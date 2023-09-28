COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.016.831

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), informs its shareholders and the market in general that, aiming to inform the population about Sabesp's privatization, the São Paulo State Government is launching a series of informative videos related to the topic on the social midia of State Secretariat for the Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics (SEMIL).

The videos will be available for access by the general public at:

https://twitter.com/semilsp

https://www.facebook.com/semilsp

https://www.instagram.com/semilsp/

https://www.youtube.com/@semilsp

https://www.linkedin.com/company/semilsp/.

São Paulo, September 27, 2023.

Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer