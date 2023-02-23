Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MINUTES OF THE 30th MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

MINUTES OF THE 30th MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

The 30th meeting of the Eligibility and Advisory Committee of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP was held on February 07, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Agenda: Analysis of the appointees for the Executive Board of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo.

The members of SABESP's Eligibility and Advisory Committee, in response to CODEC Official Letter 034 of February 03, 2022, and regarding the content of the email (mmartins@sabesp.com.br), dated February 03, 2023, at 3:48 p.m. (page 2151 of SIMA digital process 015656/2020-91) and based on the statements signed in the Registration Form established by CODEC Resolution 03/2018, as well as the documentation submitted by the appointees to the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer, Mrs. Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira, and Corporate Management Officer, Mrs. Sabrina de Menezes Correa Furstaneu Sabino, confirm that the nomination process complies with Federal Laws 13,303/2016 and 6,404/1976, State Decree 62,349/2016, the Company's Bylaws, the Company's Nomination Policy, and CODEC Resolution 03/2018. Said proofs of the appointees will be filed at the Company's headquarters. There being no other business to address, the meeting was adjourned for the drawing up of these minutes, which were read, found to be in compliance, and digitally signed by the members.

CARLA ALMEIDA

FÁBIO AURÉLIO AGUILERA MENDES

PAULA CRISTINA NASSSIF ELIAS DE LIMA

Appointee: CATIA CRISTINA TEIXEIRA PEREIRA

Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 044.925.857-29

Position: Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Assessment Script Item Notes General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed? ( X ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed? ( X ) Yes ( ) No A statement signed as required by the CVM? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a trade association? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Documentation certifying the minimum required professional experience as stated in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No The answers to items C.2 and C.3 of the Registration Form were not considered in the Committee's analysis, since these items do not correspond to the position to be held by the appointee.

After analyzing the Registration Form and the presented documents, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mrs. CATIA CRISTINA TEIXEIRA PEREIRA complies with Federal Laws 13,303/2016 and 6,404/1976, and State Decree 62,349/2016.

Appointee: SABRINA DE MENEZES CORRÊA FURSTANEU SABINO

Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 038.281.106-22

Position: Corporate Management Officer

Assessment Script Item Notes General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed? ( X ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed? ( X ) Yes ( ) No A statement signed as required by the CVM? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a trade association? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Documentation certifying the minimum required professional experience as stated in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No The answers to items C.2 and C.3 of the Registration Form were not considered in the Committee's analysis, since these items do not correspond to the position to be held by the appointee.

After analyzing the Registration Form and the presented documents, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mrs. SABRINA DE MENEZES CORRÊA FURSTANEU SABINO complies with Federal Laws 13,303/2016 and 6,404/1976, and State Decree 62,349/2016.

