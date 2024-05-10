SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

EARNINGS

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 3

Highlights

Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 2,428.8 million in 1Q24, up by R$ 393.8 million (+19.4%) over the R$ 2,035.0 million reported in 1Q23. Consequently, the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 37.0% compared to 35.7% in 1Q23, and the adjusted EBITDA margin (excluding construction revenue) reached 46.5% compared to the 45.0% reported in 1Q23.

Excluding the effects of the agreement with AAPS (Sabesp's Association of Retirees and Pensioners), adjusted EBITDA was R$ 2,591.2 million in 1Q24, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 39.5%.

Net income came to R$ 823.3 million in 1Q24, up by R$ 76.1 million (+10.2%) over the R$ 747.2 million recorded in 1Q23.

Excluding the agreement with AAPS, net income totaled R$ 985.7 million in 1Q24.

Revenue from sanitation services

Increase of R$ 751.8 million (+15.3%), impacted by (i) a 9.6% tariff adjustment implemented since May 2023; and (ii) a 5.3% increase in total billed volume.

R$ million

1Q24 1Q23 Var. (R$) % Revenues from sanitation services 5,661.1 4,909.3 751.8 15.3 Billed volume (million m3) 1,085.6 1,030.5 55.1 5.3 Average tarifs 5.2 4.8 0.5 9.5

Impacts from the exchange variation

In April 2024, the Company executed derivative financial agreements with the financial institutions defined in the Financial Risk Policy to reduce the exposure of the total balance in foreign currency of existing debts, totaling US$ 531 million, against fluctuations in the foreign exchange market and mitigate the impacts of these fluctuations on the Company's economic and financial results. The agreements are valid until December 2024.

1Q24 1Q23 Foreign currency debt - R$ million 2,631.1 2,634.0 Foreign currency debt as a percentage of total debt - % 12.0 14.0 U.S. dollar variation in the quarter - % 3.2 (2.6) Yen variation in the quarter - % (3.5) (3.3)

The Company executed derivative financial agreements with selected financial institutions to reduce the exposure of the total balance in foreign currency of the outstanding debt, totaling US$ 531 million, against fluctuations in the foreign exchange market and mitigate the impacts of these fluctuations on the Company's economic and financial results. The agreements are valid until December 2024

AAPS Agreement

An agreement between SABESP and AAPS (Sabesp's Association of Retirees and Pensioners) regarding financial compensation for the migration of retirees, former employees, pensioners, and dependents between health plans was approved in January 2024 to address the current and future deficits related to beneficiaries who joined the migration, in addition to the withdrawal by AAPS of the lawsuit seeking the merger of active and inactive asset masses into a single plan, which could have led to post-employment liabilities with an expected potential loss of R$303.9 million on December 31, 2022.

The impact of this agreement generated a non-recurring expense of R$ 162.4 million, accounted for under general expenses in 1Q24. Payments will be made in 60 monthly installments starting in March 2024.

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 4

1. Result for the period (Consolidated)

R$ million

1Q24 1Q23 Var. (R$) % Revenue from sanitation services 5,661.1 4,909.3 751.8 15.3 COFINS and PASEP/TRCF taxes (437.7) (390.4) (47.3) 12.1 (=) Revenue from sanitation services, net 5,223.4 4,518.9 704.5 15.6 Construction revenue 1,336.8 1,179.5 157.3 13.3 (=) Net operating income 6,560.2 5,698.4 861.8 15.1 Construction costs (1,306.7) (1,153.0) (153.7) 13.3 Costs and expenses (3,607.4) (3,173.8) (433.6) 13.7 Other operating income (expenses), net 7.1 14.6 (7.5) (51.4) Equity results 8.9 6.3 2.6 41.3 (=) Earnings before financial result, income tax, and social contribution 1,662.1 1,392.5 269.6 19.4 Financial result (338.2) (259.5) (78.7) 30.3 (=) Earnings before income tax and social contribution 1,323.9 1,133.0 190.9 16.8 Income tax and social contribution (500.6) (385.8) (114.8) 29.8 (=) Net income 823.3 747.2 76.1 10.2 Earnings per share (R$)* 1.20 1.09

* Number of shares = 683,509,869

The net operating income, which includes construction revenue, totaled R$ 6,560.2 million in 1Q24, an increase of 15.1% over 1Q23.

