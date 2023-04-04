Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : MINUTES OF THE 32nd MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO – SABESP - Form 6-K 04/04/2023 | 02:18pm EDT Send by mail :

registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): MINUTES OF THE 32nd MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP The 32nd meeting of the Eligibility and Advisory Committee of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP was held on March 24, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Agenda: Analysis of the appointees for the Board of Directors, Fiscal Council, and Audit Committee. The members of SABESP's Eligibility and Advisory Committee, in response to CODEC Official Letter 069 of March 24, 2023, and with regard to the content of the email (mmartins@sabesp.com.br), dated March 24, 2023, at 3:51 p.m. (page 2348 of SIMA digital process 015656/2020-91) and based on the statements signed in the Registration Form established by CODEC Resolution 03/2018, as well as the documentation submitted by the appointees to the i) Board of Directors : Karla Bertocco Trindade, as Chair, to replace Mario Engler Pinto Junior, Nerylson Lima da Silva, as member, to replace Claudia Polto da Cunha, Inês Maria dos Santos Coimbra de Almeida Prado, as member, to replace Leonardo Augusto de Andrade Barbosa, Jônatas Souza da Trindade, as member, to replace Francisco Luiz Sibut Gomide, Anderson Marcio de Oliveira, as member, to replace Luiz Eduardo Alves de Assis, Eduardo Person Pardini, as independent member and Coordinator of the Audit Committee, Mario Engler Pinto Junior, as independent member, to replace Francisco Vidal Luna, integrating the Audit Committee, and Karolina Fonseca Lima, as independent member, to replace Wilson Newton Mello Neto, integrating the Audit Committee; ii) Fiscal Council : Humberto Macedo Puccinelli, as sitting member and Gustavo Carvalho Tapia Lira, as alternate member, and Natália Resende Andrade Ávila, as sitting member and Pedro Monnerat Heidenfelder, as alternate member; iii) Audit Committee : Eduardo Person Pardini, as Coordinator; Mario Engler Pinto Junior, as member, to replace Francisco Vidal Luna, and Karolina Fonseca Lima, as member, to replace Wilson Newton Mello Neto, confirm that the appointment process complies with Federal Law 13,303/2016, Federal Law 6,404/1976, State Decree 62,349/2016, the Company's Bylaws, the Company's Nomination Policy, and CODEC Resolution 02/2023, whereby the aforementioned proofs of the appointees will be filed at the Company. 1 There being no other business to address, the meeting was adjourned for the drawing up of these minutes, which were read, found to be in compliance, and digitally signed by the members. CARLA ALMEIDA FÁBIO AURÉLIO AGUILERA MENDES PAULA CRISTINA NASSSIF ELIAS DE LIMA 2 Appointee: KARLA BERTOCCO TRINDADE Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 260.211.228-36 Position: Chair of the Board of Directors Assessment Script Verification Note General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No Declaration signed as required by CVM ( x ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a professional association ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Does the documentation certify the minimum required professional experience as indicated by the appointee in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mrs. KARLA BERTOCCO TRINDADE complies with Federal Laws 13.303/2016 and 6.404/1976, and State Decree 62.349/2016. 3 Appointee: NERYLSON LIMA DA SILVA Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 821.475.664-20 Position: Member - Board of Directors Assessment Script Verification Note General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No Declaration signed as required by CVM ( x ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a professional association ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Does the documentation certify the minimum required professional experience as indicated by the appointee in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mr. NERYLSON LIMA DA SILVA, complies with Federal Laws 13.303/2016 and 6.404/1976, and State Decree 62.349/2016. 4 Appointee: INÊS MARIA DOS SANTOS COIMBRA DE ALMEIDA PRADO Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 074.553.187-31 Position: Member - Board of Directors Assessment Script Verification Note General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No Declaration signed as required by CVM ( x ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a professional association ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Does the documentation certify the minimum required professional experience as indicated by the appointee in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mrs. INÊS MARIA DOS SANTOS COIMBRA ALMEIDA PRADO, complies with Federal Law 13.303/2016 and 6.404/1976, and State Decree 62.349/2016. 5 Appointee: JÔNATAS SOUZA DA TRINDADE Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 789.481.501-20 Position: Member - Board of Directors Assessment Script Verification Note General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No Declaration signed as required by CVM ( x ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a professional association ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Does the documentation certify the minimum required professional experience as indicated by the appointee in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mr. JÔNATAS SOUZA DA TRINDADE, complies with Federal Laws 13.303/2016 and 6.404/1976, and State Decree 62.349/2016. 