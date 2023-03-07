Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBSP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:48:01 2023-03-07 am EST
51.37 BRL   -0.33%
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

03/07/2023 | 10:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT

Release of the Detailed Report

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, in continuity to the Material Fact released on February 16, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) released the Detailed Report, which presents ARSESP's analyzes and clarifications on the contributions received on the proposal for the Extraordinary Tariff Revision.

The Company will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.

The Detailed Report is available at the following link:

· RCF-0001-2023

São Paulo, March 06, 2023.

Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 15:44:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 21 524 M 4 161 M 4 161 M
Net income 2022 2 881 M 557 M 557 M
Net Debt 2022 16 159 M 3 123 M 3 123 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 35 228 M 6 810 M 6 810 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 12 372
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 51,54 BRL
Average target price 67,72 BRL
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osvaldo Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Mario Engler Pinto Chairman
Alceu Segamarchi Technology, Enterprises & Environment Officer
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-9.87%6 810
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-11.98%11 173
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC2.99%8 376
SEVERN TRENT PLC3.92%8 338
BEIJING CAPITAL ECO-ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION GROUP CO., LTD.7.42%3 220
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-7.30%3 172