Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBSP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  20:35:51 07/06/2023 BST
53.27 BRL   -0.89%
08:38pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE 984th BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
08:30pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : COMPENSATION OF DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL AND STATUTORY COMMITTEES - Form 6-K
PU
05/26Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS HELD ON APRIL 28, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE 984th BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K

06/07/2023 | 08:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE 984th BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

On March 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., the undersigned members of the Company's Board of Directors met, at the call of Mario Engler Pinto Junior, Chair of the Board of Directors, via videoconference and electronic platform, on an ordinary basis, according to the main section and paragraph 6 of article 13 of the Bylaws of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP ("Company"), located at Rua Costa Carvalho no. 300, Pinheiros, in the city and state of São Paulo, to resolve on the agenda below. We registered that Luiz Fernando Beraldo Guimarães, Advisor to the CEO's Office, and Gerson Y. Yamanishi, Management Analyst, participated in the meeting.

(...)

As agreed in the Board of Director's meeting of February 28, 2023, the proposed amendments to the Bylaws and amendments to the Remuneration and Representation Bonus Policy were forwarded to CODEC. At this meeting, the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer informed the Board of Directors that CODEC defined new guidance on the treatment of the matter within the scope of the shareholders' meeting, as set out in CODEC Official Letters 067/2023 and 068/2023, made available at electronic platform. Thus, the Institutional Policy for Compensation of Directors, Officers, members of the Fiscal Council and Statutory Committees - PI0034.v3, whose forwarding to the CODEC was approved in the 983rd Board of Director's meeting, will be adjusted to reflect the manifestation of the controlling shareholder, according to CODEC Official Letter 068/2023, of March 22, 2023. The Corporate Management Office and the Personnel Management Superintendence will be responsible for carrying out said adjustment.

(...)

Minutes signed by the attending members of the Board of Directors: Mario Engler Pinto Junior, André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes, Claudia Polto da Cunha, Francisco Luiz Sibut Gomide, Francisco Vidal Luna, Leonardo Augusto de Andrade Barbosa, Luís Eduardo Alves de Assis, Marcelo Munhoz Auricchio, Ronaldo Coppa, and Wilson Newton de Mello Neto.

This is a free English translation of the excerpt of the minutes drawn up in the book of Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meetings.

São Paulo, April 28, 2023.

Mario Engler Pinto Junior Marialve de Sousa Martins
Chair of the Board of Directors Secretary of the Board of Directors

Attachments

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 19:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
08:38pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE 984th BOARD OF DIRECT..
PU
08:30pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : COMPENSATION OF DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, MEMBERS OF THE..
PU
05/26Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER..
PU
05/26Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : EXECUTIVE BOARD INTERNAL CHARTER - Form 6-K
PU
05/15Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : SABESP announces 1Q23 results - Form 6-K
PU
05/15Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form..
PU
05/12ADRs End Mostly Lower; Sabesp, Scor, Richemont Trade Actively
DJ
05/12Transcript : Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP, ..
CI
05/12COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAU..
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 22 638 M 4 612 M 3 702 M
Net income 2023 3 665 M 747 M 599 M
Net Debt 2023 15 807 M 3 220 M 2 585 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,83x
Yield 2023 2,41%
Capitalization 36 739 M 7 485 M 6 008 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,32x
EV / Sales 2024 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 12 211
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 53,75 BRL
Average target price 69,93 BRL
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Mario Engler Pinto Chairman
Paula Alessandra Bonin Costa Violante Head-Technology, Enterprises & Environment Officer
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-8.61%7 477
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-14.23%10 824
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC7.78%9 045
SEVERN TRENT PLC5.28%8 739
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-2.14%3 349
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-6.22%3 198
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer