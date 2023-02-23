Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBSP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:40 2023-02-23 pm EST
52.71 BRL   -1.26%
02/17Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
02/15Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo – Sabesp Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/15Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo – Sabesp Appoints Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira as Chief Financial Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MINUTES OF THE 30th MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form 6-K

02/23/2023 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For February, 2023
(Commission File No. 1-31317)
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Basic Sanitation Company of the State of Sao Paulo - SABESP
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Rua Costa Carvalho, 300
São Paulo, S.P., 05429-900
Federative Republic of Brazil
(Address of Registrant's principal executive offices)


Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file
annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K
in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1)__.
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K
in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7)__.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the
information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the
information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes ______ No ___X___

If "Yes" is marked, indicated below the file number assigned to the
registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b):

MINUTES OF THE 30th MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

The 30th meeting of the Eligibility and Advisory Committee of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP was held on February 07, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Agenda: Analysis of the appointees for the Executive Board of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo.

The members of SABESP's Eligibility and Advisory Committee, in response to CODEC Official Letter 034 of February 03, 2022, and regarding the content of the email (mmartins@sabesp.com.br), dated February 03, 2023, at 3:48 p.m. (page 2151 of SIMA digital process 015656/2020-91) and based on the statements signed in the Registration Form established by CODEC Resolution 03/2018, as well as the documentation submitted by the appointees to the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer, Mrs. Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira, and Corporate Management Officer, Mrs. Sabrina de Menezes Correa Furstaneu Sabino, confirm that the nomination process complies with Federal Laws 13,303/2016 and 6,404/1976, State Decree 62,349/2016, the Company's Bylaws, the Company's Nomination Policy, and CODEC Resolution 03/2018. Said proofs of the appointees will be filed at the Company's headquarters. There being no other business to address, the meeting was adjourned for the drawing up of these minutes, which were read, found to be in compliance, and digitally signed by the members.

CARLA ALMEIDA

FÁBIO AURÉLIO AGUILERA MENDES

PAULA CRISTINA NASSSIF ELIAS DE LIMA

1

Appointee: CATIA CRISTINA TEIXEIRA PEREIRA

Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 044.925.857-29

Position: Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Assessment Script

Item Notes

General

Data

Are all fields completed and compliant?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Requirements

Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Prohibitions

Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Documents

Has the appointed submitted:

Registration Form initialed and signed?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

CV initialed and signed?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

A statement signed as required by the CVM?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a trade association?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Documentation certifying the minimum required professional experience as stated in item B of the Registration Form?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

The answers to items C.2 and C.3 of the Registration Form were not considered in the Committee's analysis, since these items do not correspond to the position to be held by the appointee.

After analyzing the Registration Form and the presented documents, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mrs. CATIA CRISTINA TEIXEIRA PEREIRA complies with Federal Laws 13,303/2016 and 6,404/1976, and State Decree 62,349/2016.

2

Appointee: SABRINA DE MENEZES CORRÊA FURSTANEU SABINO

Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 038.281.106-22

Position: Corporate Management Officer

Assessment Script

Item Notes

General

Data

Are all fields completed and compliant?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Requirements

Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Prohibitions

Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Documents

Has the appointed submitted:

Registration Form initialed and signed?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

CV initialed and signed?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

A statement signed as required by the CVM?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a trade association?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Documentation certifying the minimum required professional experience as stated in item B of the Registration Form?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

The answers to items C.2 and C.3 of the Registration Form were not considered in the Committee's analysis, since these items do not correspond to the position to be held by the appointee.

After analyzing the Registration Form and the presented documents, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mrs. SABRINA DE MENEZES CORRÊA FURSTANEU SABINO complies with Federal Laws 13,303/2016 and 6,404/1976, and State Decree 62,349/2016.

3

SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the city São Paulo, Brazil.
Date: February 17, 2023
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
By: /s/ Osvaldo Garcia
Name: Osvaldo Garcia
Title: Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 22:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
02/17Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
02/15Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo – Sabesp Announces Executive..
CI
02/15Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo – Sabesp Appoints Catia Cris..
CI
02/09Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
02/09Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : MINUTES OF THE 29th MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ..
PU
02/07Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : Minutes EAC 30
PU
01/17Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : MINUTES OF THE 28th MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ..
PU
01/17Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP - Form 6-K
PU
01/13Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : Minutes BDM 979
PU
01/13Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : Minutes EAC 28
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21 524 M 4 182 M 4 182 M
Net income 2022 2 881 M 560 M 560 M
Net Debt 2022 16 159 M 3 140 M 3 140 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 36 486 M 7 090 M 7 090 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 12 372
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 53,38 BRL
Average target price 67,72 BRL
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
B. Pinto Ferreira Braga Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osvaldo Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Mario Engler Pinto Chairman
Alceu Segamarchi Technology, Enterprises & Environment Officer
Francisco Vidal Luna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-6.91%7 018
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-4.94%11 900
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC4.80%8 547
SEVERN TRENT PLC5.21%8 464
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY0.67%3 444
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP-1.65%3 282