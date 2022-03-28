Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Distance Voting Ballot - 58th AGM

Last update: 03/28/2022

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR to be held on 04/28/2022

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

Should shareholders choose to exercise their right to use the remote vote option, in the terms established by CVM Instruction no. 481 of 12/17/2009 and no. 594 of 12/20/2017, said shareholders must complete this Remote Vote Bulletin ("Bulletin"), with the votes placed through here only being considered valid only being and counted in the general assembly quorum, if addressed the following instructions:

(i) all fields must be properly filled;

(ii) all pages must be initialed; and

(iii) the last page must be signed by the shareholder and/or their legal representatives, as the case may be, and in compliance with the terms of current legislation. Items I and II above must be filled in with the shareholder's full name (or corporate name) and the respective registration number at Brazil's Ministério da Economia, for both legal entities (CNPJ) and individuals (CPF), in addition to an email address for any eventual contact needs. Signatures placed on the Bulletin will not require bookkeeping at notary public services or consulates.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Shareholders choosing to exercise their right to remote vote may: -Transmit completion instructions to their respective custodian agents; or -to bookkeeping agent for the shares issued by the company; or -Directly to the Company.

If exercising the rights to remote vote through the bookkeeping agent or custodian agent: Shareholders choosing to exercise their right to remote vote through the respective custodian agent or bookkeeping agent for the Company shares must transmit their vote instructions addressing the rules determined by these, who shall then forward the vote intention to the B3 depository Center. Shareholders must contact their respective custodian agents, or the bookkeeping agent for the company shares with a view to checking on the procedures established by these parties for the issuance of the instructions for the vote via bulletin, as well as any documents or information required to this end.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

Shareholders choosing to exercise their right to remote vote may, as an alternative, do so directly through the Company using electronic media atbvd@sanepar.com.br, and the respective documents must be sent to the Sanepar headquarters facilities, obeying the deadline (until the last day of voting).

Postal and electronic address to send the remote vote bulletin: Gerencia Secretaria Executiva - GSEC

Rua Engenheiros Rebouças, 1376 Curitiba, Paraná CEP 80.215-900

Email:bvd@sanepar.com.brTelephone: (+55) (41) 3330-3951/3929

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number Institution contracted by the Company to provide securities bookkeeping services: Banco Bradesco S.A. Núcleo Cidade de Deus, Prédio Amarelo, 2º andar CEP 06029-900 - Osasco - SP Shareholder care: Telefone: 0800-7011616 Service hours on banking days from 9AM to 6PM. E-mail:dac.acecustodia@bradesco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

1. Examination, discussion and vote of the 2021 Annual Report and Financial Stateements. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

2. Management Proposal for deployment of profits.

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR to be held on 04/28/2022

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

3. Establishment of the total compensation amount for Management, Fiscal Council and Committee members. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 1 4. Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as there are seats to be filled in the general election). Henrique Domakoski [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 6 5. Nomination of candidates to the board of directors (the shareholder can nominate as many candidates as the numbers of vacancies to be filled in the general election. The votes indicated in this filed will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place). Claudio Stabile [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Eduardo Francisco Sciarra [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Jacques Geovani Schinemann [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Milton José Paizani [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Rodrigo Sanchez Rios [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 6. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the candidates that you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.] [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain 7. View of all the candidates to indicate the cumulative voting distribution.

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR to be held on 04/28/2022

Claudio Stabile [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] %Vilson Ribeiro de Andrade [ ] Approve [ Eduardo Francisco Sciarra [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain / [ ] Abstain / [ ] %

] % ] Abstain / [ ] % / Rodrigo Sanchez Rios [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Jacques Geovani Schinemann [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ Milton José Paizani [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain [ ] % / [ ] %

Separate election of the board of directors - Common shares 8. Nomination of candidates of the board of directors by minority shareholders with voting rights (shareholders can only fill this field in case of keeping the position of voting shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general meeting). Joisa Campanher Dutra Saraiva [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 9. If it is verified that neither the holders of voting shares nor the holders of preferred shares without voting rights or with restricted voting rights have reached the quorum required in items I and II, respectively, of paragraph 4, article 141, of Law 6404, of 1976, do you wish to have your vote added to the votes of the preferred shares in order to elect to the Board of Directors the candidate with the highest number of votes amongst all those who, appearing on this ballot,run for the separate election? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Separate election of the board of directors - Preferred shares 10. Nomination of candidates for the board of directors by preferred shareholders without voting rights or with restricted voting rights (shareholders can only fill this field in case of keeping the relevant shares ininterrupted for 3 months prior to the general meeting). Reginaldo Ferreira Alexandre [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 11. If it is verified that neither the holders of voting right shares nor the holders of preferred shares without voting rights or with restricted voting rights have reached the quorum required in items I and II, respectively, of paragraph 4, article 141, of Law 6404, of 1976, do you wish to have your vote added to the shares with voting rights in order to elect to the board of directors the candidate with the highest number of votes amongst all those who, appearing on this ballot, run for the separate election? [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

12. Maintenance of newspapers as part of the Corporate legal publications vehicles. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - CIA SANEAMENTO DO PARANA - SANEPAR to be held on 04/28/2022

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________