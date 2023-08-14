NOTICE TO THE MARKET
RESIGNATION OF A BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEMBER
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP ("Company" or
"Sabesp"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that Mr. Jônatas Souza da Trindade presented, yesterday, a letter of resignation to the position of member of Company's Board of Directors.
The Company thanks Mr. Jônatas for the contribution and dedication as a member of Sabesp's Board of Directors and wishes then success in his journey.
The election of a member of the Board of Directors to replace Mr. Jônatas will take place at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on August 22, 2023, as provided in the Call Notice and the Management Proposal.
São Paulo, August 4, 2023.
Cátia Cristina Teixeira Pereira
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Disclaimer
SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 14 August 2023