COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 43.776.517/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3000.1683-1

EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE 991st BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

On June 26, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., with electronic voting until 12:30 p.m. of June 27, 2023, the undersigned members of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP ("Company"), located in the City and State of São Paulo, at Rua Costa Carvalho, nº 300, Bairro Pinheiros, listed below met remotely, as provided for by the main section and paragraph 6 of article 13 of the Bylaws, at the call of Karla Bertocco Trindade, Chair of the Board of Directors, on an extraordinary basis, according to the provisions of paragraph 4 of article 15 of the Board of Directors Internal Charter, to resolve on the single item on the agenda, "Executive Board's Election for the 2023-2025 term of office." The matter was instructed based on Official Letter ATG 266/2023-CC-AG, of June 16, 2023, Official Letter 130/2023-SFP-12091, of June 19, 2023, the Minutes of the 33rd Meeting of the Eligibility and Advisory Committee of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp, of June 21, 2023, CODEC Report 086/2023, of June 23, 2023, the Registration Forms, and the résumés of the appointees, all documents of which made available on the electronic platform. Under item II of article 142 of Federal Law 6,404/76, and item XL of article 14, of Sabesp's Bylaws, the Board members unanimously voted for the election of Messrs. André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes, Bruno Magalhães D'Abadia, Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira, Roberval Tavares de Souza, and Sabrina de Menezes Correa Furstenau Sabino, recording the abstention of the Board member André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes, due to his re-election as CEO, and, by a majority vote for the election of Mrs. Paula Alessandra Bonin Costa Violante, recording the contrary vote of the Board member Ronaldo Copa, who understands that there is a conflict of interest because of outstanding contractual matters between SABESP and SPAT. Consequently, the following Executive Officers were elected to the 2023-2025 term of office, which ends in June 2025:

ANDRÉ GUSTAVO SALCEDO TEIXEIRA MENDES , as Chief Executive Officer, with the following information: Brazilian, married, Engineer, identification document (RG) 10.738.189-9 IFP-RJ, Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF) number 071.918.857-18, domiciled at Rua Costa Carvalho nº 300, Pinheiros, São Paulo/SP, CEP: 05429-000, including for the purposes of paragraph 2 of article 149 of Law 6,404/76;

BRUNO MAGALHÃES D'ABADIA , as Regulation and New Business Officer, with the following information: Brazilian, married, Engineer, identification document (RG) 4602501 DGPC/GO, Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF) number 010.134.721-95, domiciled at na Rua Costa Carvalho, 300, Pinheiros, São Paulo - SP, CEP: 05429-000, including for the purposes of paragraph 2 of article 149 of Law 6,404/76;