COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBSP3)
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Material Fact

02/09/2021 | 12:27am EST
Material Fact



Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp ('Sabesp' or 'Company'), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of Instruction 358 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ('CVM'), dated January 3, 2002, as amended, in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on January 28, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) published:


a) Public Consultation Notice nº 03/2021 and Public Hearing Notice nº 01/2021, regarding the proposed Calculation of Maximum Average Tariff (P0) of the Sabesp's 3rd Ordinary Tariff Revision; and

b) Public Consultation Notice nº 04/2021 and Public Hearing Notice nº 02/2021, regarding the Proposed New Tariff Structure of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp;

All interested parties may send their contributions from February 09 until March 3rd, 2021.

Public Hearings will be held through the Zoom digital platform, as follows:
a) Nº 01/2021 on February 25, 2021 at 02:30 pm
b) Nº 02/2021 on March 02, 2021 at 02:30 pm

In addition, the Company informs that ARSESP released the respective Preliminary Technical Notes and other related documents, which are available on ARSESP's website and on Sabesp's website, on the Investor Relations page.

The Company will keep the market informed on the developments concerning this matter.


São Paulo, February 09, 2021.

Rui de Britto Álvares Affonso
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer




Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
