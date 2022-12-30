Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form 6-K

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3000/1683-1

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP ("Company" or "Sabesp"), pursuant to the provisions of article 33, item XXIX of CVM Resolution No 80/22, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, received a letter of resignation from Mr. Eduardo de Freitas Teixeira to the position of member of the Board of Directors and member of Audit Committee.

Sabesp thanks Mr. Eduardo de Freitas Teixeira for his effort and significant contribution during the period in which he performed his duties at the Company.

São Paulo, December 29, 2022.

Ricardo Daruiz Borsari

Metropolitan Officer in Charge of the Economic-Financial and Investor Relations Officer