Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - 2020 Tariff Readjustment Approval

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

LISTED COMPANY

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/2002 and continuing to disclose the information related to the tariff adjustments of 2020, communicates to its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Director Board of AGEPAR (The Regulatory Agency of Public Services of Paraná) in the use of its attributions, at the meeting held on this date, decided to approve the annual rate adjustment percentage of 9.6299%, effective as of October 31, 2020.

According to AGEPAR, any loss of revenue resulting from the non- application of the index on the base date may be subject to analysis when the tariff review process begins, scheduled for the year 2021.

Curitiba, August 25th, 2020.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer