  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBSP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  09:44 2022-12-22 am EST
57.98 BRL   +4.47%
09:30aCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
12/08Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
11/23Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

12/22/2022 | 09:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) released notice of Public Consultation nº 14/2022 related to an Extraordinary Tariff Revision due to the request for clarification and revisions prepared by the Company.

The events are:

Events Date
Public Consultation 12/22/2022 to 01/06/2023
Public Hearing 01/05/2023

The documents are available on the following links:

· Public Consultation Nº 14/2022
· Public Hearing Nº 02/2023

São Paulo, December 21, 2022.

Ricardo Daruiz Borsari

Metropolitan Officer in Charge of the Economic-Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 14:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 218 M 4 078 M 4 078 M
Net income 2022 2 607 M 501 M 501 M
Net Debt 2022 15 812 M 3 039 M 3 039 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 37 935 M 7 291 M 7 291 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 12 372
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 55,50 BRL
Average target price 64,86 BRL
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osvaldo Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Mario Engler Pinto Chairman
Alceu Segamarchi Technology, Enterprises & Environment Officer
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP38.13%7 291
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-11.64%12 443
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-6.52%8 389
SEVERN TRENT PLC-9.47%8 111
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-11.04%3 440
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-15.68%3 362