NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ELECTION OF THE CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP ("Company" or "Sabesp"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors - in a meeting held on August 10, 2023 - elected Mr. Caio Marcelo de Medeiros Melo for the position of Chief Customer Officer, to fulfill the term of office until June, 2025.

Mr. Melo holds a degree in economics from Universidade de Brasília, was director of mergers and acquisitions at Santander Brasil Investment Bank (from April/21 to April/23) and partner-director of Estater Gestão e Finanças (from 2017 to 2020). From 1998 to 2016, he served at Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social (BNDES) in several executive positions, including Head of the Sanitation and Urban Transport and, for 8 years, Head of Capital Market, responsible for managing the BNDESPAR's equity portfolio, which had significant investments in different segments of infrastructure and utilities.

São Paulo, August 11, 2023.

Cátia Cristina Teixeira Pereira

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer