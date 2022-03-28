Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR
  News
  Summary
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
03/28 04:07:00 pm EDT
4.08 BRL   +0.74%
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Call Notice - 58th AGM

03/28/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLIC HELD COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

CALL NOTICE

58th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Date: April 28, 2022

Time: 2:00 pm

Venue: Sanepar Headquarters, Rua Engenheiros Rebouças, 1376, Curitiba/PR.

The shareholders are invited to meet at the Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2022, at 2:00 pm, at the Company's headquarters, to deliberate on the following agenda:

Item 1 - Examination, discussion and vote of the 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements;

Item 2 - Management Proposal for deployment of profits;

Item 3 - Establishment of the total compensation amount for Management, Fiscal Council and Committee members;

Item 4 - Election of member for the Fiscal Council;

Item 5 - Election of members of the Board of Directors. At the time, the rule contained in item II, paragraph 4 of article 141 of Law No. 6,404 / 1976 will be observed, if applicable; Item 6 - Maintenance of newspapers as part of the Corporate legal publications vehicles.

The documents relevant to the matters to be debated at the AGM, according to the agenda above are available to shareholders at the Company's Investor Relations website (http://ri.sanepar.com.br) and the CVM's website (www.cvm.gov.br), as according to the provisions of article 11 of CVM Instruction No. 481 of December 17, 2009, as amended, and article 135, paragraph 3, of Law No. 6,404 of December 15, 1976.

Curitiba, March 28, 2022.

Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade Chairman of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 21:50:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 580 M 1 164 M 1 164 M
Net income 2022 1 103 M 230 M 230 M
Net Debt 2022 3 709 M 774 M 774 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 080 M 1 269 M 1 269 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 6 281
Free-Float 72,8%
Managers and Directors
Claudio Stabile Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abel Demetrio Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade Chairman
Anderson Schamne Head-Information Technology
Sergio Wippel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
