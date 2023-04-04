Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MINUTES OF THE 31st MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form 6-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For April, 2023 (Commission File No. 1-31317)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Basic Sanitation Company of the State of Sao Paulo - SABESP

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Rua Costa Carvalho, 300

São Paulo, S.P., 05429-900

Federative Republic of Brazil

(Address of Registrant's principal executive offices)

MINUTES OF THE 31st MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

The 31st meeting of the Eligibility and Advisory Committee of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP was held on March 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Agenda: Analysis of the appointees for the Fiscal Council of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo.

The members of SABESP's Eligibility and Advisory Committee, in response to CODEC Official Letter 061 of March 07, 2023, and with regard to the content of the email (mmartins@sabesp.com.br), dated March 09, 2023, at 8:33 a.m. (page 2259 of SIMA digital process 015656/2020-91) and based on the statements signed in the Registration Form established by CODEC Resolution 03/2018, as well as the documentation submitted by the appointees to the Company's Fiscal Council, Mr. André Isper Rodrigues Barbabé, as sitting member, for the vacant position, and Mr. Diego Allan Vieira Domingues, as alternate member, to replace Mrs. Izadora Rodrigues Normando Simões, confirm that the nomination process complies with Federal Law 13,303/2016, Federal Law 6,404/1976, State Decree 62,349/2016, the Company's Bylaws, the Company's Nomination Policy, and CODEC Resolution 02/2023. Said proofs of the appointees will be filed at the Company's headquarters. There being no other business to address, the meeting was adjourned for the drawing up of these minutes, which were read, found to be in compliance, and digitally signed by the members.

CARLA ALMEIDA

FÁBIO AURÉLIO AGUILERA MENDES

PAULA CRISTINA NASSSIF ELIAS DE LIMA

1

Appointee: ANDRÉ ISPER RODRIGUES BARBABÉ

Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 409.636.828 - 81

Position: Sitting member of the Fiscal Council of Sabesp

Assessment Script Verification Note: General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No Declaration signed as required by CVM ( x ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a professional association ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Does the documentation certify the minimum required professional experience as indicated by the appointee in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No

After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee confirms that the nomination of Mr. ANDRÉ ISPER RODRIGUES BARBABÉ complies with Federal Laws 13,303/2016 and 6,404/1976, and State Decree 62,349/2016.

2

Appointee: DIEGO ALLAN VIEIRA DOMINGUES

Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 320.328.238 - 02

Position: Alternate member of the Fiscal Council of Sabesp

Assessment Script Verification Note: General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No Declaration signed as required by CVM ( x ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a professional association ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Does the documentation certify the minimum required professional experience as indicated by the appointee in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No

After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee confirms that the nomination of Mr. DIEGO ALLAN VIEIRA DOMINGUES complies with Federal Laws 13,303/2016 and 6,404/1976, and State Decree 62,349/2016.