Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBSP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  08:35:13 2023-01-17 am EST
54.96 BRL   +0.20%
08:20aCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
01/13Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : Minutes BDM 979
PU
01/13Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : Minutes EAC 28
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MINUTES OF THE 28th MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form 6-K

01/17/2023 | 08:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For January, 2023
(Commission File No. 1-31317)
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Basic Sanitation Company of the State of Sao Paulo - SABESP
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Rua Costa Carvalho, 300
São Paulo, S.P., 05429-900
Federative Republic of Brazil
(Address of Registrant's principal executive offices)


Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file
annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K
in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1)__.
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K
in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7)__.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the
information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the
information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes ______ No ___X___

If "Yes" is marked, indicated below the file number assigned to the
registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b):

MINUTES OF THE 28th MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

The 28th meeting of the Eligibility and Advisory Committee of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP was held on January 09, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Agenda: Analysis of appointee to take over as Chief Executive Office of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo, replacing Mr. Benedito Braga Júnior.

The members of SABESP's Eligibility and Advisory Committee, in response to Codec Official Letter 015, of January 6, 2023, and regarding the content of the email (mmartins@sabesp.com.br) dated January 6, 2022 - 1:59 p.m. (page 1944 of the SIMA digital case 015656/2020-91) and based on the declarations signed in the Registration Form instituted by CODEC Resolution 03/2018, as well as on the documents submitted by the appointee (Mr. ANDRÉ GUSTAVO SALCEDO TEIXEIRA MENDES) to the position of Chief Executive Officer, confirm that the nomination process complies with Federal Law 13,303/2016, Federal Law 6,404/1976, State Decree 62,349/2016, the Company's Bylaws, the Company's Nomination Policy, and CODEC Resolution 03/2018. Said proofs of the appointee will be filed at the Company's headquarters. There being no other business to address, the meeting was adjourned for the drawing up of these minutes, which were read, found to be in compliance, and signed by all attending members.

CARLA ALMEIDA

FÁBIO AURÉLIO AGUILERA MENDES

PAULA CRISTINA NASSSIF ELIAS DE LIMA

Appointee: ANDRÉ GUSTAVO SALCEDO TEIXEIRA MENDES

Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 071.918.857-18

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Evaluation Script

Item Notes

General

Data

Are all fields completed and compliant?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Requirements

Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Prohibitions

Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Documents

Has the appointed submitted:

Registration Form initialed and signed?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

CV initialed and signed?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Declaration signed as required by the CVM?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a trade association?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Documentation certifying the minimum required professional experience as stated in item B of the Registration Form?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Although field 15 of item B was partially completed, the appointee submitted all the required documents.

After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee confirms that the nomination of Mr. ANDRÉ GUSTAVO SALCEDO TEIXEIRA MENDES complies with Federal Laws 13,303/2016 and 6,404/1976, as well as State Decree 62,349/2016.

This is a free English translation of the minutes drawn up in the book of Minutes of Meetings of the Eligibility and Advisory Committee.

SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the city São Paulo, Brazil.
Date: January 16, 2023
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
By: /s/ Osvaldo Garcia
Name: Osvaldo Garcia
Title: Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 17 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2023 13:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
08:20aCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
01/13Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : Minutes BDM 979
PU
01/13Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : Minutes EAC 28
PU
01/12Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
01/12Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo - Sabesp Announces Chief Executiv..
CI
01/09Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
01/06Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form..
PU
2022Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
2022Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form..
PU
2022Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Pau..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21 218 M 4 149 M 4 149 M
Net income 2022 2 798 M 547 M 547 M
Net Debt 2022 15 995 M 3 127 M 3 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 1,93%
Capitalization 37 491 M 7 330 M 7 330 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 12 372
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 54,85 BRL
Average target price 66,93 BRL
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osvaldo Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Mario Engler Pinto Chairman
Alceu Segamarchi Technology, Enterprises & Environment Officer
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-3.95%7 330
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.2.22%12 797
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC3.79%8 564
SEVERN TRENT PLC3.85%8 452
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY3.17%3 529
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP2.89%3 420