CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7 CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45

MATERIAL FACT

Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Resolution CVM No. 44/2021, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Board of Directors of the Paraná Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services ("Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos Delegados do Paraná"), ("Agepar") decided at its Ordinary Meeting No. 09/2024, held on this date, to ratify the 2024 annual Tariff Readjustment Index ("IRT 2024") of 2.9577%, to be applied to the balance tariff, resulting in an average tariff of BRL 6.6290/m³, according to the current readjustment methodology, set out in the Agepar Technical Note No. 10/2023-DRE/CSB.

Said readjustment will be applied as of May 17, 2024.

Curitiba, April 9, 2024.

Abel Demetrio

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only

legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.