Last update: 09/18/2023

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR to be held

on 10/18/2023

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

Should shareholders choose to exercise their right to use the remote vote option, in the terms established by CVM Resolution no. 81 of 03/29/2012, said shareholders must complete this Remote Vote Form, with the votes placed through here only being considered valid only being and counted in the general assembly quorum, if addressed the following instructions:

all fields must be properly filled; all pages must be initialed; and the last page must be signed by the shareholder and/or their legal representatives, as the case may be, and in compliance with the terms of current legislation. Items I and II above must be filled in with the shareholder's full name (or corporate name) and the respective registration, for both legal entities (CNPJ) and individuals (CPF), in addition to an email address for any eventual contact needs. Signatures placed on the Form will not require bookkeeping at notary public services or consulates.

When sending the form directly to the Company: If the Company finds that the form is not the latest version or if the form has not been correctly and fully completed, observing the questions pertinent to each type of action, or duly accompanied by the documents described in item (ii), the Form will be disregarded and the shareholder informed of the need for rectification through the email address "bvd@sanepar.com.br".

Also, the responsibility for sending the remote voting form and receiving it in time for the meeting lies with the Company's shareholder. Lastly, the deadline for the shareholder to vote may vary according to weekends and holidays.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the administrator or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders who choose to exercise their remote voting rights may:

transmit the completion instructions to their respective custodians; or to the bookkeeping agent for the shares issued by the Company; or complete and send the Form directly to the Company.

(i) Voting exercised through custody agents

Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to vote remotely through their respective Company custody agent must transmit their voting instructions in compliance with the rules determined by such agent, who will forward said voting ballots to B3's Central Depository. Shareholders must contact their respective custody agents to verify the procedures established by them for issuing voting instructions via form, as well as the documents and information required for this purpose.

(ii) Voting exercised through the bookkeeping agent

Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to vote remotely through their respective bookkeeping agent for shares issued by the Company must transmit their voting instructions observing the rules determined by the latter, who will forward said voting ballots to the Company. Shareholders must contact their respective bookkeeping agent for shares issued by the Company to verify the procedures they have established for issuing voting instructions via form, as well as the documents and information required for this purpose.

(iii) Voting directly to the Company

Shareholders who choose to exercise their right to vote remotely may do so directly to the Company through the electronic address bvd@sanepar.com.br, forwarding:

Remote voting form duly completed, initialed and signed; and certified copy of the following documents:

for individuals: - identity document with photo of the shareholder;

for legal entities: - the latest, restated, bylaws or articles of association and corporate documents that evidence the legal representation of the shareholder; and - identity document with a photo of the legal representative; and

for investment funds: - latest restated regulations of the fund; - bylaws; and - identity document with a photo of the legal representative.

Alternatively, the shareholder may physically send it, as well as the relevant documents, to Sanepar's principal place of business, observing the deadline.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the investor chooses to deliver the document directly to the administrator

Postal and electronic address to send the remote vote bulletin:

Gerencia Secretaria Executiva - GSEC