Excluding construction costs and the provision for the agreement with AAPS, costs and expenses totaled R$ 3,445.0 million, an increase of R$ 271.2 million (+8.5%). Considering the agreement, costs and expenses totaled R$ 3,607.4 million (+13.7%).

The Company recorded a net income of R$ 823.3 million in 1Q24, compared to R$ 747.2 million in 1Q23.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Non-accounting measures)

R$ million

1Q24 1Q23 Var. (R$) % Net income 823.3 747.2 76.1 10.2 Agreement with AAPS 162.4 - 162.4 - (=) Adjusted Net Income 985.7 747.2 238.5 31.9 Income tax and social contribution 500.6 385.8 114.8 29.8 Financial result 338.2 259.5 78.7 30.3 Other operating income (expenses), net (7.1) (14.6) 7.5 (51.4) Depreciation and amortization 773.8 657.1 116.7 17.8 (=) Adjusted EBITDA (excluding the agreement with AAPS)* 2,591.2 2,035.0 556.2 27.3 (%) Adjusted EBITDA margin (excluding the agreement with AAPS) 39.5 35.7 (%) Adjusted EBITDA margin (excluding the agreement with AAPS) on Net Revenue,

excluding Construction 49.6 45.0

* Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to income before (i) other operating income (expenses), net; (ii) financial result; (iii) income tax and social contribution; (iv) depreciation and amortization expenses; and (v) excluding the agreement with AAPS.

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 5

Excluding the effects of the agreement with AAPS, adjusted EBITDA was R$ 2,591.2 million in 1Q24, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 39.5%.

Considering the agreement with AAPS and construction revenue, adjusted EBITDA came to R$ 2,428.8 million in 1Q24, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 37.0% (R$ 9,500.3 million and 35.9% in the last 12 months).

Excluding the effects of the agreement with AAPS and construction costs, the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 49.6% in 1Q24, compared to 45.0% in 1Q23.

2. Revenue from sanitation services

The gross operating income from sanitation services, which excludes construction revenue, totaled R$ 5,661.1 million in 1Q24, an increase of R$ 751.8 million (+15.3%) over the R$ 4,909.3 million recorded in 1Q23.

The main factors that led to the increase were:

· Tariff adjustment of 9.6% since May 2023; and

· An increase of 5.3% in the total billed volume.

3. construction revenue

Construction revenue increased by R$ 157.3 million (+13.3%), due to higher investments made.

4. Billed volume

The following tables show the water and sewage billed volumes per customer category on quarter-over-quarter basis.





WATER AND SEWAGE BILLED VOLUME1 PER CUSTOMER CATEGORY - million m3 Water Sewage Water + Sewage Category 1Q24 1Q23 % 1Q24 1Q23 % 1Q24 1Q23 % Residential 498.2 472.2 5.5 437.2 412.8 5.9 935.4 885.0 5.7 Commercial 47.2 46.7 1.1 45.5 43.9 3.6 92.7 90.6 2.3 Industrial 8.9 8.6 3.5 9.6 9.3 3.2 18.5 17.9 3.4 Public 11.4 10.0 14.0 10.3 9.2 12.1 21.7 19.2 13.1 Total Retail 565.7 537.5 5.2 502.6 475.2 5.8 1,068.3 1,012.7 5.5 Wholesale2 11.6 12.2 (4.9) 5.7 5.6 1.8 17.3 17.8 (2.8) Total 577.3 549.7 5.0 508.3 480.8 5.7 1,085.6 1,030.5 5.3

1. Not reviewed by external auditors

2. Wholesale includes volumes of reuse water and non-domestic sewage

5. Costs, administrative & selling expenses

Costs, administrative and selling expenses increased by R$ 433.6 million in 1Q24 (+13.7%).

Costs, administrative and selling expenses as a percentage of net revenue (excluding construction revenue) were 69.1% in 1Q24 compared to 70.2% in 1Q23.

Excluding the agreement with AAPS, costs and expenses totaled R$ 3,445.0 million, an increase of R$ 271.2 million (+8.5%).

