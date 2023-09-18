GUIDE FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' ATTENDANCE AT THE 124TH EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ (SANEPAR) SAPR3 (Common Share) SAPR4 (Preferred Share) SAPR11 (Units)

LETTER FROM THE MANAGEMENT Dear Shareholders, This Guide for Shareholder's Attendance at the 124th Extraordinary General Meeting aims to facilitate and assist shareholders through voting and attendance at the General Meetings of Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná (SANEPAR), and is based on Corporate Governance practices. The Guide was prepared bearing in mind the Company's values - Responsibility, Innovation, Capacity, Respect, Commitment, Professionalism, Transparency and Ethics - and aims to present information related to the Company's General Shareholders' Meeting, providing guidelines that help to understand the proposals for resolution, to guide, facilitate and encourage the shareholders' attendance at the Company's Meetings. Your attendance is very important. Regards, Company's Management 3

1. GUIDELINES FOR SHAREHOLDERS' ATTENDANCE Information pertaining to the resolutions is available to shareholders on the Investor Relations website (http://ri.sanepar.com.br/), on the CVM website (www.cvm.gov.br)and at Rua Engenheiros Rebouças, 1376, Bairro Rebouças, Curitiba, State of Paraná, Zip Code (CEP) 80215-900, handled by Investor Relations Management - GRI/DFRI. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held in the official language of the country. 1.1. Shareholder attendance: Shareholder attendance may be in person or through a duly appointed attorney-in-fact, or via the Remote Voting Form (BVD in Portuguese), with detailed guidelines on the documentation required for remote voting included in this guide. 1.2. Attending Shareholder Shareholders that wish to attend the Shareholders' Meeting must check in, preferably, 30 minutes before the time scheduled in the Call Notice, with the following documents: Identity document (Identity Card (RG in Portuguese), Foreigner Identity Card (RNE in Portuguese), National Migration Registry Card (RNM), Driver's License (CNH in Portuguese), or officially recognized professional category card); and

Evidence of status as a Company shareholder, issued by a depositary financial institution, by a custody agent, or by a shareholding interest position issued by Sanepar. 1.3. Shareholders Represented by an Attorney-in-Fact Shareholders who are unable to attend and wish to attend in the Shareholders' Meeting may appoint an attorney-in-fact with powers to represent them. As provided for in the Brazilian Corporations Act (Law No. 6,404, of 12/15/1976, paragraph 1 of article 126), shareholders may be represented at the shareholders' meeting by anattorney-in-factappointed less than one (1) year before, who is a shareholder, manager, or attorney of the company. in a publicly held company, theattorney-in-factmay also be a financial institution, and the investment fund manager will be responsible for representing the joint owners. In this regard, the necessary documents are: Power of attorney with special powers for representation at Sanepar's General Meeting, with notarization of the grantor's (shareholder) signature, as provided for in Law 6,404/76 or by qualified digital signature - with digital certification issued by a Certifying Authority, this being the only accepted format for powers of attorney sent digitally.

Bylaws or Articles of Association and the instrument for electing/appointing managers, if the grantor is a legal entity; and

Evidence of ownership of shares issued by the Company, issued by the depositary and/or custodian institution, or shareholding position issued by Sanepar.

Remote Voting Form duly completed and signed. 1.4. Foreign Shareholder Attending the Meeting The foreign shareholder must present the same documents as the Brazilian shareholder, with the exception that the documents must be notarized, consularized and apostilled, and with a sworn translation, as the case may be, in compliance with Decree No. 8,660, of January 29, 2016. 1.5. Remote Voting Form (BVD in Portuguese): In order to comply with the regulations regarding shareholders' attendance, Sanepar will adopt the remote voting system under the terms of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022, which regulated articles 121 and 127 of Law 6,404/1976, allowing its shareholders to send remote 4