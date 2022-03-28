Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Call Notice - 58th AGM

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLIC HELD COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

CALL NOTICE

58th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Date: April 28, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm

Venue: Sanepar Headquarters, Rua Engenheiros Rebouças, 1376, Curitiba/PR.

The shareholders are invited to meet at the Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2022, at 2:00 pm, at the Company's headquarters, to deliberate on the following agenda:

Item 1 - Examination, discussion and vote of the 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements;

Item 2 - Management Proposal for deployment of profits;

Item 3 - Establishment of the total compensation amount for Management, Fiscal Council and Committee members;

Item 4 - Election of member for the Fiscal Council;

Item 5 - Election of members of the Board of Directors. At the time, the rule contained in item II, paragraph 4 of article 141 of Law No. 6,404 / 1976 will be observed, if applicable; Item 6 - Maintenance of newspapers as part of the Corporate legal publications vehicles.

The documents relevant to the matters to be debated at the AGM, according to the agenda above are available to shareholders at the Company's Investor Relations website (http://ri.sanepar.com.br) and the CVM's website (www.cvm.gov.br), as according to the provisions of article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 481 of December 17, 2009, as amended, and article 135, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6,404 of December 15, 1976.

Curitiba, March 28, 2022.

Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade Chairman of the Board of Directors