PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE
São Paulo, S.P., 05429-900
Federative Republic of Brazil
annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______
in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1)__.
in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7)__.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the
information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the
information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes ______ No ___X___
registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b):
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3000.1683-1
MATERIAL FACT
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), pursuant to the provisions CVM Resolution nº 44, of August 23, 2021, and in continuity to the Material Fact released on October 17, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, December 6, 2023, the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo State approved Bill of Law 1501/2023 which authorizes the Government of São Paulo State to take measures to promote the privatization of Sabesp. The Bill goes to the governor for approval.
Sabesp will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.
São Paulo, December 07, 2023.
Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
|By:
|/s/ Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira
Name: Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira
Title: Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 07 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2023 14:14:49 UTC.