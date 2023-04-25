Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Data from the Roadshow Events of the International Bidding of the Public-Private Partnership in the Center-Coast micro-region PR

|
CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7
|
CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM resolutions and in continuation to the Notice to the Market of 04/13/2023, informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large, the data of the Roadshow events of International Bidding No. 100/2023, for contracting a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the form of an administrative concession for the provision of services for the collection, transport, treatment and adequate final disposal of sewage in 16 municipalities in the Central-Coast micro- region served by Sanepar.
Event: Roadshow in Curitiba
Participants: Claudio Stabile (Chief Executive Officer), Abel Demetrio (Financial and Investor Relations Officer), Leura Lucia Conte de Oliveira (Investment Officer), Sanepar team and Fundação Getúlio Vargas - FGV.
Date: 05/02/2023
Time: 2 pm
Participation format: On-site
Venue: Oscar Niemeyer Museum - R. Marechal Hermes, 999, Curitiba - PR.
Event: Roadshow in São Paulo
Participants: Claudio Stabile (Chief Executive Officer), Abel Demetrio (Financial and Investor Relations Officer), Leura Lucia Conte de Oliveira (Investment Officer), Sanepar team and Fundação Getúlio Vargas - FGV.
Date: 05/04/2023
Time: 2 pm
Participation Format: Hybrid
Venue: B3 - R. Quinze de Novembro, 275, São Paulo - SP.
Access link: www.tvb3.com.br
Curitiba, April 25, 2023.
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only
legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.