Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBSP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
53.49 BRL   +4.21%
05:03pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS HELD ON APRIL 28, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
05:03pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : EXECUTIVE BOARD INTERNAL CHARTER - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K

05/26/2023 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, won the Public Tender No. 02/2023 of the Municipality of Olímpia, São Paulo State, with a fixed grant payment amounting R$ 148 million, for the provision of public water supply and sewage services for 30 years.

The municipality of Olímpia is 430km from São Paulo capital, with an estimated population of approximately 56 thousand people and has a full coverage of water and sewage service and will require the Company's operational, commercial, efficiency, and water loss efforts.

The concession demonstrates the Company's commitment to growth, and value creation with capital discipline, increased operational efficiency, and technology.

São Paulo, May 22, 2023.

Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 21:02:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
05:03pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER..
PU
05:03pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
05/16Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : EXECUTIVE BOARD INTERNAL CHARTER - Form 6-K
PU
05/15Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : SABESP announces 1Q23 results - Form 6-K
PU
05/15Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form..
PU
05/12ADRs End Mostly Lower; Sabesp, Scor, Richemont Trade Actively
DJ
05/12Transcript : Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP, ..
CI
05/12COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAU..
CO
05/11Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Reports Earnings Results..
CI
05/08Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 23 345 M 4 657 M 4 657 M
Net income 2023 3 287 M 656 M 656 M
Net Debt 2023 15 998 M 3 191 M 3 191 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,0x
Yield 2023 2,60%
Capitalization 35 085 M 6 998 M 6 998 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 12 211
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 51,33 BRL
Average target price 69,93 BRL
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Mario Engler Pinto Chairman
Paula Alessandra Bonin Costa Violante Head-Technology, Enterprises & Environment Officer
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-12.47%7 002
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-14.58%10 617
SEVERN TRENT PLC2.75%8 447
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC1.02%8 418
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY-5.21%3 244
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-7.44%3 121
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer