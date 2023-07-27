SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Basic Sanitation Company of the State of Sao Paulo - SABESP

(Translation of Registrant's name into English)

Rua Costa Carvalho, 300

São Paulo, S.P., 05429-900

Federative Republic of Brazil

(Address of Registrant's principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file

annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.



Form 20-F ___X___ Form 40-F ______

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K

in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1)__.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K

in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7)__.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the

information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the

information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Yes ______ No ___X___

If "Yes" is marked, indicated below the file number assigned to the

registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b):

5.2.2 The Company's governance rules shall be made public and require anyone who is not independent in respect of any matter under discussion or resolution by the Company's governing or supervising bodies shall report, in a timely fashion, their conflict of interests or particular interest. Failing this, such rules shall require another person to report the conflict if it is known thereto, in which case, as soon as the conflict of interest relative to a specific topic is identified, the person concerned shall withdraw, including physically, from the discussions and resolutions. The rules shall also provided that any such temporary withdrawal shall be recorded in the relevant minutes. Y According to the Code of Conduct and Integrity, leaders and employees, in discharging their internal and external duties, shall ensure that there are no conflicts of interest with the Company and make any situations or doubts concerning any conflicts of interest known to their superiors or the relevant bodies. Additionally, the Company has a Related-Party Transactions Policy since 2018, which is annualy revised by the Board of Directors. The most recent revision occured on October 20, 2022, which has determined that, in any situations where conflicts of interest may be involved, the members of the statutory bodies shall: (a) state their impediment, as soon as the relevant fact comes to their attention; (b) refrain from taking part in any discussion or resolution on the matter; (c) cause the minutes of the meeting to reflect said fact; and (d) withdraw from the relevant discussions and resolutions. In addition, if any member of a statutory body having a conflict of interest with the Company or a particular interest in the matter under discussion fails to state their impediment, any other member of the relevant body having knowledge of the conflict of interest shall report it, and the minutes shall reflect such member's withdrawal from any discussion and resolution on the matter. Sabesp's Code of Conduct and Integrity and the Corporate Related-party Transactions Policy are available on the website of the Company ( https://ri.sabesp.com.br/) and of the Brazilian Securities Commission (www.gov.br/cvm).

5.2.3 The Company must have conflict of interest management mechanisms for the matters submitted to vote at shareholders' meeting, so that it can receive and process reports of conflict of interest and annul any votes cast in conflict, even if the process may take place after the meeting. P In addition to the governance documents that provide for situations of potential conflict of interest (Related-Party Transaction Policy, Internal Regulations, Code of Conduct and Integrity), the Company does not have formally prescribed mechanisms for receiving and processing allegations of conflicts of interest related to votes cast at the Meeting. However, it has implemented mechanisms for identifying related-party transactions. Furthermore, it clarifies that its Bylaws (Article 52) includes a clause for resolving conflicts through arbitration before the Market Arbitration Chamber, under its regulation, regarding any disputes that may arise between the issuer, shareholders, Executive Officers, and Fiscal Council members. The Company has a whistleblowing channel where potential conflicts of interest can be reported.

5.3.1 The bylaws shall specify which transactions with related parties are to be approved by the board of directors, excluding from the process any members potentially having conflicting interests. Y

5.3.2 The board of directors shall approve and implement a related-party transactions policy, which shall include, among other rules: (i) a provision that, prior to the approval of any specific transactions or transaction contracting guidelines, the board of directors shall request that the executive board provide market alternatives to the relevant transaction with related parties, as adjusted by the risk factors involved; (ii) a prohibition of any such compensation methods for advisors, consultants or intermediaries as may create conflicts of interest with the Company or its managers, shareholders or classes of shareholders; (iii) a prohibition of any loans in favor of the controlling shareholder and managers; (iv) the events of related-party transactions that are to be based on independent appraisal reports issued without the participation of any party involved in the transaction in question, whether it is a bank, attorney, specialized consulting firm or otherwise, using realistic assumptions and information signed off by third parties; and (v) that any reorganization involving related parties shall ensure an equitable treatment for all shareholders. P The Company has a Related-Party Transactions Policy ("Policy") in place, which was revised by the Board of Diretors on October 20, 2022, and contemplates part of the requirements listed in this section of the Code, as following. item (i) The Policy provides that any such transactions shall be conducted on an arm's length basis and, where that is not possible, that justifications for said transactions are presented, including where compensatory payment is needed. The Audit Committee, which is responsible for previously reviewing any transactions in excess of R$ 10 million, may request market alternatives to such transactions, which shall, whenever possible, be adjusted by the risk factors involved. Upon review, the Audit Committee shall present to the Board of Directors its conclusions on the appropriateness of the Policy and other relevant rules; item (ii) Concerning the prohibition of any such compensation methods for advisers, consultants or intermediaries as may create conflicts of interest with the Company or its managers, shareholders or classes of shareholders, it is important to add that the Policy does not contain any provision specifically on this topic because the Company's contracts are governed by its Internal Regulations for Bidding and Procurement issued in accordance with the provisions of Federal Law No. 13,303/16; item (iii) The prohibition of loans in favor of the controlling shareholder or managers is set forth in item 3.6 of the Policy; items (iv) and (v) As for situations requiring appraisal reports and corporate restructuring, the Company is governed by Federal Law No. 6,404/76 and CVM Guiding Opinion No. 35/08, combined with the Bylaws and the Related-Party Transactions Policy, as applicable.