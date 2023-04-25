Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Data from the Roadshow Events of the International Bidding of the Public-Private Partnership in the Center-Coast micro-region PR

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM resolutions and in continuation to the Notice to the Market of 04/13/2023, informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large, the data of the Roadshow events of International Bidding No. 100/2023, for contracting a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the form of an administrative concession for the provision of services for the collection, transport, treatment and adequate final disposal of sewage in 16 municipalities in the Central-Coast micro- region served by Sanepar.

Event: Roadshow in Curitiba

Participants: Claudio Stabile (Chief Executive Officer), Abel Demetrio (Financial and Investor Relations Officer), Leura Lucia Conte de Oliveira (Investment Officer), Sanepar team and Fundação Getúlio Vargas - FGV.

Date: 05/02/2023

Time: 2 pm

Participation format: On-site

Venue: Oscar Niemeyer Museum - R. Marechal Hermes, 999, Curitiba - PR.

Event: Roadshow in São Paulo

Participants: Claudio Stabile (Chief Executive Officer), Abel Demetrio (Financial and Investor Relations Officer), Leura Lucia Conte de Oliveira (Investment Officer), Sanepar team and Fundação Getúlio Vargas - FGV.

Date: 05/04/2023

Time: 2 pm

Participation Format: Hybrid

Venue: B3 - R. Quinze de Novembro, 275, São Paulo - SP.

Access link: www.tvb3.com.br

Curitiba, April 25, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

