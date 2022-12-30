Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBSP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-29 pm EST
57.16 BRL   -0.31%
02:33pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
12/28Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
12/22Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form 6-K

12/30/2022 | 02:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3000/1683-1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP ("Company" or "Sabesp"), pursuant to the provisions of article 33, item XXIX of CVM Resolution No 80/22, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, received a letter of resignation from Mr. Eduardo de Freitas Teixeira to the position of member of the Board of Directors and member of Audit Committee.

Sabesp thanks Mr. Eduardo de Freitas Teixeira for his effort and significant contribution during the period in which he performed his duties at the Company.

São Paulo, December 29, 2022.

Ricardo Daruiz Borsari

Metropolitan Officer in Charge of the Economic-Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 19:30:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
02:33pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form..
PU
12/28Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
12/22Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
12/22Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Pau..
CI
12/08Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form..
PU
11/23Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form..
PU
11/17Transcript : Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP, ..
CI
11/14Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Reports Earnings Results..
CI
11/10Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Pau..
CI
11/07Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : EXCERPT FROM THE 976th MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRE..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21 218 M 4 014 M 4 014 M
Net income 2022 2 693 M 509 M 509 M
Net Debt 2022 15 784 M 2 986 M 2 986 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 39 069 M 7 452 M 7 390 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,59x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 12 372
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 57,16 BRL
Average target price 64,92 BRL
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osvaldo Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Mario Engler Pinto Chairman
Alceu Segamarchi Technology, Enterprises & Environment Officer
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP42.33%7 452
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-10.84%12 700
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-7.53%8 281
SEVERN TRENT PLC-8.59%8 172
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-8.89%3 498
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-14.56%3 411