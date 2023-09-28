COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.016.831
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), informs its shareholders and the market in general that, aiming to inform the population about Sabesp's privatization, the São Paulo State Government is launching a series of informative videos related to the topic on the social midia of State Secretariat for the Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics (SEMIL).
The videos will be available for access by the general public at:
https://twitter.com/semilsp
https://www.facebook.com/semilsp
https://www.instagram.com/semilsp/
https://www.youtube.com/@semilsp
https://www.linkedin.com/company/semilsp/.
São Paulo, September 27, 2023.
Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 28 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2023 11:03:11 UTC.