), notified the Seller today of its decision not to exercise, under the proposed conditions, terms and prices, the preemptive right to partially or totally purchase the shares held, directly and indirectly, by the Seller in the Concessionaires, not affecting Sabesp's position in the respective Assets, which will still own 30% of the Capital Stock in both Concessionaires.
The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Notice.
São Paulo, August 4, 2023.
Cátia Cristina Teixeira Pereira
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 15 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2023 15:28:06 UTC.