  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBSP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-07 pm EST
58.12 BRL   -2.56%
05:31pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : Organizational Instrument - Form 6-K
PU
10/31Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
09/01IFC Record Investment in Brazil to Support Private Sector Development
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : EXCERPT FROM THE 976th MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K

11/07/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXCERPT FROM THE 976th MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

On October 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., the undersigned members of the Company's Board of Directors listed below met in a hybrid format, as provided for by paragraph 4 of article 15, of the Internal Charter of the Board of Directors, at the call of the Chair of the Board of Directors, Mario Engler Pinto Junior, on an ordinary basis, according to the main section and paragraph 6 of article 13 of the Bylaws of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP ("Company"), located at Rua Costa Carvalho, no. 300, Pinheiros, in the city and state of São Paulo, to resolve on the agenda below. The Board members Francisco Luiz Sibut Gomide, Leonardo Augusto de Andrade Barbosa, Luís Eduardo Alves de Assis, Marcelo Munhoz Auricchio, and Wilson Newton de Mello Neto attended the meeting via videoconferencing, as well as the Chief of Staff of the CEO's Office, Luiz Fernando Beraldo Guimarães, and the Management Analyst, Gerson Y. Yamanishi.

(...)

Following, the Chair offered the floor to the Head of Risk Management and Compliance, Michael Breslin, and to the Head of Integrated Planning, Dante Ragazzi Pauli, who explained , (time: 20'), based on the Executive Board's Resolution 0381/2022, of October 05, 2022, Internal Communication PI 046/2022, of September 27, 2022, the draft of Institutional Policy PI0032-v4 and respective attachments, the opinion of the Audit Committee submitted to the Board of Directors dated October 11, 2022, and the PowerPoint presentation, all of which filed on this meeting's electronic folder. After being discussed, the matter was voted, according to article 14, item VIII, of the Company's Bylaws, and article 8, item VII of Law 13,303/2016, the version 4 of the Institutional Policy on Related-Party Transactions - PI0032-v.4, effective as of October 24, 2022, was unanimously approved with the suggestions proposed by the Audit Committee.

(...)

Minutes signed by the following members of the Board of Directors: Mario Engler Pinto Junior, Benedito Pinto Ferreira Braga Junior, Claudia Polto da Cunha, Eduardo de Freitas Teixeira, Francisco Luiz Sibut Gomide, Francisco Vidal Luna, Leonardo Augusto de Andrade Barbosa, Luís Eduardo Alves de Assis, Marcelo Munhoz Auricchio, Ronaldo Coppa, and Wilson Newton de Mello Neto.

This is a free English translation of the excerpt of the minutes drawn up in the book of Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meetings.

São Paulo, October 24, 2022.

Mario Engler Pinto Junior Marialve de Sousa Martins
Chair of the Board of Directors Secretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 22:47:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 954 M 3 898 M 3 898 M
Net income 2022 2 604 M 509 M 509 M
Net Debt 2022 15 816 M 3 090 M 3 090 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 40 771 M 7 965 M 7 965 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 12 381
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 59,65 BRL
Average target price 62,11 BRL
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osvaldo Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Mario Engler Pinto Chairman
Alceu Segamarchi Technology, Enterprises & Environment Officer
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP48.46%8 085
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-17.66%11 596
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-12.53%7 337
SEVERN TRENT PLC-13.40%7 251
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-14.04%3 286
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-16.77%3 279