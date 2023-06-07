Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE 984th BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING - Form 6-K

EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE 984th BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

On March 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., the undersigned members of the Company's Board of Directors met, at the call of Mario Engler Pinto Junior, Chair of the Board of Directors, via videoconference and electronic platform, on an ordinary basis, according to the main section and paragraph 6 of article 13 of the Bylaws of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP ("Company"), located at Rua Costa Carvalho no. 300, Pinheiros, in the city and state of São Paulo, to resolve on the agenda below. We registered that Luiz Fernando Beraldo Guimarães, Advisor to the CEO's Office, and Gerson Y. Yamanishi, Management Analyst, participated in the meeting.

(...)

As agreed in the Board of Director's meeting of February 28, 2023, the proposed amendments to the Bylaws and amendments to the Remuneration and Representation Bonus Policy were forwarded to CODEC. At this meeting, the Chairman of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer informed the Board of Directors that CODEC defined new guidance on the treatment of the matter within the scope of the shareholders' meeting, as set out in CODEC Official Letters 067/2023 and 068/2023, made available at electronic platform. Thus, the Institutional Policy for Compensation of Directors, Officers, members of the Fiscal Council and Statutory Committees - PI0034.v3, whose forwarding to the CODEC was approved in the 983rd Board of Director's meeting, will be adjusted to reflect the manifestation of the controlling shareholder, according to CODEC Official Letter 068/2023, of March 22, 2023. The Corporate Management Office and the Personnel Management Superintendence will be responsible for carrying out said adjustment.

(...)

Minutes signed by the attending members of the Board of Directors: Mario Engler Pinto Junior, André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes, Claudia Polto da Cunha, Francisco Luiz Sibut Gomide, Francisco Vidal Luna, Leonardo Augusto de Andrade Barbosa, Luís Eduardo Alves de Assis, Marcelo Munhoz Auricchio, Ronaldo Coppa, and Wilson Newton de Mello Neto.

This is a free English translation of the excerpt of the minutes drawn up in the book of Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meetings.

São Paulo, April 28, 2023.