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 6

R$ million

23 1Q24 1Q23 Var. (R$) % Salaries, payroll charges and benefits, and Pension plan obligations 708.4 744.2 (35.8) (4.8) General supplies 90.8 87.5 3.3 3.8 Treatment supplies 141.4 164.9 (23.5) (14.3) Services 682.8 624.9 57.9 9.3 Electricity 394.3 395.8 (1.5) (0.4) General expenses 605.0 314.8 290.2 92.2 Agreement with AAPS 162.4 - 162.4 - Share of the municipal government in the collection (São Paulo) 170.1 149.6 20.5 13.7 Share of the municipal government in the collection (other municipalities) 75.1 36.9 38.2 103.5 Other general expenses 197.4 128.3 69.1 53.9 Tax expenses 20.4 21.8 (1.4) (6.4) Depreciation and amortization 773.8 657.1 116.7 17.8 Allowance for doubtful accounts 190.5 162.8 27.7 17.0 Costs, administrative & selling expenses 3,607.4 3,173.8 433.6 13.7 % of net revenue (excluding construction revenue) 69.1 70.2

SALARIES, PAYROLL CHARGES AND BENEFITS, AND PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS

In 1Q24, the R$ 35.8 million decrease (-4.8%) was mainly due to the 10.9% reduction in the average number of employees, with an impact of R$ 64.4 million.

The aforementioned decrease was partially offset by the 4.9% salary adjustment in May 2023 and the application of 2.0% referring to the Career and Salary Plan in February 2024.

TREATMENT SUPPLIES

Treatment supplies fell by R$ 23.5 million (-14.3%) in 1Q24 compared to 1Q23.

The decrease was mainly due to:

· Price reductions for some products due to external market conditions and the use of new products; and

· Greater water availability that allowed the optimization of water source usage, resulting in reduced use of algaecides, coagulants, and disinfectants. The Company manages the advancement or retreat of the Production Systems by using systems that provide the best cost-effectiveness.

SERVICES

Service expenses totaled R$ 682.8 million, an increase of R$ 57.9 million (+9.3%) over the R$ 624.9 million recorded in 1Q23. The main increases were:

· R$ 47.9 million for the maintenance of water and sewage networks, connections, and systems; and

· R$ 10.6 million with technical services.

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 7

ELECTRICITY

Electricity expenses totaled R$ 394.3 million in 1Q24, a decrease of R$ 1.5 million (-0.4%) from the R$ 395.8 million recorded in 1Q23. The Free Market Tariffs (ACL) accounted for 51.0% of total electricity expenses in 1Q24 (55.0% in 1Q23) while the Regulated Market Tariffs (ACR) accounted for 49.0% (45.0% in 1Q23).

The main factors that contributed to this variation were:

· An average decrease of 4.5% in ACL prices (including Grid Market Tariffs - TUSD), with a 5.0% decrease in consumption; and

· An average increase of 8.6% in ACR tariffs, with a decrease of 1.8% in consumption.

GENERAL EXPENSES

Increase of R$ 290.2 million (+92.2%), totaling R$ 605.0 million in 1Q24, compared to the R$ 314.8 million reported in 1Q23, mainly due to:

· Provision of R$ 162.4 million in 1Q24, referring to AAPS agreement;

· Increase of R$ 68.7 million in expenses with lawsuits; and

· Increased provision for transfer to the Municipal Funds for Environmental Sanitation and Infrastructure, of R$ 58.7 million.

Expenses with municipal transfers totaled R$ 245.2 million in 1Q24, compared to the R$ 186.5 million reported in 1Q23.

Expenses with the use of water totaled R$ 25.0 million in 1Q24, compared to the R$ 25.2 million reported in 1Q23.



R$ million

MUNICIPAL TRANSFERS Municipality 2024 2023 Var. (R$) % Start São Paulo 170.1 149.6 20.5 13.7 Jun/10 Barueri 10.7 - 10.7 - May/23 Guarulhos 7.4 - 7.4 - Dec/23 Diadema 2.7 - 2.7 - Jul/23 Other municipalities 54.3 36.9 17.4 47.2 Total 245.2 186.5 58.7 31.5

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

The R$ 116.7 million increase (+17.8%) was due to the beginning of operations of intangible assets, totaling R$ 7.2 billion.

ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

Increase of R$ 27.7 million (+17.0%), moving up from R$ 162.8 million in 1Q23 to R$ 190.5 million in 1Q24, in line with the increase in sanitation revenue.

Expenses with allowance for doubtful accounts as a percentage of sanitation revenue moved up from 3.3% in 1Q23 to 3.4% in 1Q24.

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 8

6. Other net operating income (expenses)

Negative variation of R$ 7.5 million, mainly due to the non-recurring revenue from the sale of unusable materials in 1Q23, of R$ 6.1 million.

7. Financial result

R$ million

1Q24 1Q23 Var. (R$) % Financial expenses, net of revenue (302.9) (257.2) (45.7) 17.8 Monetary and exchange variations, net (35.3) (2.3) (33.0) 1,434.8 Financial Result (338.2) (259.5) (78.7) 30.3

Financial expenses, net of revenue

R$ million

1Q24 1Q23 Var. (R$) % Financial expenses Interest and charges on domestic borrowings and financing (276.6) (273.1) (3.5) 1.3 Interest and charges on international borrowings and financing (28.7) (21.0) (7.7) 36.7 Other financial expenses (189.3) (122.1) (67.2) 55.0 Total financial expenses (494.6) (416.2) (78.4) 18.8 Financial revenue 191.7 159.0 32.7 20.6 Financial expenses, net of revenue (302.9) (257.2) (45.7) 17.8

The main impacts resulted from:

· Increase of R$ 7.7 million in interest and charges on international borrowings and financing, mainly due to new IDB fundraising;

· Increase of R$ 67.2 million in other financial expenses, due to the R$ 60.1 million increase in interest on PPPs; and

· Increase of R$ 32.7 million in financial revenues, mainly due to higher interest charged on overdue bills in 1Q24.

Monetary and exchange variations, net

R$ million

1Q24 1Q23 Var. (R$) % Monetary and exchange variations on liabilities Monetary variations on borrowings and financing (54.0) (70.5) 16.5 (23.4) Exchange variations on borrowings and financing 6.3 83.8 (77.5) (92.5) Other monetary variations (43.5) (75.7) 32.2 (42.5) Total monetary and exchange variations on liabilities (91.2) (62.4) (28.8) 46.2 Monetary and exchange variations on assets 55.9 60.1 (4.2) (7.0) Monetary and exchange variations, net (35.3) (2.3) (33.0) 1,434.8

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 9

The negative effect of net monetary and exchange variations in 1Q24 was R$ 33.0 million, especially due to:

· A decrease of R$ 16.5 million in monetary variations on borrowings and financing, mainly because of (i) a decrease in IPCA (from 2.09% in 1Q23 to 1.42% in 1Q24); and (ii) higher capitalization of monetary variation on debentures in 1Q24, of R$ 5.5 million;

· A reduction of R$ 77.5 million in exchange variation gains on borrowings and financing, due to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar and depreciation of the Yen in 1Q24 (3.2% and -3.5%, respectively), compared to the depreciation recorded in both currencies in 1Q23 (-2.6% and -3.3%, respectively); and

· A decrease of R$ 32.2 million in other monetary variations, mainly due to lower monetary variation on Public-Private Partnership (PPPs) agreements in 1Q24, of R$ 34.2 million.

8. Income tax and social contribution

The R$ 114.8 million increase (+29.8%) in 1Q24 was mainly due to the R$ 861.8 million increase in net operating income, mainly offset by:

· R$ 433.6 million increase in costs and expenses; and

· Negative variation of R$ 78.7 million in the financial result.

9. Indicators

a) operational

Operational indicators* 1Q24 1Q23 % Water connections1 9,424 9,375 0.5 Sewage connections1 8,119 8,049 0.9 Population directly served - water2 28.1 28.1 0.0 Population directly served - sewage2 24.9 24.8 0.4 Number of employees 10,672 12,211 (12.6) Volume of water produced in the quarter3 772 733 5.4 IPM - Measured Water Loss (%) 29.2 29.5 (1.0) IPDt (liters/connection x day)3 260 255 2.0

1. Active connections, in thousand units at the end of the period.

2. In million inhabitants, at the end of the period. Does not include wholesale.

3. In millions of m3.

* Not reviewed by external auditors

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 10

b) Economic

Economic variables at the close of the quarter* 1Q24 1Q23 IPCA - Amplified Consumer Price Index1 1.42 2.09 INPC - National Consumer Price Index1 1.58 1.88 IPC - Consumer Price Index1 1.18 1.46 DI - Interbank Deposit² 11.28 13.65 U.S. dollar3 4.9962 5.0804 Japanese yen³ 0.03301 0.03827

1. Accrued in the quarter (%)

2. Average quarterly rate (%)

3. Ptax sale rate on the last day

* Not reviewed by external auditors

10. Borrowings and financing

R$ Thousand

DEBT PROFILE INSTITUTION 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 onwards TOTAL % of Total Local currency Caixa Econômica Federal 82,048 115,356 122,556 130,195 138,177 143,481 868,098 1,599,913 7 IDB 139,754 260,899 330,209 315,069 420,959 385,919 1,971,918 3,824,727 17 IFC 22,800 44,200 61,800 80,800 123,600 181,600 1,209,145 1,723,945 8 Debentures 905,061 1,328,730 1,217,890 1,387,314 665,375 1,304,027 3,218,442 10,026,839 46 BNDES 210,955 260,803 250,860 238,124 84,351 34,189 189,563 1,268,845 6 Other 2,254 2,771 142 - - - - 5,167 0 Leases (concession agreements, program contracts, and contract asset)1 78,403 42,199 19,538 19,538 19,538 19,012 114,209 312,437 1 Leases (others)2 73,415 90,971 44,524 3,361 39,379 - - 251,650 1 Interest and other charges 304,965 74,729 - - - - - 379,694 2 Total in local currency 1,819,655 2,220,658 2,047,519 2,174,401 1,491,379 2,068,228 7,571,375 19,393,215 88 Foreign currency IDB 25,676 71,361 40,019 40,019 40,019 40,019 556,235 813,348 4 IBRD 15,188 30,375 30,375 30,375 30,375 41,525 329,045 507,258 2 JICA 75,585 141,639 141,639 141,639 141,639 141,526 503,886 1,287,553 6 Interest and other charges 19,741 3,192 - - - - - 22,933 0 Total in foreign currency 136,190 246,567 212,033 212,033 212,033 223,070 1,389,166 2,631,092 12 Total 1,955,845 2,467,225 2,259,552 2,386,434 1,703,412 2,291,298 8,960,541 22,024,307 100

1. Refers to work contracts signed as Assets Lease;

2. Obligations related to leasing agreements, mainly vehicle leases.

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 11

Covenants

The table below shows the most restrictive clauses in 1Q24:

Covenants Adjusted EBITDA / Adjusted Financial Expenses Equal to or higher than 2.80 EBITDA / Financial Expenses Paid Equal to or higher than 2.35 Adjusted Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA Equal to or lower than 3.80 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA Equal to or lower than 3.50 Other Onerous Debt1 / Adjusted EBITDA Equal to or lower than 1.30 Adjusted Current Ratio Higher than 1.00

1. "Other Onerous Debts" correspond to the sum of pension plan obligations and healthcare plan, installment payment of tax debts, and installment payment of debts with the electricity supplier.





In 1Q24 and 1Q23, the Company met the requirements of its borrowings and financing agreements.

11. Investments

Investments totaled R$ 1,420.3 million in 1Q24, presented as additions in the notes to the quarterly information under Contract Asset, Intangible Assets, and Property, Plant and Equipment, of R$ 1,270.6 million, R$ 133.8 million, and R$ 15.9 million, respectively. Cash disbursed in 2Q23 referring to investments, including from previous periods, totaled R$ 587.3 million.

