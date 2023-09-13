COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.016.831

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") informs its shareholders and the market in general that, aiming to inform the population about Sabesp's privatization, the São Paulo State Government launched an Informative Guide yesterday, which addresses the model for privatization and the prospects for expanding investments in sanitation in the State, reducing tariffs and the Company's growth.

The Informative Guide is available for download on the website of the State Secretariat for the Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics (https://semil.sp.gov.br/2023/09/governo-de-sp-lanca-guia- explanatory-about-the-privatization-of-sabesp/).

The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Notice to the Market.

São Paulo, September 6, 2023.

Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer