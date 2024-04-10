Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná SANEPAR : Material Fact - Agepar's decision regarding the 2024 Tariff Readjustment Index
April 09, 2024 at 06:05 pm EDT
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ
CVM REGISTRY No. 01862-7
CNPJ No. 76.484.013/0001-45
MATERIAL FACT
Companhia de Saneamento do Paraná ("Sanepar"), ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Resolution CVM No. 44/2021, hereby informs its shareholders, investors and the market at large that the Board of Directors of the Paraná Regulatory Agency for Delegated Public Services ("Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos Delegados do Paraná"), ("Agepar") decided at its Ordinary Meeting No. 09/2024, held on this date, to ratify the 2024 annual Tariff Readjustment Index ("IRT 2024") of 2.9577%, to be applied to the balance tariff, resulting in an average tariff of BRL 6.6290/m³, according to the current readjustment methodology, set out in the Agepar Technical Note No. 10/2023-DRE/CSB.
Said readjustment will be applied as of May 17, 2024.
Curitiba, April 9, 2024.
Abel Demetrio
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
This is a free translation for informative purposes only, without any legal validity. The original text in Portuguese is the only
legal version and must be consulted in order to elucidate any doubts or conflicts.
Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar, formerly Companhia de Agua e Esgotos do Parana - Agepar, is a Brazil-based company active in the provision of basic sanitation services. The Company is primarily engaged in the water distribution, as well as in the collection and treatment of sewage. The Company is also involved in the studies, projects and expansion of water distribution networks, collection networks and sewage treatment infrastructure. Additionally, Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar provides collecting and processing of solid waste. In addition, it provides consulting services and technical assistance. The Company collaborates with agencies, governmental and municipal state entities. Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar operates in 346 municipalities.