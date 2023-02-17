Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

MATERIAL FACT

Postponement of the Extraordinary Tariff Review

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, in continuity to the Material Fact released on December 21, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) approved a schedule amended of the Extraordinary Tariff Revision, as follow:

Events Date Disclosure of the Preliminary Technical Note of the Sabesp's Extraordinary Tariff Revision 22/12/2022 Public Consultation 12/22/2022 to 01/06/2023 Public Hearing 01/05/2023 Disclosure of the Detailed Report 03/06/2023 Disclosure of the Final Technical Note and Resolution of the Sabesp's Extraordinary Tariff Revision Until 04/08/2023

The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.

São Paulo, February 16, 2023.

Osvaldo Garcia

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer