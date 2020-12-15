Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Continuation of the measures taken to minimize the impacts of the new coronavirus on the population and rules for debt payment to Social Tariff beneficiaries

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

PUBLIC COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar in compliance with the provisions of CVM instructions and continuing to disclose the Material Facts of March 23, 2020, June 24, 2020, and September 21, 2020, communicates to its shareholders, investors and the market at large that, in continuity of the actions implemented to minimize the impacts to the population caused by the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19),the collection of water and sewage bills for customers registered in the Social Tariff program will be extended for a period of 90 days from December 20, 2020, emphasizing that it is not a matter of exemption or reduction of accounts.

In addition, the Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services of Paraná (AGEPAR) approved, at its 24th / 2020 Extraordinary Meeting held on November 18, 2020, the rules for payment in installments to Social Tariff beneficiaries who are in debt, as follows: lack of an initial installment payment, possibility of paying the amount due up to 24 installments (the installment may even have a value lower than that of a Social Tariff) and no fine or monetary restatement in the period of extension of maturity.

Curitiba, December 15th, 2020.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer