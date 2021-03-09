Log in
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP : 935th meeting

03/09/2021 | 03:51pm EST
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - Sabesp

Board of Directors

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 43.776.517/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.3000.1683-1

EXCERPT OF THE NINE HUNDRED AND THIRTY-FIFTH MEETING OF THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

On February 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., the undersigned members of the Company's Board of Directors listed below met via video conferencing at the call of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mario Engler Pinto Junior, on an ordinary basis, pursuant to the main section and paragraph 6 of article 13 of the Bylaws of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP ("Company"), located at Rua Costa Carvalho, No. 300, Pinheiros, in the city and state of São Paulo, to resolve on the agenda below:

(...)

Proceeding with the meeting, the Chairman of The Board of Directors gave the floor to Michael Breslin, Coordinator of the Ethical Committee and Superintendent of Corporate Risks and Compliance Management, who, accompanied by Dante Ragazzi Pauli, Superintendent of Integrated Planning, presented item 4 of the agenda, "Approval of the Revision of Sabesp's Code of Conduct and Integrity"(time: 20'), based onthe Executive Board's Resolution 0035/2021, of February 10, 2021, Internal Communication PK 003/2021, of January 27, 2021, and the Power Point presentation, documents filed at the electronic file of the meeting. After discussion and voting, as per item XXXIII of article 14 of the Bylaws and item I of article 18 of Federal Law 13,303/16, Sabesp's Code of Conduct and Integrity was unanimously approved. (...)

Minutes signed by the Board members: Mario Engler Pinto Junior, Benedito Pinto Ferreira Braga Junior, Claudia Polto da Cunha, Eduardo de Freitas Teixeira, Francisco Luiz Sibut Gomide, Francisco Vidal Luna, Luís Eduardo Alves de Assis, Reinaldo Guerreiro, Walter Luís Bernardes Albertoni and Wilson Newton de Mello Neto.

This is a free English translation of an excerpt from the original minutes drawn up in the Book of Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meetings.

São Paulo, March 2, 2021.

Mario Engler Pinto Junior Chairman of the Board of DirectorsMarialve de Sousa Martins Secretary of the Board of Directors

1/1

Disclaimer

SABESP - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 20:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
