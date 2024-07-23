UNITED STATES

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP

Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo - SABESP

Rua Costa Carvalho, 300

05429-900 São Paulo, SP, Brazil

SABESP ANNOUNCES THE SETTLEMENT OF THE PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS SHARES

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP ("Company" or "Sabesp") (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS) informs its shareholders and the market of the settlement of its public offering of 220,470,000 common shares ("Shares"), including 1,789,502 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each ADS representing one common share, evidenced by American Depositary Receipts ("Global Offering").

The Global Offering consisted of an international public offering and placement of Shares outside Brazil, including in the form of ADSs, including in the United States, registered with the SEC under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "International Offering") and a concurrent public offering of Shares in Brazil. The International Offering was conducted pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the SEC on June 21, 2024 and a final prospectus supplement filed on July 18, 2024 (the "Prospectus Supplement"). The registration statement on Form F-3 and the Prospectus Supplement, including documents incorporated therein by reference, may be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Global Offering consisted solely of the distribution of Shares owned by the State of São Paulo (the "Selling Shareholder"), as indicated in the Prospectus Supplement.

The Brazilian underwriters exercised the overallotment option representing 15.0% of the Shares (28,756,956 Shares, included in the 220,470,000 Shares mentioned above) offered in the Global Offering. There was no overallotment option in connection with the offering of ADSs.

Today we delivered the ADSs through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company against payment in New York, New York. Delivery of the Shares was made in Brazil through the book-entry facilities of the B3 Central Depository (Central Depositária da B3).

São Paulo, July 22, 2024

Catia Cristina Teixeira Pereira

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer