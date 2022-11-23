Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBSP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-22 pm EST
58.86 BRL   -0.66%
11/17Transcript : Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 17, 2022
CI
11/14Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/10Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP signed an agreement to acquire a 20% stake in Foxx URE-BA Ambiental S.A. from Orizon Valorização de Resíduos S.A. for BRL 40 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form 6-K

11/23/2022 | 06:05am EST
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80 Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3000.1683-1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo ("Company" or "Sabesp") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on November 21, 2022, it received Official Letter 1304/2022-SLS ("Official Letter"), issued by B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, transcribed as follows:

"November 21, 2022 1304/2022 - SLS

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo

Attn. Osvaldo Garcia

Investor Relations Officer

Re: Request for clarification on atypical fluctuation
Dear Sir/Madam,

Given the latest fluctuations in the price of the company's securities, the number of trades and the trading volume, as shown below, we hereby request you to inform, by November 22, 2022, if you are aware of any fact that can justify these fluctuations.

Common Shares
Prices (R$ per share)
Date Opening Minimum Maximum Avg. Closing Variation % No. of Trades Amount Volume (R$)
November 7, 2022 58.78 57.66 59.48 58.13 58.12 -2.56 17,797 3,964,500 230,461,646.00
November 8, 2022 57.84 56.85 58.69 58.09 58.40 0.48 14,888 3,380,600 196,390,821.00
November 9, 2022 58.22 57.00 59.06 57.80 57.68 -1.23 13,684 2,956,400 170,887,685.00
November 10, 2022 57.29 55.00 57.45 55.68 55.42 -3.91 25,458 5,690,400 316,850,641.00
November 11, 2022 56.00 55.36 57.89 56.63 56.60 2.12 31,213 6,613,600 374,528,271.00
November 14, 2022 57.25 56.44 58.37 57.68 57.82 2.15 17,365 3,750,800 216,356,686.00
November 16, 2022 57.83 56.31 58.27 57.09 57.00 -1.41 30,082 5,561,800 317,503,116.00
November 17, 2022 55.90 53.44 56.00 54.37 55.11 -3.31 33,387 7,946,200 432,018,159.00
November 18, 2022 55.69 54.67 55.80 55.29 55.21 0.18 16,831 4,031,000 222,889,939.00
November 21, 2022* 56.35 56.27 59.19 58.10 59.19 7.20 28,581 6,226,700 361,796,120.00

*Last updated at 5:11 p.m."

Attachments

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 11:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 176 M 3 953 M 3 953 M
Net income 2022 2 738 M 511 M 511 M
Net Debt 2022 16 104 M 3 006 M 3 006 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 40 231 M 7 509 M 7 509 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 12 381
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 58,86 BRL
Average target price 63,30 BRL
Spread / Average Target 7,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osvaldo Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Mario Engler Pinto Chairman
Alceu Segamarchi Technology, Enterprises & Environment Officer
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP46.54%7 509
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-11.90%12 524
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-5.10%8 365
SEVERN TRENT PLC-7.06%8 177
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-5.31%3 620
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-11.49%3 508