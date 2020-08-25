Log in
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

(SAPR4)
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - 2020 Tariff Readjustment Approval

08/25/2020 | 02:55pm EDT

COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ - SANEPAR

LISTED COMPANY

CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná - Sanepar in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 358/2002 and continuing to disclose the information related to the tariff adjustments of 2020, communicates to its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Director Board of AGEPAR (The Regulatory Agency of Public Services of Paraná) in the use of its attributions, at the meeting held on this date, decided to approve the annual rate adjustment percentage of 9.6299%, effective as of October 31, 2020.

According to AGEPAR, any loss of revenue resulting from the non- application of the index on the base date may be subject to analysis when the tariff review process begins, scheduled for the year 2021.

Curitiba, August 25th, 2020.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SANEPAR - Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná published this content on 25 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2020 18:54:02 UTC
