Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

MATERIAL FACT
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) released notice of Public Consultation nº 14/2022 related to an Extraordinary Tariff Revision due to the request for clarification and revisions prepared by the Company.
The events are:
|
Events
|
Date
|
Public Consultation
|
12/22/2022 to 01/06/2023
|
Public Hearing
|
01/05/2023
The documents are available on the following links:
|
·
|
Public Consultation Nº 14/2022
|
·
|
Public Hearing Nº 02/2023
São Paulo, December 21, 2022.
Ricardo Daruiz Borsari
Metropolitan Officer in Charge of the Economic-Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 14:29:06 UTC.