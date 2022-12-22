Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) released notice of Public Consultation nº 14/2022 related to an Extraordinary Tariff Revision due to the request for clarification and revisions prepared by the Company.

The events are:

Events Date Public Consultation 12/22/2022 to 01/06/2023 Public Hearing 01/05/2023

The documents are available on the following links:

· Public Consultation Nº 14/2022

· Public Hearing Nº 02/2023

São Paulo, December 21, 2022.

Ricardo Daruiz Borsari

Metropolitan Officer in Charge of the Economic-Financial and Investor Relations Officer