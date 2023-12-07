SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For December, 2023 (Commission File No. 1-31317)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Basic Sanitation Company of the State of Sao Paulo - SABESP

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Rua Costa Carvalho, 300

São Paulo, S.P., 05429-900

Federative Republic of Brazil

(Address of Registrant's principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file

annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.



Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K

in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1)__.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K

in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7)__.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the

information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the

information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Yes ______ No ___X___

If "Yes" is marked, indicated below the file number assigned to the

registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b):

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3000.1683-1

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), pursuant to the provisions CVM Resolution nº 44, of August 23, 2021, and in continuity to the Material Fact released on October 17, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, December 6, 2023, the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo State approved Bill of Law 1501/2023 which authorizes the Government of São Paulo State to take measures to promote the privatization of Sabesp. The Bill goes to the governor for approval.

Sabesp will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.

São Paulo, December 07, 2023.

Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer