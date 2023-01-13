Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP
  News
  Summary
    SBSP3   BRSBSPACNOR5

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

(SBSP3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:00 2023-01-13 pm EST
54.70 BRL   -0.85%
05:50pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : Minutes EAC 28
PU
01/12Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo Sabesp : MATERIAL FACT - Form 6-K
PU
01/12Companhia De Saneamento Básico Do Estado De São Paulo - Sabesp Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : Minutes EAC 28

01/13/2023 | 05:50pm EST
MINUTES OF THE 28th MEETING OF THE ELIGIBILITY AND ADVISORY COMMITTEE OF COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

The 28th meeting of the Eligibility and Advisory Committee of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP was held on January 09, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Agenda: Analysis of

appointee to take over as Chief Executive Office of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo, replacing Mr. Benedito Braga Júnior.

The members of SABESP's Eligibility and Advisory Committee, in response to Codec Official Letter 015, of January 6, 2023, and regarding the content of the email (mmartins@sabesp.com.br) dated January 6, 2022 - 1:59 p.m. (page 1944 of the SIMA digital case 015656/2020-91) and based on the declarations signed in the Registration Form instituted by CODEC Resolution 03/2018, as well as on the documents submitted by the appointee (Mr. ANDRÉ GUSTAVO SALCEDO TEIXEIRA MENDES) to the position of Chief Executive Officer, confirm that the nomination process complies with Federal Law 13,303/2016, Federal Law 6,404/1976, State Decree 62,349/2016, the Company's Bylaws, the Company's Nomination Policy, and CODEC Resolution 03/2018. Said proofs of the appointee will be filed at the Company's headquarters. There being no other business to address, the meeting was adjourned for the drawing up of these minutes, which were read, found to be in compliance, and signed by all attending members.

CARLA ALMEIDA

FÁBIO AURÉLIO AGUILERA MENDES

PAULA CRISTINA NASSSIF ELIAS DE LIMA

1

Appointee: ANDRÉ GUSTAVO SALCEDO TEIXEIRA MENDES

Individual Taxpayer's ID (CPF): 071.918.857-18

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Evaluation Script

Item

Notes

General

Are all fields completed and compliant?

Data

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Requirements

Has the appointee declared that he/she

complies with all requirements?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Prohibitions

Has the appointee declared that he/she does

not fall into any impediment hypotheses?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Documents

Has the appointed submitted:

Registration Form initialed and signed?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

CV initialed and signed?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Declaration signed as required by the CVM?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Higher education diploma or proof of

membership in a trade association?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Diploma proving academic

qualification

compatible with the position?

( X ) Yes ( ) No

Documentation certifying the minimum required

Although field 15 of item B

professional experience as stated in item B of the

was partially completed, the

Registration Form?

appointee submitted all the

( X ) Yes ( ) No

required documents.

After analyzing the Registration Form and the documents presented, this Committee confirms that the nomination of Mr. ANDRÉ GUSTAVO SALCEDO TEIXEIRA MENDES complies with Federal Laws 13,303/2016 and 6,404/1976, as well as State Decree 62,349/2016.

This is a free English translation of the minutes drawn up in the book of Minutes of Meetings of the

Eligibility and Advisory Committee.

2

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 22:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