The table below shows investments broken down by water and sewage:

R$ million

Water Sewage Total Investments 669.2 751.1 1,420.3

12. Public-Private Partnership - PPP

The chart below shows expenses with Public-Private Partnerships in 1Q24, compared to the figures reported in 1Q23:

R$ thousand

SÃO LOURENÇO PRODUCTION SYSTEM 1Q24 1Q23 Var. (R$) % General supplies 4,906.7 4,797.8 108.9 2.3 Services 10,353.4 10,123.7 229.7 2.3 General expenses 1,355.9 1,325.8 30.1 2.3 Amortization 4,078.0 4,055.6 22.4 0.6 Interest 138,671.0 49,493.0 89,178.0 180.2 Monetary adjustment - 32,314.0 (32,314.0) (100.0) Total 159,365.0 102,109.9 57,255.1 56.1 ALTO TIETÊ PRODUCTION SYSTEM 1Q24 1Q23 Var. (R$) % Services 12,645.8 18,358.2 (5,712.4) (31.1) Amortization 42,474.5 42,474.5 - - Interest (24,568.3) 4,464.1 (29,032.4) (650.4) Monetary adjustment 261.9 2,168.9 (1,907.0) (87.9) Total 30,813.9 67,465.7 (36,651.8) (54.3) Total expenses with PPP 190,178.9 169,575.6 20,603.3 12.1

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 12

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 13

Holding - Income Statement

Brazilian Corporate Law R$ '000 1Q/24 1Q/23 Net Operating Income 6.551.713 5.698.369 Operating Costs (3.971.227) (3.653.723) Gross Profit 2.580.486 2.044.646 Operating Expenses Selling (209.843) (225.657) Estimated losses with doubtful accounts (190.518) (162.805) Administrative expenses (537.374) (284.679) Other operating revenue (expenses), net 7.086 14.634 Operating Income Before Shareholdings 1.649.837 1.386.139 Equity Result 8.837 6.334 Earnings Before Financial Results, net 1.658.674 1.392.473 Financial, net (342.125) (343.151) Exchange gain (loss), net 6.333 83.623 Earnings before Income Tax and Social Contribution 1.322.882 1.132.945 Income Tax and Social Contribution Current (516.796) (383.488) Deferred 17.209 (2.245) Net Income for the period 823.295 747.212 Registered common shares ('000) 683.509 683.509 Earnings per shares - R$ (per share) 1,20 1,09 Depreciation and Amortization (772.552) (657.145) Adjusted EBITDA 2.424.140 2.034.984 % over net revenue 37,0% 35,7%

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 14

Holding - Balance Sheet

Brazilian Corporate Law R$ '000 ASSETS 03/31/2024 03/31/2023 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2.019.256 838.338 Financial investments 4.169.871 2.425.921 Trade receivables 3.584.889 3.580.962 Related parties and transactions 266.624 261.273 Inventories 121.610 85.953 Restricted cash 45.694 54.944 Currrent recoverable taxes 328.158 494.645 Other assets 75.401 37.296 Total current assets 10.611.503 7.779.332 Noncurrent assets Trade receivables 345.801 272.436 Related parties and transactions 932.308 935.272 Escrow deposits 124.740 130.979 Deferred income tax and social contribution 115.285 98.076 National Water and Sanitation Agency - ANA 1.879 2.673 Other assets 243.743 237.628 Equity investments 170.529 161.863 Investment properties 46.666 46.678 Contract assets 7.582.365 7.393.096 Intangible assets 44.312.766 43.865.269 Property, plant and equipment 484.312 474.559 Total noncurrent assets 54.360.394 53.618.529 Total assets 64.971.897 61.397.861 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables 491.038 456.064 Borrowings and financing 2.716.361 2.616.406 Accrued payroll and related charges 742.587 807.440 Taxes and contributions 617.923 511.468 Dividends and interest on capital payable 837.391 837.391 Provisions 1.085.976 1.064.367 Services payable 836.294 749.226 Public-Private Partnership - PPP 435.671 487.926 Program Contract Commitments 20.896 21.969 Other liabilities 796.394 779.424 Total current liabilities 8.580.531 8.331.681

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 15

Noncurrent liabilities Borrowings and financing 19.307.946 16.919.944 Deferred Cofins and Pasep 169.265 164.097 Provisions 777.225 762.065 Pension obligations 2.131.230 2.142.871 Public-Private Partnership - PPP 2.787.032 2.798.688 Program Contract Commitments 12.139 12.047 Other liabilities 525.858 409.092 Total noncurrent liabilities 25.710.695 23.208.804 Total liabilities 34.291.226 31.540.485 Equity Paid-up capital 15.000.000 15.000.000 Profit reserve 14.711.014 14.711.014 Other comprehensive income 146.362 146.362 Retained earnings 823.295 - Total equity 30.680.671 29.857.376 Total equity and liabilities 64.971.897 61.397.861