6 Appointee: ANDERSON MARCIO DE OLIVEIRA Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 009.741.924-90 Position: Member - Board of Directors Assessment Script Verification Note General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No Declaration signed as required by CVM ( x ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a professional association ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Does the documentation certify the minimum required professional experience as indicated by the appointee in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mr. ANDERSON MARCIO DE OLIVEIRA, complies with Federal Laws 13.303/2016 and 6.404/1976, and State Decree 62.349/2016. 7 Appointee: EDUARDO PERSON PARDINI Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 040.288.598-83 Position: Independent Member - Board of Directors Coordinator - Audit Committee Assessment Script Verification Note General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No Declaration signed as required by CVM ( x ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a professional association ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Does the documentation certify the minimum required professional experience as indicated by the appointee in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mr. EDUARDO PERSON PARDINI, complies with Federal Laws 13.303/2016 and 6.404/1976, and State Decree 62.349/2016. 8 Appointee: MARIO ENGLER PINTO JUNIOR Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 988.910.818-68 Position: Independent Member - Board of Directors Member - Audit Committee Assessment Script Verification Note General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No Declaration signed as required by CVM ( x ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a professional association ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Does the documentation certify the minimum required professional experience as indicated by the appointee in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mr. MARIO ENGLER PINTO JUNIOR, complies with Federal Laws 13.303/2016 and 6.404/1976, and State Decree 62.349/2016. 9 Appointee: KAROLINA FONSECA LIMA Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 417.926.613-04 Position: Independent Member - Board of Directors Member - Audit Committee Assessment Script Verification Note General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No Declaration signed as required by CVM ( x ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a professional association ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Does the documentation certify the minimum required professional experience as indicated by the appointee in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mrs. KAROLINA FONSECA LIMA, complies with Federal Laws 13.303/2016 and 6.404/1976, and State Decree 62.349/2016. 10 Appointee: HUMBERTO MACEDO PUCCINELLI Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 022.759.188-76 Position: Sitting Member - Fiscal Council Assessment Script Verification Note General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No Declaration signed as required by CVM ( x ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a professional association ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Does the documentation certify the minimum required professional experience as indicated by the appointee in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mr. HUMBERTO MACEDO PUCCINELLI, complies with Federal Laws 13.303/2016 and 6.404/1976, and State Decree 62.349/2016. 11 Appointee: GUSTAVO CARVALHO TAPIA LIRA Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 270.533.078-08 Position: Alternate member - Fiscal Council Assessment Script Verification Note General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No Declaration signed as required by CVM ( x ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a professional association ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Does the documentation certify the minimum required professional experience as indicated by the appointee in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mr. GUSTAVO CARVALHO DE LIRA, complies with Federal Laws 13.303/2016 and 6.404/1976, and State Decree 62.349/2016. 12 Appointee: NATÁLIA RESENDE ANDRADE ÁVILA Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 731.102.641-53 Position: Sitting member - Fiscal Council Assessment Script Verification Note General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No Declaration signed as required by CVM ( x ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a professional association ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Does the documentation certify the minimum required professional experience as indicated by the appointee in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mrs. NATÁLIA RESENDE DE ÁVILA, complies with Federal Laws 13.303/2016 and 6.404/1976, and State Decree 62.349/2016. 13 Appointee: PEDRO MONNERAT HEIDENFELDER Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 120.263.157-60 Position: Alternate member - Fiscal Council Assessment Script Verification Note General Data Are all fields completed and compliant? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Requirements Has the appointee declared that he/she complies with all requirements? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Prohibitions Has the appointee declared that he/she does not fall into any impediment hypotheses? ( x ) Yes ( ) No Documents Has the appointed submitted: Registration Form initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No CV initialed and signed ( x ) Yes ( ) No Declaration signed as required by CVM ( x ) Yes ( ) No Higher education diploma or proof of membership in a professional association ( X ) Yes ( ) No Diploma proving academic qualification compatible with the position? ( X ) Yes ( ) No Does the documentation certify the minimum required professional experience as indicated by the appointee in item B of the Registration Form? ( X ) Yes ( ) No After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee affirms that the nomination of Mr. PEDRO MONNERAT HEIDENFELDER, complies with Federal Laws 13.303/2016 and 6.404/1976, and State Decree 62.349/2016. 14 SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the city São Paulo, Brazil.

