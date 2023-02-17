Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

MATERIAL FACT
Postponement of the Extraordinary Tariff Review
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, in continuity to the Material Fact released on December 21, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) approved a schedule amended of the Extraordinary Tariff Revision, as follow:
|
Events
|
Date
|
Disclosure of the Preliminary Technical Note of the Sabesp's Extraordinary Tariff Revision
|
22/12/2022
|
Public Consultation
|
12/22/2022 to 01/06/2023
|
Public Hearing
|
01/05/2023
|
Disclosure of the Detailed Report
|
03/06/2023
|
Disclosure of the Final Technical Note and Resolution of the Sabesp's Extraordinary Tariff Revision
|
Until 04/08/2023
The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.
São Paulo, February 16, 2023.
Osvaldo Garcia
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 20:35:03 UTC.