Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MINUTES OF THE 30th MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, DC 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For February, 2023
(Commission File No. 1-31317)
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Basic Sanitation Company of the State of Sao Paulo - SABESP
(Translation of Registrant's name into English)
Rua Costa Carvalho, 300
São Paulo, S.P., 05429-900
Federative Republic of Brazil
(Address of Registrant's principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file
annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K
in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1)__.
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K
in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7)__.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the
information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the
information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes ______ No ___X___
If "Yes" is marked, indicated below the file number assigned to the
registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b):
MINUTES OF THE 30th MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP
The 30th meeting of the Eligibility and Advisory Committee of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP was held on February 07, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Agenda: Analysis of the appointees for the Executive Board of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo.
The members of SABESP's Eligibility and Advisory Committee, in response to CODEC Official Letter 034 of February 03, 2022, and regarding the content of the email (mmartins@sabesp.com.br), dated February 03, 2023, at 3:48 p.m. (page 2151 of SIMA digital process 015656/2020-91) and based on the statements signed in the Registration Form established by CODEC Resolution 03/2018, as well as the documentation submitted by the appointees to the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer, Mrs. Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira, and Corporate Management Officer, Mrs. Sabrina de Menezes Correa Furstaneu Sabino, confirm that the nomination process complies with Federal Laws 13,303/2016 and 6,404/1976, State Decree 62,349/2016, the Company's Bylaws, the Company's Nomination Policy, and CODEC Resolution 03/2018. Said proofs of the appointees will be filed at the Company's headquarters. There being no other business to address, the meeting was adjourned for the drawing up of these minutes, which were read, found to be in compliance, and digitally signed by the members.
CARLA ALMEIDA
FÁBIO AURÉLIO AGUILERA MENDES
PAULA CRISTINA NASSSIF ELIAS DE LIMA
1
Appointee: CATIA CRISTINA TEIXEIRA PEREIRA
Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 044.925.857-29
Position: Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
|
Assessment Script
|
Item
|
Notes
|
General
Data
|
Are all fields completed and compliant?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
|
|
Requirements
|
Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
|
|
Prohibitions
|
Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
|
|
Documents
|
Has the appointed submitted:
Registration Form initialed and signed?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
CV initialed and signed?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
A statement signed as required by the CVM?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a trade association?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
Documentation certifying the minimum required professional experience as stated in item B of the Registration Form?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
|
The answers to items C.2 and C.3 of the Registration Form were not considered in the Committee's analysis, since these items do not correspond to the position to be held by the appointee.
After analyzing the Registration Form and the presented documents, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mrs. CATIA CRISTINA TEIXEIRA PEREIRA complies with Federal Laws 13,303/2016 and 6,404/1976, and State Decree 62,349/2016.
2
Appointee: SABRINA DE MENEZES CORRÊA FURSTANEU SABINO
Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 038.281.106-22
Position: Corporate Management Officer
|
Assessment Script
|
Item
|
Notes
|
General
Data
|
Are all fields completed and compliant?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
|
|
Requirements
|
Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
|
|
Prohibitions
|
Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
|
|
Documents
|
Has the appointed submitted:
Registration Form initialed and signed?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
CV initialed and signed?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
A statement signed as required by the CVM?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a trade association?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
Documentation certifying the minimum required professional experience as stated in item B of the Registration Form?
( X ) Yes ( ) No
|
The answers to items C.2 and C.3 of the Registration Form were not considered in the Committee's analysis, since these items do not correspond to the position to be held by the appointee.
After analyzing the Registration Form and the presented documents, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mrs. SABRINA DE MENEZES CORRÊA FURSTANEU SABINO complies with Federal Laws 13,303/2016 and 6,404/1976, and State Decree 62,349/2016.
3
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the city São Paulo, Brazil.
Date: February 17, 2023
|
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
|
|
By:
|
/s/ Osvaldo Garcia
|
|
Name: Osvaldo Garcia
Title: Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.