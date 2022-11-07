Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : EXCERPT FROM THE 976th MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K

EXCERPT FROM THE 976th MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

On October 20, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., the undersigned members of the Company's Board of Directors listed below met in a hybrid format, as provided for by paragraph 4 of article 15, of the Internal Charter of the Board of Directors, at the call of the Chair of the Board of Directors, Mario Engler Pinto Junior, on an ordinary basis, according to the main section and paragraph 6 of article 13 of the Bylaws of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP ("Company"), located at Rua Costa Carvalho, no. 300, Pinheiros, in the city and state of São Paulo, to resolve on the agenda below. The Board members Francisco Luiz Sibut Gomide, Leonardo Augusto de Andrade Barbosa, Luís Eduardo Alves de Assis, Marcelo Munhoz Auricchio, and Wilson Newton de Mello Neto attended the meeting via videoconferencing, as well as the Chief of Staff of the CEO's Office, Luiz Fernando Beraldo Guimarães, and the Management Analyst, Gerson Y. Yamanishi.

Following, the Chair offered the floor to the Head of Risk Management and Compliance, Michael Breslin, and to the Head of Integrated Planning, Dante Ragazzi Pauli, who explained , (time: 20'), based on the Executive Board's Resolution 0381/2022, of October 05, 2022, Internal Communication PI 046/2022, of September 27, 2022, the draft of Institutional Policy PI0032-v4 and respective attachments, the opinion of the Audit Committee submitted to the Board of Directors dated October 11, 2022, and the PowerPoint presentation, all of which filed on this meeting's electronic folder. After being discussed, the matter was voted, according to article 14, item VIII, of the Company's Bylaws, and article 8, item VII of Law 13,303/2016, the version 4 of the Institutional Policy on Related-Party Transactions - PI0032-v.4, effective as of October 24, 2022, was unanimously approved with the suggestions proposed by the Audit Committee.

Minutes signed by the following members of the Board of Directors: Mario Engler Pinto Junior, Benedito Pinto Ferreira Braga Junior, Claudia Polto da Cunha, Eduardo de Freitas Teixeira, Francisco Luiz Sibut Gomide, Francisco Vidal Luna, Leonardo Augusto de Andrade Barbosa, Luís Eduardo Alves de Assis, Marcelo Munhoz Auricchio, Ronaldo Coppa, and Wilson Newton de Mello Neto.

This is a free English translation of the excerpt of the minutes drawn up in the book of Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meetings.

São Paulo, October 24, 2022.