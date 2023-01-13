Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Minutes BDM 979

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo CEO's Office R. Costa Carvalho, 300 - Pinheiros - CEP 05429-900 - São Paulo - SP Phone: (11) 3388-8000 www.sabesp.com.br Sabesp COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80 Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3000.1683-1 MINUTES OF THE 979th BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING On January 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., the undersigned members of the Company's Board of Directors listed below met remotely, as provided for by paragraph 4 of article 15 of the Board of Directors Charter, at the call of Mario Engler Pinto Junior, the Chair of the Board of Directors, on an extraordinary basis, according to the head provision and paragraph 6 of Article 13 of the Bylaws of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP ("Company"), located at Rua Costa Carvalho, No. 300, Pinheiros, in the city and state of São Paulo, to resolve on the agenda below. 1. Election of the CEO, according to item II of Article 142 of Federal Law 6,404/76, to complete the 2021-2023 mandate. The matter was instructed based on Official Letter 015/2023, dated January 6, 2023, the Minutes of the 28th Eligibility and Advisory Committee Meeting of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp held on January 9, 2023, Codec Report No. 001/2023, of January 10, 2023, the Registration Form, and the appointee's CV. All of these documents have been filed in the electronic folder of the meeting. The Controlling Shareholder appointed Mr. André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes as CEO of Sabesp (subject to the analysis of the Board of Directors), replacing Mr. Benedito Pinto Ferreira Braga Junior. Pursuant to item II of Article 142 of Federal Law 6,404/76, and item XL of Article 14 of the Bylaws, the Board of Directors unanimously approved the election of Mr. ANDRÉ GUSTAVO SALCEDO TEIXEIRA MENDES, Brazilian, married, engineer, holder of identification document (RG) number 10.738.189-9 IFP-RJ,individual taxpayer's ID (CPF) 071.918.857-18,domiciled at Rua Costa Carvalho No. 300, Pinheiros, CEP: 05429-000,in the city and state of São Paulo, as CEO of Sabesp, to complete the 2021-2023mandate that will end in June 2023, replacing Mr. Benedito Pinto Ferreira Braga Junior. The Officer elected herein shall perform his functions under a mandate coinciding with that of the other executive officers, pursuant to the Company's Bylaws.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo CEO's Office R. Costa Carvalho, 300 - Pinheiros - CEP 05429-900 - São Paulo - SP Phone: (11) 3388-8000 www.sabesp.com.br Sabesp Additionally, the investiture in the position of Officer is subject to the achievement of specific targets and results, to be approved by the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 23 of Law 13,303/2016, and paragraph 1 of Article 42 of the Bylaws. The instrument of investiture must state awareness and acceptance of the arbitration clause of Novo Mercado Regulations, as per article 52 of the Bylaws. 2. Appointment of the CEO as a member of the Board of Directors to complete the 2022-2024 mandate, with subsequent ratification by the Shareholders' Meeting. Pursuant to Codec Report No. 001/2023 dated January 10, 2023; paragraph 2 of Article 8 of the Bylaws; and given the election of Mr. André Gustavo Salcedo Teixeira Mendes as the CEO of Sabesp, the election of Mr. ANDRÉ GUSTAVO SALCEDO TEIXEIRA MENDES, Brazilian, married, engineer, holder of identification document (RG) number 10.738.189-9IFP-RJ, individual taxpayer's ID (CPF) 071.918.857-18, domiciled at Rua Costa Carvalho No. 300, Pinheiros, CEP: 05429- 000, in the city and state of São Paulo, to hold the position of Member of the Board of Directors of Sabesp and complete the 2022-2024 mandate of the former CEO as Board Member, pursuant to Article 150 of Federal Law 6,404/76 and Article 12 of the Bylaws, maintaining the other members of the Board, was approved. The matter shall be later ratified by the Shareholders' Meeting, observing the provisions set forth in paragraph 3 of Article 141 of Federal Law 6,404/76. The investiture in the positions of CEO and Board member shall observe the requirements, impediments, and procedures set forth in current regulations, which shall be verified upon investiture by the Company. The instrument of investiture (drawn up in the proper book) and the clearance statement shall be signed. Compensation will be defined based on the guidelines of the State Capital Defense Council, as resolved at the Shareholders' Meeting. Executive Officers who cumulate the duties of another Executive Officer shall only be entitled to a single compensation. As for the declaration of assets, the applicable state regulations must be observed. 3. Mr. Eduardo de Freitas Teixeira's letter of resignation as a member of the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of Sabesp. The Board members acknowledged receipt of the letter of resignation submitted by Mr. Eduardo de Freitas