Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

MATERIAL FACT

Release of the Detailed Report

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, in continuity to the Material Fact released on February 16, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) released the Detailed Report, which presents ARSESP's analyzes and clarifications on the contributions received on the proposal for the Extraordinary Tariff Revision.

The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.

The Detailed Report is available at the following link:

· RCF-0001-2023

São Paulo, March 06, 2023.

Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer