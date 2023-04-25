Advanced search
    SAPR4   BRSAPRACNPR6

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:36 2023-04-25 pm EDT
3.750 BRL   +0.27%
05:33pCompanhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Data from the Roadshow Events of the International Bidding of the Public-Private Partnership in the Center-Coast micro-region PR
PU
04/20Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Material Fact - Homologation, by Agepar, of the tariff for the 2nd phase of the 2nd RTP and the proposed tariff structure to be implemented
PU
04/13Companhia De Saneamento Do Paraná Sanepar : Notice to the Market - Launch of public notice for the bidding process for the central-coast micro-region PPP
PU
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Data from the Roadshow Events of the International Bidding of the Public-Private Partnership in the Center-Coast micro-region PR

04/25/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7

CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of CVM resolutions and in continuation to the Notice to the Market of 04/13/2023, informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large, the data of the Roadshow events of International Bidding No. 100/2023, for contracting a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the form of an administrative concession for the provision of services for the collection, transport, treatment and adequate final disposal of sewage in 16 municipalities in the Central-Coast micro- region served by Sanepar.

Event: Roadshow in Curitiba

Participants: Claudio Stabile (Chief Executive Officer), Abel Demetrio (Financial and Investor Relations Officer), Leura Lucia Conte de Oliveira (Investment Officer), Sanepar team and Fundação Getúlio Vargas - FGV.

Date: 05/02/2023

Time: 2 pm

Participation format: On-site

Venue: Oscar Niemeyer Museum - R. Marechal Hermes, 999, Curitiba - PR.

Event: Roadshow in São Paulo

Participants: Claudio Stabile (Chief Executive Officer), Abel Demetrio (Financial and Investor Relations Officer), Leura Lucia Conte de Oliveira (Investment Officer), Sanepar team and Fundação Getúlio Vargas - FGV.

Date: 05/04/2023

Time: 2 pm

Participation Format: Hybrid

Venue: B3 - R. Quinze de Novembro, 275, São Paulo - SP.

Access link: www.tvb3.com.br

Curitiba, April 25, 2023.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only

legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 21:32:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
