    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBSP3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:54:59 2023-02-17 pm EST
55.01 BRL   -0.05%
03:36pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
02/15Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo – Sabesp Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/15Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo – Sabesp Appoints Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira as Chief Financial Officer
CI
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

02/17/2023 | 03:36pm EST
MATERIAL FACT

Postponement of the Extraordinary Tariff Review

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, in continuity to the Material Fact released on December 21, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) approved a schedule amended of the Extraordinary Tariff Revision, as follow:

Events Date
Disclosure of the Preliminary Technical Note of the Sabesp's Extraordinary Tariff Revision 22/12/2022
Public Consultation 12/22/2022 to 01/06/2023
Public Hearing 01/05/2023
Disclosure of the Detailed Report 03/06/2023
Disclosure of the Final Technical Note and Resolution of the Sabesp's Extraordinary Tariff Revision Until 04/08/2023

The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.

São Paulo, February 16, 2023.

Osvaldo Garcia
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 20:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
