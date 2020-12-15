Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Continuation of the measures taken to minimize the impacts of the new coronavirus on the population and rules for debt payment to Social Tariff beneficiaries

12/15/2020 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLIC COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions and continuing to disclose the Material Facts of March 23, 2020, June 24, 2020, and September 21, 2020, communicates to its shareholders, investors and the market at large that, in continuity of the actions implemented to minimize the impacts to the population caused by the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19),the collection of water and sewage bills for customers registered in the Social Tariff program will be extended for a period of 90 days from December 20, 2020, emphasizing that it is not a matter of exemption or reduction of accounts.

In addition, the Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services of Paraná (AGEPAR) approved, at its 24th / 2020 Extraordinary Meeting held on November 18, 2020, the rules for payment in installments to Social Tariff beneficiaries who are in debt, as follows: lack of an initial installment payment, possibility of paying the amount due up to 24 installments (the installment may even have a value lower than that of a Social Tariff) and no fine or monetary restatement in the period of extension of maturity.

Curitiba, December 15th, 2020.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 22:34:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
05:34pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Continuation of the measures taken to min..
PU
11/13FINANCIAL STATEMENTS : Itr/dfp 3q20
PU
11/13COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Release 3Q20
PU
11/12COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Comunicado ao Mercado - Autorização para ..
PU
11/12COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to the Market - Authorization to s..
PU
11/05COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to the Market - 3Q20 Financial Sta..
PU
11/03COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Comunicado ao Mercado - Consulta Pública ..
PU
10/29COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Material Fact - Water Emergency Decree Ex..
PU
10/29COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Fato Relevante - Prorrogação do Decreto d..
PU
10/27COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SA : Notice to the Market - Approval of the pl..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 928 M 969 M 969 M
Net income 2020 1 075 M 211 M 211 M
Net Debt 2020 3 304 M 650 M 650 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 050 M 1 578 M 1 583 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,30x
EV / Sales 2021 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 6 985
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Duration : Period :
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - SANEPAR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,67 BRL
Last Close Price 5,18 BRL
Spread / Highest target 524%
Spread / Average Target 280%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Stabile Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcia Carla Pereira Ribeiro Chairman
Paulo Alberto Dedavid Operations Director
Abel Demetrio Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Anderson Schamne Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR-26.28%1 572
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.20.92%26 928
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-23.80%10 576
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-22.59%3 956
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-6.61%3 841
CHENGDU XINGRONG ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.6.70%2 248
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