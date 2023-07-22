Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp

Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

August 22, 2023

Candidates' résumés for the following positions:

Member of the Board of Directors Júlio Castiglioni

Mr. Castiglioni earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Law from the Federal University of Espírito Santo. He is currently the President of Companhia do Metropolitano de São Paulo - Subway. He was President of Companhia Docas do Espírito Santo (CODESA) from March 2019 to April 2022, leading the first privatization of a port authority in Brazil. He was the CEO of the Regulatory Agency of Espírito Santo between 2015 and 2019. He has been a State Attorney since 2005, with a remarkable track record of creating business models based on concessions, authorizations, and public-private partnerships.

Members of the Fiscal Committee Eduardo Barbin

Mr. Barbin earned a bachelor's degree in Law from Universidade Anchieta, graduate degrees in Public Law from the São Paulo School of Judicature and in Economics and Health Management from the Public Health School of the University of São Paulo, and an MBA in Government Management Policies from the Law School of São Paulo. Mr. Barbin is currently the Chief of Staff of the Social Development Department of the São Paulo State. He was Advisor to the CEO's Office at the Foundation for Education Development between July 2020 and January 2023, Chief of Staff at the State Department of Health of the São Paulo State between January 2019 and July 2020, Legislative Legal Advisor at the São Paulo City Council between August 2018 and January 2019, Deputy Secretary of the Human Rights Department of the Municipality of São Paulo between June 2017 and August 2018, Technical Advisor at the Accounting Court of the São Paulo State between February 2015 and June 2017, Chief of Staff at the São Paulo State Department of Justice and Citizenship between February 2014 and February 2015, Cabinet Advisor at the São Paulo State Land Institute between February 2009 and February 2014, and worked as a freelance lawyer between January 2005 and January 2009.

Itamar Paulo De Souza Junior

Mr. Souza Junior earned a bachelor's degree in Advertising and Marketing and a graduate degree in Business Management. He is currently a Coordinator at the Department of Social Development. He served as a Special Legislative Coordinator at the São Paulo City Council between May 2021 and January 2023, Legislative Advisor at the São Paulo City Council between December 2019 and April 2021, Coordinator at the São Paulo State Department of Social Development between May 2018 and December 2018, and worked in commercial activities in the private sector.