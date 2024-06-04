PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE
São Paulo, S.P., 05429-900
Federative Republic of Brazil
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CNPJ 43.776.517/0001-80
NIRE 35300016831
MATERIAL FACT
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with Resolution 44/2021 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), and in continuity to the Material Facts disclosed on July 31, 2023, September 18, 2023 and April 18, 2024, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, in a meeting held on June 03, 2024, the State Privatization Board (CDPED - Conselho Diretor do Programa Estadual de Desestatização) together with the Management Council of the State Program for Public-Private Partnerships (CGPPP - Conselho Gestor do Programa Estadual de Parcerias Público-Privadas), in continuity to the deliberation of April 17, 2024, has deliberated to approve the final model for the partial sale of shares held directly and indirectly by the State of São Paulo, with authorization to proceed with the sale through a public offering of distribution of shares issued by Sabesp ("Public Offering"), according to article 5, I, items "b" and "i" of State Law nº 9,361/1996 and article 21, I, of State Decree nº 67,759/2023, including, among others:
|Authorization to sale the common shares issued by Sabesp and owned directly and indirectly by the State of São Paulo, in order to maintain at least 18 % of Sabesp's share capital, and may be higher depending on market conditions, by means of the Public Offering to be carried out and registered with CVM, in accordance with the rules and procedures of CVM Resolution nº 160/2022;
|The Public Offering shall aim to select one professional investor to act as Sabesp's reference investor after the privatization, through the priority allocation of common shares, representing 15% of the Company's share capital to the reference investor selected in the Public Offering;
|Common shares of the Public Offering representing 10% of Sabesp's share capital shall be allocated on a priority basis to employees, as set forth on article 42 of State Law nº 9,361/1996;
|Terms and conditions of the Investment Agreement, Lock-up and other agreements to be entered into by the State of São Paulo and the reference investor selected in the Public Offering.
CDPED also ratified the percentage of 10% of Sabesp's share capital as the minimum necessary for the State of São Paulo to maintain the special class preferred share (golden share), as provided for in the new Company's Bylaws, approved on May 27, 2024 by the Shareholders' General Extraordinary Meeting under suspensive condition of the liquidation of the Public Offering.
In addition, the Company clarifies that, as decided by its management, there will be no primary offering through issuance of new shares by Sabesp in the Public Offering.
The full meeting minutes are available at the following link:
|Minutes of Deliberation (portuguese only)
The Company will keep the market informed regarding developments in the matter covered by this Material Fact.
São Paulo, June 04, 2024.
Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
Name: Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira
Title: Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