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 16

Holding - Cash Flow

Brazilian Corporate Law R$ '000 1Q/24 1Q/23 Cash flow from operating activities Profit before income tax and social contribution 1.322.882 1.132.945 Adjustment for Net income reconciliation: Depreciation and amortization 772.552 657.145 Residual value of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets written-off 918 3.515 Allowance for doubtful accounts 190.518 162.805 Provision and inflation adjustment 83.945 70.031 Interest calculated on loans and financing payable 344.775 316.805 Inflation adjustment and foreign exchange gains (losses) on loans and financing 47.701 (13.316) Interest and inflation adjustment losses 5.271 6.915 Interest and inflation adjustment gains (60.490) (28.976) Financial charges from customers (109.237) (95.653) Margin on intangible assets arising from concession (30.046) (26.519) Provision for Consent Decree (TAC), Knowledge Retention Program (PRC) and Separation Incentive Program (PDI) (107.796) (345) Equity result (8.837) (6.334) Interest and inflation adjustment (Public-Private Partnership) 145.823 123.045 Provision from São Paulo agreement 174.673 155.387 Pension obligations 48.879 51.921 Other adjustments 4.346 4.119 2.825.877 2.513.490 Changes in assets Trade accounts receivable (152.421) (183.680) Accounts receivable from related parties 6.591 10.172 Inventories (35.657) 6.951 Recoverable taxes 166.487 (23.531) Escrow deposits 12.497 (742) Other assets (43.426) (33.323) Changes in liabilities Trade payables and contractors (418.697) (414.033) Services payable (87.605) (274.097) Accrued payroll and related charges 33.630 (2.630) Taxes and contributions payable (84.938) (225.360) Deferred Cofins/Pasep (47.176) (31.604) Provisions 5.168 1.591 Pension obligations (60.520) (58.324) Other liabilities 74.379 (232.389) Cash generated from operations 2.194.189 1.052.491 Interest paid (473.596) (543.850) Income tax and contribution paid (325.403) (113.335) Net cash generated from operating activities 1.395.190 395.306

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 17

Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of contract assets and intangible assets (571.059) (570.332) Restricted cash 9.250 (10.827) Financial investments (1.704.848) 28.560 Purchases of tangible assets (15.911) (30.954) Net cash used in investing activities (2.282.568) (583.553) Cash flow from financing activities Loans and financing Proceeds from loans 2.939.695 121.611 Repayments of loans (660.026) (716.239) Public-Private Partnership - PPP (209.734) (208.764) Program Contract Commitments (1.639) (39.396) Net cash used in financing activities 2.068.296 (842.788) Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1.180.918 (1.031.035) Represented by: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 838.338 1.867.485 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 2.019.256 836.450 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1.180.918 (1.031.035)

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 18

Consolidated - Income Statement

Brazilian Corporate Law R$ '000 1Q/24 1Q/23 Net Operating Income 6.560.246 - Operating Costs (3.975.427) - Gross Profit 2.584.819 - Operating Expenses Selling (210.087) - Estimated losses with doubtful accounts (190.518) - Administrative expenses (538.138) - Other operating revenue (expenses), net 7.086 - Operating Income Before Shareholdings 1.653.162 - Equity Result 8.893 - Earnings Before Financial Results, net 1.662.055 - Financial, net (344.528) - Exchange gain (loss), net 6.333 - Earnings before Income Tax and Social Contribution 1.323.860 - Income Tax and Social Contribution Current (517.774) - Deferred 17.209 - Net Income for the period 823.295 - Registered common shares ('000) 683.509 - Earnings per shares - R$ (per share) 1,20 - Depreciation and Amortization (773.785) - Adjusted EBITDA 2.428.754 - % over net revenue 37,0%

