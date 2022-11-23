Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form 6-K

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80 Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3000.1683-1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (" Company " or " Sabesp ") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on November 21, 2022, it received Official Letter 1304/2022-SLS (" Official Letter "), issued by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, transcribed as follows:

"November 21, 2022 1304/2022 - SLS

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo

Attn. Osvaldo Garcia

Investor Relations Officer

Re: Request for clarification on atypical fluctuation

Dear Sir/Madam,

Given the latest fluctuations in the price of the company's securities, the number of trades and the trading volume, as shown below, we hereby request you to inform, by November 22, 2022, if you are aware of any fact that can justify these fluctuations.

Common Shares Prices (R$ per share) Date Opening Minimum Maximum Avg. Closing Variation % No. of Trades Amount Volume (R$) November 7, 2022 58.78 57.66 59.48 58.13 58.12 -2.56 17,797 3,964,500 230,461,646.00 November 8, 2022 57.84 56.85 58.69 58.09 58.40 0.48 14,888 3,380,600 196,390,821.00 November 9, 2022 58.22 57.00 59.06 57.80 57.68 -1.23 13,684 2,956,400 170,887,685.00 November 10, 2022 57.29 55.00 57.45 55.68 55.42 -3.91 25,458 5,690,400 316,850,641.00 November 11, 2022 56.00 55.36 57.89 56.63 56.60 2.12 31,213 6,613,600 374,528,271.00 November 14, 2022 57.25 56.44 58.37 57.68 57.82 2.15 17,365 3,750,800 216,356,686.00 November 16, 2022 57.83 56.31 58.27 57.09 57.00 -1.41 30,082 5,561,800 317,503,116.00 November 17, 2022 55.90 53.44 56.00 54.37 55.11 -3.31 33,387 7,946,200 432,018,159.00 November 18, 2022 55.69 54.67 55.80 55.29 55.21 0.18 16,831 4,031,000 222,889,939.00 November 21, 2022* 56.35 56.27 59.19 58.10 59.19 7.20 28,581 6,226,700 361,796,120.00

*Last updated at 5:11 p.m."