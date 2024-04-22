PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE
COMPANHIA ABERTA
CNPJ 43.776.517/0001-80
NIRE 35300016831
MATERIAL FACT
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"),
in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, and in continuity with the Relevant Fact disclosed on April 18, 2024, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, received a letter from the Government of the State of São Paulo regarding the summons of URAE - 1 Southeast representatives for the 1st meeting of the Deliberative Council to be held on May 20, 2024, as well as forwarding the following documents to the aforementioned representatives:
(a) Draft of the Concession Agreement between URAE 1 - Southeast and the Company and attachments;
(b) Draft of the Internal Regulations of the Deliberative Council of URAE 1 - Southeast
(c) Draft of the Regional Basic Sanitation Plan in accordance with article 17 of Federal Law No. 11,445/2007.
São Paulo, April 22, 2024.
Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
|By:
|/s/ Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira
Name: Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira
Title: Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