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 19

Consolidated - Balance Sheet

Brazilian Corporate Law R$ '000 ASSETS 03/31/2024 03/31/2023 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2.019.391 838.484 Financial investments 4.172.591 2.426.752 Trade receivables 3.590.432 3.584.287 Related parties and transactions 266.662 261.280 Inventories 122.166 86.008 Restricted cash 45.694 54.944 Currrent recoverable taxes 328.173 494.647 Other assets 74.586 37.048 Total current assets 10.619.695 7.783.450 Noncurrent assets Trade receivables 345.801 272.436 Related parties and transactions 932.308 935.272 Escrow deposits 124.740 130.979 Deferred income tax and social contribution 115.285 98.076 National Water and Sanitation Agency - ANA 1.879 2.673 Other assets 162.684 159.017 Equity investments 170.529 161.863 Investment properties 46.666 46.678 Contract assets 7.582.725 7.393.096 Intangible assets 44.459.122 44.012.858 Property, plant and equipment 484.312 474.559 Total noncurrent assets 54.426.051 53.687.507 Total assets 65.045.746 61.470.957 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables 490.494 456.215 Borrowings and financing 2.716.361 2.616.406 Accrued payroll and related charges 742.587 807.440 Taxes and contributions 619.028 511.972 Dividends and interest on capital payable 837.391 837.391 Provisions 1.085.976 1.064.367 Services payable 838.703 750.732 Public-Private Partnership - PPP 435.671 487.926 Program Contract Commitments 20.896 21.969 Other liabilities 870.394 853.424 Total current liabilities 8.657.501 8.407.842

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 20

Noncurrent liabilities Borrowings and financing 19.307.946 16.919.944 Deferred Cofins and Pasep 169.265 164.097 Provisions 777.225 762.065 Pension obligations 2.131.230 2.142.871 Public-Private Partnership - PPP 2.787.032 2.798.688 Program Contract Commitments 12.139 12.047 Other liabilities 522.737 406.027 Total noncurrent liabilities 25.707.574 23.205.739 Total liabilities 34.365.075 31.613.581 Equity Paid-up capital 15.000.000 15.000.000 Profit reserve 14.711.014 14.711.014 Other comprehensive income 146.362 146.362 Retained earnings 823.295 - Total equity 30.680.671 29.857.376 Total equity and liabilities 65.045.746 61.470.957

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 21

Consolidated - Cash Flow

Brazilian Corporate Law R$ '000 1Q/24 1Q/23 Cash flow from operating activities Profit before income tax and social contribution 1.323.860 - Adjustment for Net income reconciliation: Depreciation and amortization 773.785 - Residual value of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets written-off 918 - Allowance for doubtful accounts 190.518 - Provision and inflation adjustment 83.945 - Interest calculated on loans and financing payable 344.775 - Inflation adjustment and foreign exchange gains (losses) on loans and financing 47.701 - Interest and inflation adjustment losses 5.271 - Interest and inflation adjustment gains (60.490) - Financial charges from customers (109.237) - Margin on intangible assets arising from concession (30.055) - Provision for Consent Decree (TAC), Knowledge Retention Program (PRC) and Separation Incentive Program (PDI) (107.796) - Equity result (8.893) - Interest and inflation adjustment (Public-Private Partnership) 145.823 - Provision from São Paulo agreement 174.673 - Pension obligations 48.879 - Other adjustments 4.346 - 2.828.023 - Changes in assets Trade accounts receivable (154.632) - Accounts receivable from related parties 6.553 - Inventories (36.158) - Recoverable taxes 166.474 - Escrow deposits 12.497 - Other assets (41.024) - Changes in liabilities Trade payables and contractors (419.392) - Services payable (86.703) - Accrued payroll and related charges 33.630 - Taxes and contributions payable (85.314) - Deferred Cofins/Pasep 5.168 - Provisions (47.176) - Pension obligations (60.520) - Other liabilities 74.993 - Cash generated from operations 2.196.419 - Interest paid (473.596) - Income tax and contribution paid (325.403) - Net cash generated from operating activities 1.397.420 -

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 22

Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of contract assets and intangible assets (571.410) - Restricted cash 9.250 - Financial investments (1.706.738) - Investment properties - - Purchases of tangible assets (15.911) - Net cash used in investing activities (2.284.809) - Cash flow from financing activities Loans and financing Proceeds from loans 2.939.695 - Repayments of loans (660.026) - Public-Private Partnership - PPP (209.734) - Program Contract Commitments (1.639) - Net cash used in financing activities 2.068.296 - Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1.180.907 - Represented by: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year 838.484 - Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 2.019.391 - Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1.180.907 -

Earnings

Results 1Q24 Page 23