Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MINUTES OF THE 28th MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form 6-K

MINUTES OF THE 28th MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

The 28th meeting of the Eligibility and Advisory Committee of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP was held on January 09, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Agenda: Analysis of appointee to take over as Chief Executive Office of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo, replacing Mr. Benedito Braga Júnior.

The members of SABESP's Eligibility and Advisory Committee, in response to Codec Official Letter 015, of January 6, 2023, and regarding the content of the email (mmartins@sabesp.com.br) dated January 6, 2022 - 1:59 p.m. (page 1944 of the SIMA digital case 015656/2020-91) and based on the declarations signed in the Registration Form instituted by CODEC Resolution 03/2018, as well as on the documents submitted by the appointee (Mr. ANDRÉ GUSTAVO SALCEDO TEIXEIRA MENDES) to the position of Chief Executive Officer, confirm that the nomination process complies with Federal Law 13,303/2016, Federal Law 6,404/1976, State Decree 62,349/2016, the Company's Bylaws, the Company's Nomination Policy, and CODEC Resolution 03/2018. Said proofs of the appointee will be filed at the Company's headquarters. There being no other business to address, the meeting was adjourned for the drawing up of these minutes, which were read, found to be in compliance, and signed by all attending members.

CARLA ALMEIDA

FÁBIO AURÉLIO AGUILERA MENDES

PAULA CRISTINA NASSSIF ELIAS DE LIMA

Appointee: ANDRÉ GUSTAVO SALCEDO TEIXEIRA MENDES

Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 071.918.857-18

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Evaluation Script Item Notes General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed? ( X ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Declaration signed as required by the CVM? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a trade association? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Documentation certifying the minimum required professional experience as stated in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Although field 15 of item B was partially completed, the appointee submitted all the required documents.

After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee confirms that the nomination of Mr. ANDRÉ GUSTAVO SALCEDO TEIXEIRA MENDES complies with Federal Laws 13,303/2016 and 6,404/1976, as well as State Decree 62,349/2016.

This is a free English translation of the minutes drawn up in the book of Minutes of Meetings of the Eligibility and Advisory Committee.